By looking into and understanding the tools available, one will be able to change perception in order to gain certain desired effects. The amount of tools available is as endless as the way they are used. In order to make the best out of what is available to use, having extensive knowledge of these tools can allow one to become innovative and creative, as well as be memorable to the public.

Recently, I learnt about the ethics of public relations. That led me to look into how it is applied and I came upon the tools of this field. Understanding the tools of public relations is important, given that it is an essential part in sustaining the relationship between an organisation and the public. The way these tools are used is often what determines the state of this relationship. The most commonly used tools are oral communication, press releases, publicity materials in the print and social media, including a focus on employee communications, social responsibility and events.

Oral communication, also known as face-to-face or person-to-person communication, is one of the oldest tools of PR. It is also considered to be a powerful tool, as it provides a platform that allows for questions from the public and clarification from clients. This tool is activated through news and press conferences, speeches, panel discussions, workshops and seminars.

Also, as one of the oldest and most effective tools used, press releases are the building blocks of a good public relations campaign. It is the creation and placement of newsworthy information pertaining to the introduction of new figures, products or services. This information is summarised in a way that catches the media’s attention, while presenting the news in a positive light for better reception by the public. Press releases often take the form of news releases in newspapers, the radio, television, online websites and other publications.

With the introduction of new technology, information is very accessible. As such, there is heavy emphasis on the public image, its perception, as well as its maintenance. This tool often takes the form of publications on channels such as social media.

Publications such as newsletters, blogs, brochures, and magazines provide the public with technical information pertaining to an organisation, e.g. a newsletter highlighting a new event being held or a recent achievement. Meanwhile, social media is used to foster communication by creating spaces for communities to coalesce around either products, services or missions of organisations. Which, in turn, help to popularise the public image of companies. E.g. An Instagram account called PrettyAbuja, shows affordable places and spots to visit in Abuja.

For an organisation, employee communications is important. Keeping employees or colleagues informed about new products, important appointments or new business opportunities builds positive attitudes and as well as commitment. It is essential for organisations to be in constant communication with their employees and keep them updated with the latest happenings and developments within their organisations or projects. Often times, poor communication between parties leads to misunderstanding and poor work attitudes that subsequently lead to problems for an organisation.

Participating or volunteering for community projects and providing sponsorship for community events strengthens the relationship between the public and organisations. It demonstrates the dedication and focus on social responsibility, as well as investment in the better of the local community. This will also allow organisations to create platforms where they can distribute their products or services, which, in turn, strengthens the public’s positive view of the clients goodwill.

Organising special events, gatherings and parties aid in drawing the attention of both the media and public. By organising these events, organisations can bring exposure to their businesses, products and services. It also allows them to highlight certain attractive events for developing public relations e.g. A company sponsoring a trade fair that showcases new technologies. Some of these events include the celebration of local and national holidays, the sponsorship of festivals, fairs, as well as the honouring of famous figures in the region.

By looking into and understanding the tools available, one will be able to change perception in order to gain certain desired effects. The amount of tools available is as endless as the way they are used. In order to make the best out of what is available to use, having extensive knowledge of these tools can allow one to become innovative and creative, as well as be memorable to the public.

Zaynab Abubakar El-Nafaty writes from Abuja. Email: zaynab.elnafaty@hotmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

