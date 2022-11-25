However, this begs the question, when will women start to matter enough in politics to people like Mr Babachir Lawal and his cohorts? When will women be factored into the permutations and combinations of political machinations as wives as partners? When? This is 2022 and Mr Babachir makes all his assertions without consideration for Pastor Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu.

Mr Babachir Lawal, the Christian former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) appointed by a Muslim, and who was removed over a scandal involving inflated contracts for cutting grass, has now become a saint and the spokesperson for a mob who today cheer him on, as he goes on a diatribe over the ‘same faith’ ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

It is worrisome that he has suddenly arrogated to himself the position of the “Holy-Spirit” who guides the decision-making process of the Christians, as he makes shoddy attempts to be the voice of all Christians in Nigeria – a rather laughable and pitiable position.

The current SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, a Christian, has been in office since Mr Babachir was shown the door. He was also appointed by the same Muslim president. Mr Lawal’s pedestrian thinking of reducing human’s to mere positions of the religions they profess belies the fact that till very recently, he was a bosom friend of the Tinubu family and their home open to him, where Pastor Mrs Oluremi Tinubu lives happily with her beloved husband Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, who respects her religion of Christianity and, was present at her ordination as a pastor, where Pastor Adeboye Christened him Abraham.

How else does one define tolerance? As they say: “Fear not the enemy who attacks you but the fake friend who hugs you.“

This says a lot about Mr Lawal who obviously sees women as second class citizens, who have no say nor place when it comes to decision making.

No woman should tolerate the vituperations of Mr Lawal because it reeks of his gross disrespect for Pastor Mrs Oluremi Tinubu’s place in the entire scheme of things.

As First Lady, she initiated many projects including State House Christian Prayers, One Day Governor initiative, all of which subsists till date. This clearly shows Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu listens to his beloved wife and does not place her in second place or behind him, but right by his side.

However, this begs the question, when will women start to matter enough in politics to people like Mr Babachir Lawal and his cohorts? When will women be factored into the permutations and combinations of political machinations as wives as partners? When? This is 2022 and Mr Babachir makes all his assertions without consideration for Pastor Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu

Are we irrelevant as wives, mothers, partners and close associates?

The angle the mischief makers are not looking at is that this will be our first opportunity to have a combined faith First Family. It may be our only opportunity, unless something is done in the near future, where we don’t look at other religions as subpar to the one we personally profess.

Women must rise up against this deliberate attempt by the opposition to refuse to acknowledge Pastor Mrs Oluremi Tinubu as a very strong factor in the coming elections by these “Christian than thou ilk’s”

One thing is clear: Asiwaju is very unlikely to share his waking moments or bed with Senator Kashim Shettima.

“Oh, how the mighty have fallen”, Mr Babachir Lawal and his cohorts’ hues and cries should be seen for what it is – a strong cry for relevance hitherto washed away by his grass cutting scandal

Kemi Asekun writes from Abuja, Nigeria.

