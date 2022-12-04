Unfortunately, the modern day church has almost completely forgotten about her role and responsibility in National Transformation.

Most believers and the clergy almost always seek to detach the church from the society for which she was established. As a pastor and a student of the Bible, it is still a mystery to me where the modern church derives her theology of total separation of the church and the society.

Reading and studying the Bible on a daily basis myself for the past 30 years, I see a totally different world view. I see a God that is absolutely interested in the day to day running of the world including governments. I see a God that would not allow himself to be isolated from his creation. Ps. 24:1 proudly proclaims it that “the earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof…”

Notice that in the above scripture God is not even saying the earth is man’s even though man has been entrusted with the earth, to temporarily run and manage it. However, the glory of the earth must belong to the Lord, because the earth is the Lord’s. Everything any man does on earth must be to give glory to God. Whether it is in government or in commerce. From this scripture, how could we possibly say, God and the church should not have a role to play, in managing the affairs of the earth which he created for his own glory?

The story of God’s Interaction with the children of Israel in the Old Testament, teaches us one vivid lesson which is, God rules in the affairs of men. How could we say after that, that God and the Church does not have a role to play in the day to day running of nations?

I would not spend too much time presenting my case from the Old Testament. For many will say, that was the old dispensation. I would rather present my arguments from the new dispensation on why Christians and the church must not only be involved in the running of their nations, but must be in the vanguard of it.

In my country Nigeria, Christians are prone to complaining about why God is not giving the nation godly leaders. On the other hand, what a paradoxical and hypocritical question that is. Paradoxical and hypocritical, because on one hand this same church teaches her members to refrain from politics because it is a dirty game. But when Muslims and unbelievers take over the same government, we begin to complain of why there are no Christians or godly people in power.

If we are going to teach our people not to go into politics because it is dirty, then who is going to clean it up? Are there angels in charge of that kind of job? I am at times tempted to think, that the real reason behind the church holding back her members from active involvement in the day to day running of a nation, is probably not because of care for the souls of the parishioners. The real reason might be the unwillingness of church leadership to let go of their most promising members.

As far as I’m concerned, the argument of politics and the secular world been dirty doesn’t hold water. Didn’t the bible tell us we are the light of the world? Is light not given to dissipate darkness? If the secular world is the darkness and the believer is the light, then in my mind, God has provided solution for the problem of darkness. That solution is the church and the believers.

“You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.” Matthew 5:14-16

If the church which is the light of the world, is reluctant to go engage the darkness of the world, what are the other means we could then use to overcome that darkness? Would God send angels to do that? It won’t happen!

We sometimes live in hope, thinking God would raise people, he could even use stones to accomplish his will, beautiful. But why should God be looking for stones when there are millions of Christians sitting down on the pews in church? There is no justification yet for God to raise up stones, when we have men in abundance who could be used by God to destroy the darkness in their nation. The only thing we need is to change their mindset and send them forth.

The church worldwide needs to reconsider her stand and her role in the transformation of nations.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev, Ukraine.

