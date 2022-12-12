Looking at the nakedness of other people to improve the quality of your marriage is the most sickening and pathetic attack against the sanctity of the marriage institution. It is the lowest of the low for a supposed follower of Christ. It is a dagger to the heart of Christ, and an afront on the sacred cross of Christ. You must not be found among those who are doing it, much less those talking about it.

A dear woman of God was gracious enough to point my attention to an ongoing debate on a Facebook page, targeted at the following topic, “Watching pornography is good for couples”. The debate was intense. Many of the sickening comments were from so called “Christians”. I am not really worried if this debate is an issue of interest among non-Christian couples. If you are one, please you may not respond to this, as by default you don’t have the capacity to assimilate my response to what I call “an evil discourse”. Thus, I am writing this post to Christian couples or men and women who claim to be followers of Jesus Christ.

It should be a “given” for any “day-old” Christian who is truly saved to know that looking at a naked person other than your spouse, under any guise, is a sin. Pornography, under any guise, is a sin against your body, the temple of God (1 Corinthians 6:15). Your body does not belong to you. The Bible says, “ Our bodies are the temples of God and whosoever defiles God’s temple, God will destroy” (1 Corinthians 3:17). Any form of sexual pleasure that’s derived from outside the marriage institution is a sin. You are effectively committing adultery. It is not a therapy. It is a “sin-rapy”. It is a pollution of God’s temples; our bodies. Satan is behind this evil menace. No heaven-bound Christian should be found on a platform where they are debating the relevance of pornography in a Christian marriage. It is an anathema. It is an aberration.

And the purpose is clear: to mislead the younger generation and to popularise and glamorise sexual perversion. Ultimately, it is to completely sexualise the culture, like Jonathan Cahn rightly puts it. Aside the myriad of spiritual implications and complications that arise from exposure to pornography, there are countless research findings that point to the dangers and delusions of pornography. Many studies have linked pornography with heightened mental health challenges, risk of suicide, addiction, isolation, increased aggression, distorted beliefs and perceptions about relationships and sexuality, and many more. These aside, pornography is the platform for demonic infiltration and pollution of the heart of men. Most of the men and women who ply their trade in the world of pornography are possessed with wicked demons of sexual perversion. They are agents of darkness whose souls have been captured by Satan as platforms for the pollution of the hearts of men.

When you seat before your screen as an individual or as a married couple, to consume these demonic contents, you are giving Satan and his demons access to your mind. And their entrance into your life and destiny will bring very devastating spiritual complications and destiny vandalisation to you.

“Each of you should know how to live with your wife in a holy and honorable way, not with a lustful desire, like the heathen who do not know God” (1 Thessalonians 4:4-5 GNT).

Stay away from places or platforms where they are using cultural agitations to create imaginary and illusionary benefits of pornography for couples, that “it will enhance your sex life”. It’s a lie from the pit of hell. If you engage in this habit, it will destroy so many things in your life, and may ultimately send you to hell. As we speak, there are numerous efforts from some agencies and organisations in America, the number one sponsor and exporter of pornography in the world, to gradually use sexual perversion as a weapon to capture the minds of young children and youths across high schools and universities in the US. I can’t go into details. As we speak, they have gone very far. They will penetrate medical science with lies that pornography and sex in the public space will promote harmony and lower divorce rates among couples. They have already created systems and programmes for these things, some of which I have already seen.

Don’t believe the lie of the devil. The devil didn’t create marriage, and what you didn’t create, you can’t improve. If you want to improve the quality of your marriage, go back to the creator. Build your home with the principles of God. If you are having issues with your sex life as a married couple, go and visit a therapist or a doctor, and any solution they give to you that contradicts the truth of God’s word must be thrashed.

Looking at the nakedness of other people to improve the quality of your marriage is the most sickening and pathetic attack against the sanctity of the marriage institution. It is the lowest of the low for a supposed follower of Christ. It is a dagger to the heart of Christ, and an afront on the sacred cross of Christ. You must not be found among those who are doing it, much less those talking about it. Dr Erwin Lutzer once said, “the church is the last barrier against an impending sexual breakdown in the world”. And once they capture the church, the world and our societies become, “an advanced reincarnation of the biblical Sodom and Gomorrah” – the world of “anything goes”. May you not be captured by the beauty of Sodom!

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

