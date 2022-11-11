Nigeria is preparing for the 2023 general elections, and one of its biggest problems is that crime keeps getting worse. There have been many more problems in the North-West and South-East, where terrorism, banditry, conflicts between herders and farmers, and secessionist movements have had a massive effect on the people and the economy. But the Islamic State in the West Africa Province and the Boko Haram insurgency keeps growing in the North-east…

Nigerians will vote in 2023, despite a slew of economic, environmental, and security issues. Many parts of the country are plagued by widespread insecurity. The northern states have long been in turmoil, with militant Islamist groups, criminal gangs, and other armed actors carrying out lethal attacks on local people. Civil unrest persists in the South, alongside continuous bloodshed between farmers and herders and insurgent campaigns. Furthermore, as campaigning for national and state elections intensifies, massive gatherings might exacerbate current security issues and political and factional tensions. Taken as a whole, Nigeria’s persistent insecurity is likely to impact the 2023 elections.

Changes In Politics

• Voting campaign starts: Candidates and political parties will run for 1,488 positions in the 2023 elections. There will be a significant change in leadership because the president and 17 of the country’s 36 state governors can only serve for two terms in office. As expected, all 18 parties are working very hard and using all the tools they have to win votes. There are worries that the rhetoric of some of the candidates could make armed groups with ties to the parties more likely to utilise violence against people who disagree with them.

• Candidates playing up their races: Bola Tinubu, who is running for the presidency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate; and Peter Obi, who is running as the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, all met with the Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna State. The committee, made up of different lobbying groups from the North, tried to set up informal debates for these candidates, and some candidates have said things that could lead to violence against their opponents.

• Effects on holding elections: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which is in charge of elections in Nigeria, may not be able to hold elections in areas with much insecurity. Even though the government has given reassurances in relation to this, effective coordination is still needed to ensure that the fear of attacks by non-state actors don’t keep people from voting in these areas.

Changes In Security

• The government has made progress against the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP). On October 11, at least 19 militants with ISWAP were killed in Gamboru Ngala town, in the northeastern part of Borno State. The state capital, Maiduguri, is about 80 miles from the border town. During a fighting patrol, the troops beat back the ISWAP ambush with help from a column of the Civilian Joint Task Force. This fight happened after the 6th and 8th of October, when army members were said to have won on both fronts.

• South East on high alert: Violence is getting worse in the South-eastern states of Enugu, Anambra, and Abia. The Eastern Security Network (IPOB’s armed wing), unknown shooters, alongside federal and state security forces, are all involved. Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party was one of several well-known politicians who were attacked in Anambra State last month.

• Campaigns of the opposition were shut down. On 2 October, a mob in Lagos State, South West Nigeria, beat up a supporter of the Labour Party (LP). The attack, which happened in Oshodi Local Government Area (LGA), is the latest in a string of attacks on the supporters of candidates in areas where the opposition has much power.

In 2022, close to 40% of all attacks on civilians in Nigeria were carried out by armed groups that no one knew about. Many times, these events were less deadly than those done by other groups. Unidentified armed groups caused about 21% of reported deaths. Taken as a whole, though, communal militias in five states —Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger, Katsina, and Sokoto — were responsible for almost the same amount of violence against civilians, but they were responsible for more than half of all reported deaths in 2022.

The Nigerian military’s hold on Gwoza itself continues to be highly tenuous because Boko Haram still controls significant areas of the Mandara Mountains, which loom above the outskirts of Gwoza town, and the plains close to the Cameroon-Nigeria border, southwest of the border town of Kerouac. Boko Haram has controlled that area for many years, and some people in the region have joined the organisation.

Boko Haram continues its bloody attacks on communities throughout the southern Lake Chad Basin. The forms of that terror and the military situation of Boko Haram, vis-à-vis the national governments of Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger, have changed significantly since Boko Haram’s insurgency began.

If you listen to recent Western news reports, the situation has been transformed for the better, with the militaries of these four countries united to push Boko Haram out of much of the territory that it once held in North-eastern Nigeria — in particular, from the town of Gwoza, west of the Mandara Mountains, where the terrorist organisation had established the capital of its “caliphate.”

With these successes and the assumption that the organisation has been more or less defeated, Boko Haram has, to some degree, fallen out of the consciousness of the Western news media and the general public, with only sporadic news reports reminding the outside world that the terror group still exists. It took next to no effort to have that happen, given that Westerners knew relatively little about the conflict in the first place, except that it was African, “remote,” and “savage” – the three terms still having fewer synonyms in the West – and that it had involved the kidnapping of young women.

Beyond that region, Boko Haram has lost continuous control over much of its territory, but its ability to instill terror has not diminished. From refugees in and around the Mandara Mountains and, it appears, from isolated bush camps throughout the whole region, Boko Haram still carries out sporadic attacks on villages and travelers, lays land mines on roads, and sends suicide bombers — often girls and young women — into village markets. People throughout the southern Lake Chad Basin live in fear of Boko Haram terror attacks, while people from Montagnard communities, who have not joined the group, have spent long periods hiding in caves and refuges without reliable access to food or water.

Disruptions to daily life have meant that, in many communities around the northwestern Mandara Mountains in Nigeria, crops have not been planted or harvested effectively in the last three years, so famine has become endemic.

People in the region also suffer from the actions of their governments. Nigerian, Cameroonian, and Chadian military and security personnel have been accused of atrocities against local communities and against detainees and people suspected of being Boko Haram members or sympathisers.

There is a good chance that these groups will be used to carry out political violence, which is common in Nigerian elections. It will be hard to hold fair elections in a way that keeps voters and people working for the Independent National Electoral Commission safe. In the North-West, there are more than a hundred gangs of thieves, each having about 30 people.

Whatever combination of force and persuasion that Boko Haram has used to dominate different areas within and around the Mandara Mountains (and this is likely to have varied, depending on where the group has operated), there is no question that they have made good use of the potentials of these landscapes in carrying out their operations. They still seem to dominate parts of the northwestern Mandara Mountains and the plains between the mountains and the Cameroon border to the east.

In a military sense, these mountains play more or less the same role for Boko Haram today that they have for Montagnard populations for the past five hundred years or more. I can attest that climbing steep mountain slopes is hard; as such attacking them would be much more complicated. The rocky hillsides and crests of the massif provide extreme defensive positions without a great deal of preparation, and they negate many of the technological advantages that states in the region have historically relied on, whether this involved horses and firearms, up to the early twentieth century or the heavy armour and airpower that the Nigerian government, in particular, has relied on more recently.

Artillery can undoubtedly be used, but it can be challenging to spot people and movement in the jumble of granite boulders on the slopes, especially when overgrown with bushes and trees. State forces seem incapable of definitively rooting Boko Haram insurgents out of their mountain hideouts, as long as they have some degree of support — coerced, grudging, enthusiastic, or otherwise from people living in the mountains.

Nigeria is preparing for the 2023 general elections, and one of its biggest problems is that crime keeps getting worse. There have been many more problems in the North-West and South-East, where terrorism, banditry, conflicts between herders and farmers, and secessionist movements have had a massive effect on the people and the economy. But the Islamic State in the West Africa Province and the Boko Haram insurgency keeps growing in the North-east, and there are still fights over land and water in the North-central part of Nigeria. Kidnapping is becoming more common and more “profitable” for those who enagage in it. Events like the prison break at Kuje, on the outskirts of Abuja, have made people worried that the security situation could get worse.

Also, the slow and primarily ineffective response of security agencies to attacks on communities has led to the rise of self-defence vigilante groups and ethnic militias. Some groups were made so that states could respond and make the people feel safer. The government uses and helps these groups.

They take people hostage for money, rape women, attack villages, and kill with weapons made for the military. Many terrorist groups in the North-West come from the North-East, where security problems are getting better but are still considerable. Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project data shows that in the first half of 2022, non-state actors like Boko Haram and ISWAP carried out a total of 134 attacks in the area. More than 196 people died because 57 of the attacks were aimed at civilians. A total of 282 people have been killed in 68 attacks on security forces. Borno State is still the most affected, but things have improved in Adamawa State. As in past elections, jihadists have been known to target polling places and voters, making voting harder.

Palash Kausher, a retired Captain, works in Nigeria and the Sahel Region as an expert in security risk management and intelligence. He is a Bangladeshi special forces officer, a combat veteran, an author, a trainer, and a security advisor.

