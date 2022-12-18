Nigeria has one of the largest informal economies in the world. The size of the country’s informal economy is estimated to be 57.7%, which represents approximately $1,116 billion at GDP PPP levels. The e-Naira could help in alleviating the issues of tax revenue mobilisation by giving access to millions of adults who have no means to access financial institutions, thereby promoting financial inclusivity.

The economic potential of the e-Naira cannot be overstated but despite its launch in October 2021, skepticism and poor public information have fueled its low acceptance and adoption.

There has been a lot of buzz about Central Bank Digital Currencies or CBDCs in recent years. Policy makers and the media have touted the many opportunities and challenges this technology has. In truth, the astronomic rise of cryptocurrencies has led 112 countries to research how digital currencies could be the future of the monetary system and effectively transform global trade as we know it. Eleven CBDCs have been launched till date, including those of Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean states, Jamaica, and Nigeria. The European Central Bank is aiming to introduce an eEuro by 2025.

Connecting the Dots between e-Naira and Tax Revenue Mobilisation

To the average Nigerian consumer CBDCs, cryptocurrencies and stable coins are essentially the same thing, and the suspicious timing of the launch of the e-Naira in October 2021 further created distrust in Nigeria’s Central Bank because this seemed the opposite of its mantra of ”Crypto Bad” prior to the launch of the e-currency, and resulted in a staggeringly low adoption of just 0.5% since its launch. This has led to most critics terming the e-Naira as a ‘colossal failure’ because of its low acceptance and general distrust by the public.

Contrary to popular opinion, I do not think the e-Naira is a failure like skeptics say. It is obvious that the e-Naira’s low adoption stems from a lack of understanding of the positive role that the CBDC could play in the lives of the general population, and what it can do in solving Nigeria’s various fiscal and monetary woes. Most of its present issues, post-launch, stem from a lack of answers to the numerous questions that Nigerians have been asking, and this effectively reduces the already poor public image of the currency, thereby fueling its low acceptance rate amongst the tech savvy populace.

So, what exactly is the e-Naira? Why should we care about it? Could it improve Nigeria’s cross-border transactions? Could it solve Nigeria’s tax revenue mobilisation woes? Or would a lack of transparency give rise to bad actors? These are the questions on the minds of millions of Nigerians.

The e-Naira would allow Nigerians to be able to skip intermediaries or third parties, and transfer remittances and upkeep funds almost instantly. Apart from this, I have noticed that if I pay for anything Nigeria related, my bank immediately flags the transaction as fraudulent. The adoption of the e-Naira could solve this problem that I am sure other Nigerians have been experiencing lately.

What is the e-Naira?

The e-Naira is a Central Bank Digital Currency that is widely available to the general public and made through permissioned blockchain technology. A permissioned blockchain is a distributed ledger that is not publicly accessible. It can only be accessed by users with permission. The users can only perform specific actions granted to them by the ledger administrators and they are required to identify themselves through certificates or other digital means.

All this simply means is that the CBN can track payments easily through the e-Naira because the anonymity of the user disappears with permissioned blockchain, and this allows wallets to be tracked to the users.

Why Should Nigerians Be Excited About the Potentials of the e-Naira?

The crypto winter has set in, and a lot of Nigerians have been burnt through investment in cryptocurrencies. The latest was the collapse of the crypto exchange known as FTX, which led to a large number of Nigerian investors losing money in what they thought could future-proof their assets amid a dwindling naira. In comparison to ‘stable coins’, the e-Naira will not be volatile but pegged to the current value of the naira. Most importantly, it would allow for simpler and more efficient cross-border transactions.

As a Nigerian student studying in the US, the upkeep money sent to me by my parents is always under scrutiny by US banks, and the fastest time I have received money from them was after seven business days, while the slowest time was 14 days. This is due to the SWIFT/BIC codes, which essentially slow down transfers, reduce efficiency and could potentially cost lives if the money expected is needed urgently.

The e-Naira would also allow the CBN improve monetary policy management, by being able to track each naira, lower the cost of printing new notes, reducing money supply or raising interest rates, if need be, in the effort to combat inflation. As a result, there will be a better oversight over the money supply.

The Role of e-Naira In Tax Revenue Mobilisation In Nigeria

The ability to generate tax revenue from the e-Naira would allow the government to invest in key infrastructure that could benefit Nigerians living in poverty. Furthermore, it would give the populace more access to public goods, such as well-connected road systems and clean water.

This would essentially give the government and CBN the much needed control over the economy, as they seek to enable the country’s development and meet its goal of lifting a 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

I urge Nigerians, especially skeptics, to embrace this technology because its benefits far outweigh its costs. Just like the launch of any new technology, there would always be problems and challenges that emerge, and as it matures, various solutions evolving through innovations would tackle these problems. The focus of the CBN should be to fix the e-Naira’s broken image by collaborating with commercial banks to educate Nigerians on its potentials, and what it can do in improving the lives of millions of people.

Ikaay Ugbodaga is an undergraduate researcher and quantitative economics major studying in the US. He focuses on digital currencies and their potential to transform the monetary system and promote intra-regional trade in Africa.

