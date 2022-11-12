The need to push forward on a multidimensional approach to peace in Africa, known as the “Tangier Process”, was suggested on behalf of Minister Bourita. In welcoming this suggestion, Ambassador Muchanga added the need for a scorecard on performance. The need for such concretisation cannot be over-emphasised.

I had chosen an aisle seat in order to have easier access to the toilet. So, as the Royal Air Maroc Boeing 777 code shared with Qatar Airways landed, I did not have the opportunity of seeing Casablanca from the air.

The Mohammed VI International Airport is by far superior to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport. Aside from its infrastructural sophistication, the Moroccan officials were courteously welcoming. This welcoming spirit was my default experience throughout my stay in Morocco. As we collected our checked-in luggage, we descended one stair using functional lifts, to the Airport train station. Without hassles, we bought our tickets for Tangiers and were advised to change trains at Casa Voyageurs, two stations away.

At Casa Voyageurs, the lifts worked, helping a very tired me change platforms almost effortlessly, albeit with the assistance of my very good friend, Bunmi Makinwa. I had used les trains à grand vitesse (TGV) a.k.a. High-Speed Train from London to Brussels during my UN days. I honestly was not expecting one in Morocco. In two hours, ten minutes, we covered 338-kilometres with two stops for those going to Rabat and Marrakesh.

Leaving the train station and walking to the four-star Hilton hotel, as opposed to the five-star one we first diverted to, it was clear that we were in a clean and well-manicured city. During a bus ride, one of my colleagues jokingly remarked about the washing of the streets overnight. Another colleague spoke about seeing the watering of green spaces (we saw them being used as parks) by the roadside about midnight during a late-night event. Many Euro-American cities cannot compete with Tangiers. I used to think Cape Town, followed by Abuja, were the two most beautiful cities in Africa. Not anymore.

Tangiers as a gateway of Europe into Africa has attracted European attention and they took turns to conquer and occupy portions of the city over centuries. On my Facebook page, I had earlier given a picturesque account of touristic Tangiers – a city that has the pride of place as the summer residence of the Moroccan monarch and the birthplace of the famous fourteenth century man of knowledge and adventure, Ibn Battuta.

My visit to Tangiers was not to enjoy the beauty of the city, including its Medina – the old city – and the general hospitality of the people. I was to participate in two conferences. The first, on 22 October, was sponsored by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA). This was a Pre-Event on “Realising the Triple Nexus and Trade: Towards a New Agenda for Africa”. This meeting discussed a study that UNECA had commissioned and the outcome was planned to feed into the main event, which was the “AU POLICY CONFERENCE: Promoting the Peace, Security & Development Nexus: The Promise of Regional Integration”, which ran from 25-27 October.

On 22 October, Mr Adeyinka Adeyemi, Senior Adviser, Africa Trade Policy Centre at the UNECA, in his introduction, suggested that in order to realise global peace, one only needs to trade. Appearing not to be too sure of his assertion, he queried if it then means that the higher the global trade, the higher the peace. It was a critical question that occupied the minds of many participants. Dr Said Adejumobi, Director, Strategic Planning, Oversight and Results at UNECA, in his opening remarks, posed a number of questions, including whether indeed trading countries do not go to war. Whether Africa could trade itself out of poverty. What kind of economic system arises from a conflictual situation, since war boosts trade in weapons, etc.? Are there internal and external shocks for war in Africa? What’s the role of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) in all these? Can the triple nexus promote human security? These were interesting questions for consideration beyond the confines of the pre-event dialogue.

The specific adverse ecosystem of the Sahel and instability were highlighted. Although the study had been concluded before the signing of the AfCFTA and the COVID-19 lockdowns, the presentation put on the table the potential problem of leakages of anticipated benefits from the AfCFTA to non-African parties as a result of a possible accession of African countries to the World Trade Organisation.

Ms Angela Strachan from Jamaica – a country in the sixth Region of Africa (as rightly agreed by the African Union) – presented the study she had carried out. This considered the role of trade agreements in moving fragile unstable states towards regional integration and sustainable development within the framework of the pillars of humanitarianism, development and peace, a.k.a the triple nexus. The crucial problem of displacements from wars and disasters in Africa, in spite of the protocol on the free movement of persons was considered. The specific adverse ecosystem of the Sahel and instability were highlighted. Although the study had been concluded before the signing of the AfCFTA and the COVID-19 lockdowns, the presentation put on the table the potential problem of leakages of anticipated benefits from the AfCFTA to non-African parties as a result of a possible accession of African countries to the World Trade Organisation.

Discussants included Professor Taye Simbine, the Director-General, Nigerian Institute for Social and Economic Research (NISER); Dr Therese Azeng, lecturer, University of Yaounde; and my humble self. Interesting contributions that did not challenge the importance of trade for peace were considered. However, many issues were raised questioning whether there is a causal relationship between trade and peace. Or how do we explain the deep trade in energy between Western Europe and Russia and yet there is an ongoing Russo-Ukraine war in which the Europeans are more than observers from the side line? Stephane Asare, agreeing with my emphasis on a leadership deficit as Africa’s bane, suggested that there should be a focus on the deficit in the mental health of African leaders. Dr Adejumobi excitedly endorsed this but noted that it is not just an African preserve, as he asked us to look at someone in America. As a lawyer, I should know how to avoid easy money being made from me in a litigation if I were to repeat a name known to all. Bunmi Makinwa as moderator summarised the thrust of the pre-event dialogue. It was agreed that the study needed to be updated in the light of the AfCFTA.

The Policy Conference provided an array of leaders that started with the chief host, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, H.E. Mr Nasser Bourita, who one would have expected to be physically present, but who joined many other dignitaries like Ms Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy-Secretary-General, and Ms Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Administrator in charge of Africa at UNDP, by sending video messages all stressing the import of peace/security for development and vice-versa.

Several leaders like the AU Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals, Ambassador Albert Muchanga; Deputy Executive Secretary of UNECA, Ms. Hanan Morsy; and others from institutions like hers, including UNDP, AfDB, and Afrexim Bank, which funded the meeting, were physically present. The high-level participants, included: H.E. Catherine Samba-Panza, former president of the Central African Republic; H.E. Nardos Bekele Thomas, CEO, African Union Development Agency-NEPAD; H.E. Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, special representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) to the African Union and head of the UN Office to the African Union.

It was also a great opportunity to catch up with old friends like Professor Bayo Olukoshi of the Wits School of Governance; Dr Stephen Karingi, a director at UNECA; Dr Abdul B. Kamara, deputy director-general at AfDB; Ambassador Florentina Adenike Ukonga, executive secretary, Gulf of Guinea Commission; Ambassador Olusegun Akinsanya, retired Nigerian diplomat; and my good friend from our University of Lagos days, Ambassador Korede Willoughby, with whom I only relate on social media given the adverse situation in Lagos for physical relationships; as well as his former deputy at NEPAD in days past, Dr Hesphina Rukato, etc.

It was also an opportunity to make new friends like Wendell Addy, who chairs the zeal to realise a “Bill of Rights” for the organised private sector in Africa, an idea that would require a lot of clarification on meaning, leading to legal and diplomatic efforts to concretise this. In addition, I met my zealous compatriot, Dr Joan Mbagwu, who had, in abstentia, been highly recommended by two friends back in Nigeria.

The concrete suggestion to have an AU Development Fund that was suggested by Minister Bourita is much welcomed if African leaders follow Ms Morsy by agreeing that: “As the Continent faces the challenge of increased debt, inflationary pressures and reduced fiscal space, the lasting solution can only come from within the Continent.”

Many ideas were shared on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063 that are expected to result in the Africa We Want. The link with the idea of a triple nexus appears weak, given the lack of conceptual clarity on what really constitutes the three pillars being interlinked.

Furthermore, the UNECA and the UN Office of the Special Adviser for Africa had pushed towards the quadruple nexus of peace/security, development, humanitarianism and human rights, on which I built the concept of the Situational Quadruple Nexus (SQN), which focuses on crucial issues “do-gooders” on development practice in Africa tend to wish away or just simply tag as the lack of political will. I expatiated on the SQN and rendered it into a less than three minute of video at the conference, which was subsequently posted on my YouTube page. SQN involves considering the four essential pillars mentioned earlier within the context of governance, in terms of leadership deficit/corruption; external dynamics relating to neo-colonial structures still weighing Africa down; terror franchises and debilitating climate change problems; institutional deficits; and the dearth of human and material resources.

The concrete suggestion to have an AU Development Fund that was suggested by Minister Bourita is much welcomed if African leaders follow Ms Morsy by agreeing that: “As the Continent faces the challenge of increased debt, inflationary pressures and reduced fiscal space, the lasting solution can only come from within the Continent.” SRSG Onanga-Anyanga, following a tone of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres, rightly complemented Ms. Morsy’s inward looking thrust by stressing the need to address the inclement external environment that Africa faces. The need to push forward on a multidimensional approach to peace in Africa, known as the “Tangier Process”, was suggested on behalf of Minister Bourita. In welcoming this suggestion, Ambassador Muchanga added the need for a scorecard on performance. The need for such concretisation cannot be over-emphasised.

At the end of the formal meeting, the visit to Tangier MED, said to be the number one port in Africa, was the highest highlight of my maiden visit to Morocco. At the Port, I received on my phone a message welcoming me to Spain and the encouragement to roam with my Nigerian phone number. Of course, this is understandable since Tangier MED is 14 kilometres from Spain. As a friend noted, Morocco has skilfully built its own maritime Silk Road in Africa. The port is said to be connected with 41 African ports with a lot of transhipment, as 40 percent of African trade is said to pass through Tangier MED. The fully integrated multimodal transport port has an adjacent functional Special Economic Zones, including the largest vehicles production plants in Africa with Renault. The assembly process is said to contain 70% local value addition. The administrative waiting period for ships at this port is said to take only two-and-a-half hours.

Tangiers is not just a well-managed touristic city, it is a major manufacturing hub that is bound to take great advantage of AfCFTA as Nigeria searches for colonial period cow routes.

On the return journey, we had the courtesy of a free TGV-ride and were transferred from Casa Voyageurs by road to the airport. This allowed the opportunity to see a milder version of the insane Lagos traffic. Casablanca was not as clean as Tangiers, though still better than Lagos in spite of the similar hanging of clothes to dry in the sun on balconies, etc. Travel time back to Lagos was still an ungodly 24 hours.

Babafemi A. Badejo is a former Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia and currently a professor of Political Science/International Relations, Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

