As the UN’s COP27 climate summit enters into the second week in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the issue of how developing countries can mobilise finance to achieve their climate targets has been one of the prominent issues being discussed.

For Nigeria and many other developing countries, the lack of finance represents one of the most formidable barriers to fast tracking action on climate change and achieving a green transition within their jurisdictions. In the run up to COP26, Nigeria presented a revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), with a set of investment actions valued at $177 billion. The country’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP) adopted in January 2022 by the Federal Executive Council and on which President Buhari’s net zero carbon pledge by 2060 at COP26 was anchored, suggests an investment of $410 billion by 2060 for Nigeria to meet its carbon neutrality pledge.

For a country with a high rate of poverty, a debt of $92.75 billion (which is still rising), and a less than impressive experience with attracting international climate finance, achieving this scale of investment represents quite a challenge. The passing of the Climate Change Bill, of which the implementation has recently started with the inauguration of the National Climate Change Council (NCCC) and the appointment of a director general presents a platform to direct efforts and mobilise resources towards the delivery of these far-reaching green investment objectives, but only if the Council if proactive and strategic. In this short piece, we explore the potential role that Nigeria’s Climate Change Act (NCCA), signed in November 2021 by President Muhammed Buhari, can play in catalysing climate finance for the country. We outline the various options available for Nigeria to upscale public, private and international climate finance through the instruments and provisions made available in the Climate Change Act (CCA).

Key Finance Elements in the Act

Several sections of the CCA make it a veritable platform to catalyse and mobilise financial resources to fund the green transition in Nigeria. Section 1, Part I of the Climate Act indicates that one of the central objectives of the Act is to facilitate the mobilisation of finance, and other resources necessary, to ensure effective action on climate change. Section 4, Part III, which outlines the powers of the National Climate Change Council (NCCC), emphasises that the Council has the power to mobilise financial resources to support climate change action in all sectors in Nigeria. A crucial section is Section 15, Part IV, which establishes a “Climate Fund” that will be administered by the Council. Some of the sources of funding envisaged include appropriation, subventions, grants, donations, fees, and fines from private and public entities. The Act also gives the Council the mandate to seek other sources of funding from time to time, as it may deem necessary.

In the following sections, we explore the opportunities for mobilising financial resources from some of the sources above.

Appropriation

One of the obvious routes that the NCCA can mobilise resources for climate action is through the Federal Government’s annual appropriation. In the last five years (2017 to 2022), Nigeria allocated N16.3 billion ($10.1 million) to this through the capital component of the annual budget. The situation is now different in that the 2023 budget has no capital component and the level of debt being left behind by the present administration will mean that public resources may not be a significant part of climate finance in the country. However, one can expect that when the capital component of the budget is restored, the portfolio should present a valid platform to move resources towards key investment and policy interventions that have climate benefits. The most valid way to enhance finance through appropriation would be through the means of green budgeting. With an informed and proactive NCCA facilitating green budgeting, several projects such a railways, renewable energy investment, afforestation, climate smart agriculture, and projects to limit gas flaring pursued by the various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), as well as a large number of constituency projects, can be appropriately designed as green investments, with the increased likelihood that these can attract international green financing.

Green Bonds

Green bonds are special measures for raising fund to support existing or new capital projects that have clear environmental and wider sustainable development benefits. Nigeria set the record in 2017 when it became the fourth country in the world to issue a green bond of N10.283 billion ($24.9 million). It subsequently issued another green bond in 2019, raising a total of N15 billion ($36 million). However, contrary to the indications provided by the Federal Government in 2019, there has not been any further issuance of green bonds since then.

The CCA can help to facilitate subsequent issuance of green bonds in Nigeria. The NCCA provides an opportunity for cross ministerial collaboration, as well as monitoring and evaluation, that can help to ensure that the finances raised through the green bonds are put to good use. The Federal Government’s issuance of a green bond has created a number of institutional arrangements that can give the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) some visibility, as well as the ability to influence the development of climate reasoning. One of the outcomes is the establishment of the Green Bond Advisory Group (which is largely a platform for policy development and implementation around the issuance of green bonds). The NCCC could explore a representation on the GBAG using that to influence policy that will increase the flow of climate resources. The other is the Inter-ministerial Committee on Climate Change (ICCC), which is a convening platform for MDAs towards identifying projects that have been subjected to a climate screen and are eligible for inclusion in a green bond portfolio. The NCCC should explore representation on the ICCC, leveraging that to identify projects and also to deploy resources when the need arises. However, this will require the discipline of pipeline disclosure, green credential certification, project implementation and reporting.

Greening National and Subnational Borrowing Plan

A key part of access to resources for green projects would be the annual borrowing plan. The FG’s borrowing since 2017 has more than tripled. However, the incidence of green bonds in its mix of instruments has been absent since the last issuance in 2019 of N15 billion ($44 million). Its absence presents a hurdle in directing resources and could be a starting point for the Council in ensuring that there remains an annual issuance. It remains difficult to see how this can happen in an election year, and more importantly now that the 2023 budget has no capital component.

Interestingly, sub-nationals which typically represent more than 50% of total budget resources in the country have been absent in the issuance of green instruments. Similar to the Federal Government, sub-nationals have been faced with a reducing fiscal space to mobilise resources from the capital markets to fund development initiatives. The National Climate Change Council (NCCC) would focus on developing strategies by which sub-nationals can restructure existing debt, refinance and direct savings towards climate interventions within their budgets.

However, all the above will require the discipline of pipeline disclosure, green credential certification, project implementation and reporting. To truly unlock climate finance, Nigeria must build serious institutional capacity, staffed with credible people, and show clear intention towards an international standard of transparency and accountability.

Chukwumerije Okereke is director, Centre of Climate Change and Development, Alex Ekwueme Federal University Nigeria, while Obi Ugochuku is CEO of GCA Capital Partners.