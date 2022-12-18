The hypocrite says you can change your life by changing your appearance.

Jesus warns against religious hypocrisy: “You can’t hide behind a religious mask forever; sooner or later the mask will slip, and your true face will be known. You can’t whisper one thing in private and preach the opposite in public; the day’s coming when those whispers will be repeated all over town.” (Luke 12:2-3).

A hypocrite is a play-actor, a pretender, and a deceiver. He is formally and outwardly religious, but inwardly insincere and unrighteous.

Hypocrisy is acting like something that we are not. It is harmful because it speaks of a terrible heart condition. The hypocrite knows the right thing to do, and pretends to do the right thing, but does not believe in doing the right thing. Hypocrisy is pretending to be religious when your heart is far from God.

The Bible teaches that you can change your life by changing your heart. That is the message of Jesus’ beatitudes. (Matthew 5-7). But the hypocrite says you can change your life by changing your appearance or people’s perception of you.

Magic-show religion

Hypocrisy denies the existence of God. The hypocrite is only concerned about men; he does not reckon with God. As long as he fools men, he is pleased. The actions of the hypocrite beg the question: “How does God know? And is there knowledge in the Most High?” (Psalm 73:11).

Do not allow yourself to be deceived, we cannot mock God. He can identify the hypocrite even before he is born.

Peter calls hypocrites wells without water. (2 Peter 2:17). Jude says they are trees without fruit, twice dead. (Jude 1:12).

You are not a hypocrite if you smoke, drink, take drugs, fornicate, or fight on the bus. But you are a hypocrite if you have a problem with Christians who do. You are a hypocrite if you are holier than thou.

Why did Nicodemus come to Jesus at night? Because he is a hypocrite. Why were Ananias and Sapphira struck dead? Because they were hypocrites. What kind of man was Judas? He was a hypocritical Christian.

He took offence at the woman who poured an expensive ointment on Jesus, asking: “Why was this fragrant oil not sold for three hundred denarii and given to the poor?” (John 12:25). But he had no regard for the poor. He frequently stole money meant for them.

Almsgiving

Jesus says: “Be especially careful when you are trying to be good so that you don’t make a performance of it. It might be good theatre but the God who made you won’t be applauding.” (Matthew 6:1).

“When you help someone out, don’t think about how it looks. Just do it — quietly and unobtrusively. That is the way your God, who conceived you in love, working behind the scenes, helps you out.” (Matthew 6:3-4).

Hypocrites readily answer mercenary pastors who ask them to stand in church and make pledges for projects. Worse still, some make pledges publicly and then renege privately. Hypocrites pretend to put money in the offering box when there is nothing in their hands.

Check your feelings. Do you get a kick out of giving or are you grateful for the ability to provide? Are you offended if they do not appreciate your giving? Is your reputation in any way involved in your giving or not giving? If so, you are a hypocrite.

Role-play

Jesus cautions: “When you come before God, don’t turn that into a theatrical production either. All these people making a regular show out of their prayers, hoping for stardom! Do you think God sits in a box seat? Here’s what I want you to do: Find a quiet, secluded place so you won’t be tempted to role-play before God.” (Matthew 6:5-6).

How do we square this with public displays of piety? For example, David’s lavish dance when they brought the ark to Jerusalem. Or the woman who poured an alabaster of precious ointment on Jesus. Should they have kept these from public view?

To avoid hypocrisy, do not do publicly what you do not do privately. Let your faith be primarily that of the closet. Let it not begin and end in public. Let it come from “the hidden person of the heart.” (1 Peter 3:4).

Public prayer should be the outgrowth of private devotion. Have you seen a man with the spirit and power of Elijah, who prays openly and publicly with boldness and confidence to great effect? It is because he spends hours in private and personal prayer. “Let us, therefore, come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16).

God says: “Have a relationship with me.” Our relationship with God should be personal and intimate, and not a shallow public display.

Have you ever known a husband and wife who do not get along with one another, and yet in public they pretend to be sweethearts? When they have guests, they call themselves “darling,” “pumpkin,” “moin-moin.” But in private they are abusive. That is hypocritical.

Private Faith

The psalmist says” “He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.” (Psalm 91:1). The believer’s relationship with Christ is secret first and foremost. This does not mean that we publicly deny the Lord or keep the relationship under wraps. It means it should be pre-eminently intimate, warm, and private.

God says: “I am the God of Abraham.” This shows He favours the personal relationship. When we have a deep relationship with the Lord, then, we can speak and act publicly as He directs.

The Bible says: “Enoch walked with God; then he was no more because God took him away.” (Genesis 5:24).

How did he walk with God? By faith. In which case, you might see Enoch walking down the road by himself. But no, Enoch is not alone, he is walking with God. He might sit in a corner all by himself, but he is walking with God. He might be in the middle of a crowd of people, but he is walking with God.

This explains the psalmist’s doxology: “Oh, how great is Your goodness, which You have laid up for those who fear You, which You have prepared for those who trust in You in the presence of the sons of men! You shall hide them in the secret place of Your presence from the plots of man; you shall keep them secretly in a pavilion from the strife of tongues.” (Psalm 31:19-20).

When we pray, we are required to disclose our innermost thoughts, feelings, and desires. Sharing our secrets and desires with God provides the foundation for a deep and intimate relationship with him. It also enables us to avail of his healing, comfort, and guidance.