Despite the title of this article and the content thereof, I wish to start by stating once again to those who might have one or two reasons to doubt it, that I am without any doubt a pastor and a Christian. Sometimes when someone begins to question our religious status quo, the query one often gets is like: “this guy is either backslidden or is not a Christian at all”. I, however, intentionally titled this article “The myth that “only God God can save Nigeria!” I want the title to catch the attention of the readers, so that they could question their reasoning.

Thanks to my hyperactivity on Facebook of late, I have come to be a little bit familiar with the mindset of my people. One of aspect of that mindset is what I want to throw light on today. I hope this is not true, but facts abound to the affirmation that most Christians in my country, Nigeria, and all around the world, would rather pray to God to come and fix their land, than do something about it themselves.

With all due respect, coupled with the fact that I am a pastor, I probably understand where people who say such things are coming from, but for the sake of progress, I beg to disagree with such a stand.

ONLY GOD CAN SAVE NIGERIA? NO SIR, THAT IS A MYTH!

Even though God rules in the affairs of men, yet the earth is not God’s jurisdiction. He only rules in the affairs of men, either by their invitation or to save them from some self-inflicted dangers. Otherwise, God indeed has given the earth over to the control of man.

The heaven, even the heavens, are the Lord’s; But the earth, He has given to the children of men. Psalm 115: 16.

From the scripture above, we can see that the domain of God is primarily heaven. That is where He has limited himself to. He has chosen to make the heavens His jurisdiction, while at the same time He makes it very clear that the earth has been given to man as his sphere of influence. The earth therefore is not God’s jurisdiction. It is man’s domain. Man, therefore, is responsible for what transpires here.

SONS OF GOD WAKE UP!

I am, however, not overly concerned about sons of men. My primary concern lies with the children of God who are supposed to know better. At least they go to church, they pray to God, they read the Bible. But, ironically, the believers have done worse in exploring the earth than sons of men who are not even believers have done. It is clear, in looking at the statistics of inventions, discoveries and fortune 500 companies, that it is not the believers who are managing the affairs of the earth. What a tragedy!

Why is this so? Is it because believers are a nation of the mediocre? No, I personally don’t believe so. But I do know that every man produces only to the capacity of his philosophies of life or doctrines, as we Christians call it.

The doctrines that have been preached in our churches in Africa and globally have not been helpful for believers to dominate the earth. We have mainly been taught to just stay in the church, be faithful, serve the church, and serve the man of God. Make sure you make heaven, don’t sin, be holy and you won’t go to hell. Mission accomplished!

Even though all these truths have their place, yet we have largely abandoned the second part of the gospel that is supposed to deal with man subduing and dominating the earth for God. According to Gen 1:26 NIV, God said, “Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals and over all the creatures that move along the ground.”

From this scripture, we can clearly see that the mandate of God to man, believers and unbelievers alike, is that he should manage the earth for God. God is not supposed to fix the earth, He created man for that. This scripture is talking about managing, ruling the earth, as the sole duty of man.

Now let’s go back to the title of this article “ONLY GOD CAN SAVE NIGERIA.” When you compare this statement to the word of God, both in Genesis 1: 26 and Psalms 115:16, you see that as good as the intention of people who say things like this are, such a statement doesn’t hold any ground when it is juxtaposed against the word of God. God is not coming to fix Nigeria or any nation. The most He could do is to raise up a man or a woman who would take responsibility to fix the country.

Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying: “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? “Then I said, “Here am I! Send me.” Isaiah 6:8

God is short of responsible men, which explains why He said: “who shall I send and who would go for us?”

God is looking for sincere men who He could send into politics to manage it for Him.

God is looking for sons to send to the world of business to manage it for Him.

God is looking for godly people to send to the world of finances to subdue it for Him.

God is looking for prepared men to send to the world of education to manage the place for Him.

God is desperately looking for those He could send to the world of art and culture, to rule the place for Him.

God is looking for gifted people to send to the world of entertainment, to reveal Himself there.

God is desperately in search of sons and daughters who He could send to the media world to reflect Him there.

God is in desperate search for those sons He could send to the world of sports to rule and manage it for Him.

And finally, God is in need of godly servants to send to the religious world to bring back His kingdom there.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev, Ukraine.

