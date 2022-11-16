Our next president in 2023 would have to work closely with the 36 state governments, 774 local government area councils, private sector and multilateral organisations to facilitate the provision and access to these moribund or non-existent infrastructure across the entire agriculture value chain in order to ensure food sufficiency for local consumption and earn significant foreign exchange from agriculture.

Revamping Physical Infrastructure To Enhance the Agriculture Value Chain

Is it possible to ensure an agricultural revolution in Nigeria without commensurate physical amenities that support farming and its allied activities? Infrastructure is the bedrock of a robust agriculture chain in any nation, studies have shown this. Commercial farming has also outgrown the consideration for cutlasses and hoes and embraced massive infrastructural upgrade of its entire value chain.

The three tiers of government – federal, state and local – haven’t been intentional and strategic about the provision of irrigation systems, mechanised farmland implements, agro-storage facilities (intra-towns and around airports and seaports), agro-cargo train cabins and rural roads linking farms to external places (for seamless grains, plants, livestock and dairy evacuation), well-planned agricultural produce markets in all localities and agro-allied industries.

Our next president in 2023 would have to work closely with the 36 state governments, 774 local government area councils, private sector and multilateral organisations to facilitate the provision and access to these moribund or non-existent infrastructure across the entire agriculture value chain in order to ensure food sufficiency for local consumption and earn significant foreign exchange from agriculture.

How important is this recommended agricultural infrastructure revamp come 2023?

Adetolu Ademujimi is a medical doctor, author, reformer, coach and public policy expert who wrote in from Akure, Nigeria. Email: ademujimi@yahoo.co.uk; Twitter: @toluademujimi; Instagram: @adetoluademujimi; Linkedin: @adetolu ademujimi