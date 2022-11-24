Upon being called to the Nigerian Bar, Comrade Belo as a young lawyer did not deviate from his essence and ideological training, as he was not carried away by a bourgeois orientation and the false class status of lawyers. Rather, he was with his ideological soulmates who had the orientation of the Alao Aka-Bashorun tradition in handling cases for workers and victimised students pro bono.

Comrade Belo was a golden fish in the mighty ocean of freedom fighters, pro-democracy activists, conscious social fighters for a just society and rebels against military dictatorships. It is incomprehensible for me to know what prepared Comrade Belo for the historical and collaborative roles he played for a society free from social prejudice and economic exploitation because of our generational gaps on the ladder of struggles against injustice and oppression.

What is historically correct is that he belonged to a generation that consciously organised itself against decadence, exploitation, political slavery, and military oppressions across Africa when coups d’etat were in vogue.

From the extra-textual information that I could gather from his loyal ally and dependable comrade at the great University of Benin, Comrade Belo was an invaluable ideologue at the level of the Cultural Awareness Club (CAC), an organisation with Marxist-Leninist doctrines and beliefs. He was a proud and vocal member of the Youth Solidarity for South Africa and Nigeria (YUSSAN). At a young age in the University of Benin, those two mentioned ideological and radical movements nourished him and developed his capacity to intellectually and progressively respond to social issues concerning workers and students.

He was in the Patriotic Youth Movement of Nigeria (PYMN), the radical core of the National Association of Nigerian Students, and youth activities. He was part of history as a vocal students’ union leader who participated in all the struggles of his generation against the commercialisation and privatisation of education in Nigeria. He fought authorities and administrators against the victimisation of students on the ground of political beliefs and worldviews.

Upon being called to the Nigerian Bar, Comrade Belo as a young lawyer did not deviate from his essence and ideological training, as he was not carried away by a bourgeois orientation and the false class status of lawyers. Rather, he was with his ideological soulmates who had the orientation of the Alao Aka-Bashorun tradition in handling cases for workers and victimised students pro bono. It is encouraging to note that while other establishment lawyers and their sympathisers proudly associated with the Nigerian Bar Association, Belo and his comrades of the radical, leftist and progressive orientation formed the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (NADL) to challenge the excesses and illegality of military dictatorship, particularly their draconian decrees.

I belong to the generation that received leadership training from the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights and other human rights organisations. The unique nature of the training was the congregation of Nigerian youths from different parts of the country to discuss what was to be done to rescue our failed/failing nation. Comrade Belo was a conspicuous figure in our conferences, effortlessly and humorously relating to and fraternising with cadres from different parts of the country.

From Benin, Ondo, Ife, Offa to Lagos, Belo started appearing before students’ disciplinary panels and court rooms, to secure the enforcement of the fundamental rights of workers, students and rallies for political agitation, to get justice. In Malcolm Fabiyi & 22 Ors V. University of Lagos & Ors (2002) Volume 2, Nigerian Public Interest Litigation Report 562 and Lukman Amonlegbe V. Lagos State University, Ojo (2002) Volume 2, Nigerian Public Interest Litigation Report 832, among other numerous cases of public interest litigation he handled or co-handled with his comrades, he showed dedication, industry and professionalism to secure the future of the youths, who were victims of oppressive regimes.

He was a veteran of pro-democracy struggles in courts and on the streets, where he fought for just causes, without any reservation or regret.

It will be uncharitable on my part not to acknowledge the unsolicited but timely intervention of Comrade Belo in securing employment for my wife. His kind disposition, welfare and accommodation to my wife while cutting her professional teeth remain indelible in my life.

Adieu Comrade Aideloje Samuel Belo – humanist, patriot, polemist, humourist – who deployed his strength, character and talent to the service of humanity. He transited from this realm to the next on the 3rd of November at 7.30pm.

Lekan Alabi is a legal practitioner and consultant.

