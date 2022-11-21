…we are convinced that the lip service by the Federal Government to the critical infrastructure in the security sector has gone on for too long to become a national tragedy. We are convinced that the rhetoric of “massive infrastructure upgrade and renewed fight against insecurity” must happen in 2023 through deliberate budgetary provisions and financial releases to urgently upgrade Police stations, barracks occupied by our security forces and their families, alongside the correctional centres.

Revamping Security Sector Infrastructure

Before you give a uniformed man a gun to secure others, give food to him and secure his family’s needs. One of the major reasons for the demoralised security structure in our troubled country is the poor infrastructure (not only in terms of working tools) available to promote the welfare of security personnel.

How many past and present Nigerian presidents have undertaken on-the-spot assessments of Police stations across the country? How many Police and Army barracks have they intentionally visited to ascertain the state of the physical infrastructure in these places (which are largely inhuman) occupied by our gallant internal and external security forces and their beloved families? While we canvass for state police, the physical infrastructure that would boost the working conditions and morale of the federal security agencies, as at today, are deplorable and have remained unacceptably so for decades.

Furthermore, media revelations have it that virtually all our correctional centres, each housing three times its maximum number of occupants (both convicted and shamefully the ‘awaiting-trials’), have less-than-average infrastructure, which cannot even cater for animals, let alone human inmates. Little wonder why many convicts come out of these supposed correctional centres as hardened felons and not refined (or corrected) citizens.

Therefore, we are convinced that the lip service by the Federal Government to the critical infrastructure in the security sector has gone on for too long to become a national tragedy. We are convinced that the rhetoric of “massive infrastructure upgrade and renewed fight against insecurity” must happen in 2023 through deliberate budgetary provisions and financial releases to urgently upgrade Police stations, barracks occupied by our security forces and their families, alongside the correctional centres.

Adetolu Ademujimi is a medical doctor, author, reformer, coach and public policy expert who wrote in from Akure, Nigeria. Email: ademujimi@yahoo.co.uk; Twitter: @toluademujimi; Instagram: @adetoluademujimi; Linkedin: @adetolu ademujimi