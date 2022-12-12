The purpose of every church and every believer is to find ways and means to give light to everyone in the house or in the nation. We know that people in our nation belong to different people groups. They belong to different religions, professions, organisations and social strata. Yet, the light must be in all those places. Who is to bring it there? The church and the believers of course!

“You are the salt of the earth; but if the salt loses its flavor, how shall it be seasoned? It is then good for nothing but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot by men. You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.” Matthew 5:13-16

From the above scripture, there are some lessons that we need to examine more closely.

1. You Are the Light of the World

Jesus who is the author and the builder of the church specifically gives us our identity, purpose and vision, when he says YOU ARE THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD. I don’t think by this Jesus is trying to impress us with a metaphor. I think he actually means what he is saying. We are here to fix the problems of darkness of the world. Anywhere darkness is hidden, believers are supposed to go after it, chasing it away from all its hideouts. Bringing light and illumination to sons of men.

2. A City Built On a Hill Cannot Be Hidden

If the church and the believers are truly who they profess to be, there is no way they could be hidden in any country or nation. They are supposed to be the most vocal, outspoken, visible, group of people in the whole nation.

The Illustration Jesus uses here is perfect for the lesson he wants to pass across. Jesus himself is the hill upon which the church and the believers stand, hence he is so sure of his ability to manifest, to raise and to promote those who stand on him. Therefore in every sphere of life, in any given society or nation, the church must be the most conspicuous body in the land.

Jesus had earlier told us who the light is. The light is the church and the believers. He is trying to tell us that from his own part, he has done all he needed to do for us, he already lit the light and he did not put us under a bushel. To prove to us that he is not planning to do that and he is by no means going to do that, he said it is never done.

Friends, don’t let’s dance around this. Jesus is not mincing words in declaring his intentions. His words are quite clear. Let’s take him by his words. I don’t think he is playing games with us. I believe he means what he says. I don’t think God is a liar, neither could Jesus be a deceiver. If he says we are supposed to be on top, then let’s go for the top. If he says we are supposed to be visible then let’s go after the visibility. If he says we are the light then let’s go after the darkness without any ambiguity about it.

3. People Don’t Light a Lamp and Put It Under a Bushel

Jesus had earlier told us who the light is. The light is the church and the believers. He is trying to tell us that from his own part, he has done all he needed to do for us, he already lit the light and he did not put us under a bushel. To prove to us that he is not planning to do that and he is by no means going to do that, he said it is never done. He says anyone that lights a candle will never put it under a bushel; it is not done!

For Jesus to come to be the light in us, it’s not for us to be hidden any longer, it is not done! He Himself is the light of the word. How he lit the world! Now friends, that light has come into us with an intention; what other intention could it be? None other, than for us to be like him. To beam our light to the whole nation where we are planted just like he did to the whole world. Just in case we might have some doubt, he gave us a stern instruction, don’t you even think about hiding, nobody does that. Nobody lights a light and hides it and God is not going to be the first one to begin to do that.

In Jesus’ own words: “Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house.”

Whereas the message of Christian humility and modesty teaches against self-promotion and the pursuit of self-interest, however His message of the light is not in the same vein. They are totally different messages. We should not in the name of humility and modesty put the lamp under a bushel. No!

4. When People Light a Lamp, They Put It On a Lampstand

This is an intentional act of promulgation. I think the church worldwide has not been intentional enough in displaying its light, its advantages, its values, etc. We kind of misplaced the message of humility and used that to sideline the purpose of the church. When the lamp is put on a lamp stand, it is for the benefit of others. It is for the purpose of service. It is for the purpose of defeating darkness.

Whereas the message of Christian humility and modesty teaches against self-promotion and the pursuit of self-interest, however His message of the light is not in the same vein. They are totally different messages. We should not in the name of humility and modesty put the lamp under a bushel. No! We should for the interest of the light’s calling not shy away from prominence, visibility and conspicuity. The good ideals of humility should not sideline the purpose of the light which is to give visibility to people, destroy darkness and serve others.

5. The Lamp Is To Give Light To Everyone In the House

The purpose of every church and every believer is to find ways and means to give light to everyone in the house or in the nation. We know that people in our nation belong to different people groups. They belong to different religions, professions, organisations and social strata. Yet, the light must be in all those places. Who is to bring it there? The church and the believers of course! In my opinion, believers are supposed to be in mosques bringing light there, in discotheques bringing light there and everywhere else where there is darkness.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev, Ukraine.

