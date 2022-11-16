Whilst threading carefully in unusual intellectual territories, I have thus far tried to x-ray some of the key characteristics of wise leaders – i.e., Compassion, Humility, Engagement, Authenticity, and Purposefulness – that make them CHEAP. Although wise leaders are usually cheap, as illustrated, I must admit that it is not usually cheap to decode that. It requires some intellectual imagination, which is not usually common, to appreciate.

Elsewhere, I have argued that good leaders are usually wise. A simple but natural extension of that argument is that wise leaders are usually cheap. Here are my reasons.

First and foremost, no one is a leader onto himself or herself. Leaders only exist in relation to followers. In other words, without followers, there are no leaders. As such, for anyone to claim to be a leader, he or she must be able to influence and inspire others to follow them. One way to do this is to share in the sorrows and joys of those we want to influence and inspire. That is what it means to be compassionate. Wise leaders understand this and use it well.

Compassion is both the ability to share and an invitation to participate in other people’s passions. Passions can, in turn, be about the suffering of others and/or their joys – i.e., what they are genuinely interested in. Either way, a wise leader is, therefore, naturally drawn to others. He or she is primarily other-oriented. To be other-oriented is to understand ourselves, our capabilities, fears, and strengths, through the lived experiences of others. In that regard, a wise leader is ever at the service of others – i.e., putting himself or herself in the shoes of others – through them, with them, and in them. And it definitely takes an awful lot of humility to be in others’ shoes. To achieve this, a wise leader needs a significant dose of self-mastery, to avoid the trap of being what they aspire to change.

In other words, true humility is an expression of self-mastery anchored on a very solid foundation of self-confidence. It is a recognition that serving others does not diminish us in any way, but rather it strengthens and equips us to co-create solutions with others, following some mutual understanding and recognition. This mutual recognition is at the heart of a leader’s legitimacy. That is why some supposed leaders are not recognised and respected as such by those they claim or aim to lead and influence. As such, it is fair to conceive leadership as a co-created enterprise entrenched in the mutuality of the leader and the led.

In this regard, it is blatantly obvious that we cannot serve others well, without first understanding them. And understanding is impossible without some form of genuine engagement and interpenetrations of selves. Engagement, here, is not just an attempt to talk at others, which is usually characteristics of many stakeholder management activities, but the desire to know others as they truly are. And that knowledge enables us to customise solutions to their needs and wants. Therefore, engaging with others is, and should not be, a one-way traffic. It is a meeting of minds in the true sense of the expression.

As much as we want to know and understand others, it is our responsibility to be equally understood and known. It is a mutual unveiling in the classic sense of it. Through the process of knowing others, we transform ourselves into beings of knowledge, and become the specimens of the enquiry experiment. That way, unhealthy power relations often entrenched in conventional leadership struggles and contestations are neutralised through the often taken for granted equality of our shared humanity. In other words, the leader and the led are simply human beings. That is the common denominator. Nothing more or less!

Seen as such, the manifestation and recognition of our shared humanity offers a space for the unveiling and revealing of our beings (i.e. our true selves) in a non-threatening fashion. In that manifestation, we often simultaneously recognise both the meaningfulness and the vanity of that which we often hold dear through the exercise of power and grandiose self-inflation. This recognition lies at the heart of authenticity – i.e., the revelation of who we truly are despite what/who we think we are. A great affirmation that what is, is, irrespective of our thoughts, biases, stereotypes, and prejudices. We are simply human beings; that’s all. Any other thing is simply artificial and socially constructed.

As such, authenticity makes it easy to interrogate the essence of purpose in human endeavours. Why do we exist, for instance? Why do we do the things we do? Why do we want to lead others? What is the purpose of leadership?

Agreeably, these questions should jolt the mind and occasion opportunities for imagination and re-imagination of the real, surreal, and absurd. However, and arguably, focusing on purpose should redirect the mind from the ephemeral to the sublime, where deep calls on deep, because it is often in the unfathomable depths of deepness that we sometimes encounter the depths of the ever-present anxieties of human existence, challenging us to discover and rediscover ourselves.

Whilst threading carefully in unusual intellectual territories, I have thus far tried to x-ray some of the key characteristics of wise leaders – i.e., Compassion, Humility, Engagement, Authenticity, and Purposefulness – that make them CHEAP. Although wise leaders are usually cheap, as illustrated, I must admit that it is not usually cheap to decode that. It requires some intellectual imagination, which is not usually common, to appreciate. And the dearth of this intellectual imagination and capability amongst many, in my opinion, has remained at the root of lacklustre leadership in many parts of the world.

Therefore, unless we are able to reimagine our current situation and think ourselves out of it, it will be impossible to attain the kind of society we all often desire. Until then, we cannot but think and rethink. In Nigeria, for instance, the current election affords us the opportunity to do so, but are we equipped to do that? Is it late in the day? The jury is still out, and as they say, the ball will always be in our court! In other words, cheap does not and should not always mean cheap!

Kenneth Amaeshi is a public philosopher, professor of sustainable finance and governance at the European University Institute, Italy, and visiting professor of leadership and financial markets in Africa at the London School of Economics, United Kingdom. He tweets @kenamaeshi