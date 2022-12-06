It’s a book you will like to keep…because it reminds us of our collective past as a nation and the commanding respect Nigeria once had on the continent and beyond as seen from the perspective of a man whose public life is providentially and by accident intertwined with a large chunk of our history as a nation and that of mother Africa.

I have just finished reading The Letterman by Musikilu Mojeed, one of Africa’s most intrepid and decorated investigative journalists and an editor of note.

It took me three broken days to finish reading it, from the first page to the last. The book is as arresting as it is seductive.

The book of 463 pages and 25 chapters, couched in elegant and sequential yet easy-to-understand prose, is quite terrific, explosive and eye-opening on the prodigious letter-writing capacity of President Olusegun Obasanjo and how he deployed such capacity, which he developed early enough in his illustrious military and public service careers, to bear his mind on consequential issues of personal, national and continental importance.

Without being immodest, The Letterman is magically magnetic and unputdownable in the sense that once you begin to read it, you want to quickly meander to the next chapter and the next chapter. And so on, until you get to the last chapter. Only a master prose stylist could achieve that.

As a curious reader, I am happy in a way because I can confidently say my density of vocabulary is increasing at a believable pace, because in all of the words deployed by the author and the letters deconstructed, only two words in the entire book were new to me:

One, ‘latifundist’, was used by the irreplaceable Obafemi Awolowo in one of his correspondences with Obasanjo and the other, ‘belletrist’, was used by Professor Toyin Falola in describing, again, Obasanjo, in his own contribution to the ‘advance praise’ for the book.

Interestingly, the book is not a judgemental call on Obasanjo. The reader, after reading the book, is invited to make his own judgement on the former President, whom Bishop Mathew Kukah described as a walking contradiction. Only a skilled journalist could have achieved this: writing without inserting his own opinion into the mix in order to induce the reader to align with a certain line of thought or perspective.

Dayo Williams is an editor with Premium Times.

