From a distance, I can see the impact of the university, and His Excellency Atiku Abubakar’s vision even more clearly. Being out of the country, I believe I now have more objectivity and a broader perspective, not only on AUN, and Atiku Abubakar, but on education in Nigeria.

Nigeria, like my country – the United States- is facing a decisive election. Our midterm elections are next week. Will democracy, free and fair elections, the rule of law and a free and independent media survive, or continue to erode? Will citizens believe the verifiable election results, or will political leaders use fear and misinformation to create doubt and social distrust?

Nigeria faces similar issues. The biggest country on the continent is suffering not only from conflict, which is now nationwide, but increased hunger, poverty and a failed education sector, with twenty million children out of school. Misinformation is widespread – about the economy, the extent of the conflict​,​ and even basic data on education and healthcare is contested. Lies and inaccurate information about candidates is commonplace, like in my country. What can ordinary citizens believe when facts, empirical data, are treated the same way as opinions?

In both of our countries, the challenges are daunting, and the times call for honest, bold, forward-looking, and ethical leaders. But who are the ethical leaders? Who has a vision for the country, and can actually implement it, based on past performance and commitments?

I no longer live or work in Nigeria, but I ​did for eight years as president of the American University of Nigeria. It was a great privilege to work with our terrific faculty and staff, but especially the students, who not only want a better future, but are helping to create it in Yola. Our students dealt with the most difficult issues -feeding hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people, and teaching out-of-school children how to read, during the height of the Boko Haram crisis. They emerged from those experiences, not traumatised, but as confident, focused and courageous leaders.

I hope and pray Nigeria, like the US, elects a leader who believes in democracy. Atiku Abubakar’s life has been dedicated to democracy, the rule of law, supporting education and providing employment. I hope both of our countries elect people who shine brightly for their citizens, not themselves, and have a vision of a better future for our two countries.

Here is what I know: Using his own resources, Atiku Abubakar established what many consider to be one of the best private universities on the continent. During the worst of times – with Boko Haram close by in our region – when we were scrambling to find anyone who would support the feeding and care of those 300,000 internally displaced people, especially youth, he stepped up and literally said​: ​“don’t let anyone go hungry in Yola”. And he backed it up with his own resources. When we first brought the Chibok women to AUN, he was the first to reach out with support.

I have heard many say, “But Atiku’s university (as it is sometimes called) is only for the rich”. That, also, is not true. There has always been a scholarship program​me ​for the best students from around the whole country -built on a desire to ensure that Nigeria’s best and brightest are going to school together and learning from each other, and becoming ethical leaders committed to the common good.

I had the privilege of working with His Excellency during those eight years as Vice-Chancellor, and admire his vision and determination. We certainly did not always agree, but he was always willing to listen with an open mind and his decisions were always driven by principle and a passion for progress in his country.

​​Several senior executives from Google visited AUN a number of years ago. When I asked them why they came, they said there was a very bright light on their worldwide usage map, and it was coming from a city they had never heard of: Yola, Nigeria. AUN was that bright light.

Margee Ensign, a professor, has been the President of the American University of Nigeria.

