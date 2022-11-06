The devil was laughing at me.

Jesus said to me: “Femi, blessed are your eyes for they see, and your ears for they hear.” (Matthew 13:16). But what could I see that others could not see?

I soon found out.

The spirit world became open to me. It was as if someone turned on the light and suddenly, a world I never knew existed suddenly became visible to me. Thereby, the prophecy of Isaiah was fulfilled in my life:

“The people who sat in darkness have seen a great light, and upon those who sat in the region and shadow of death light has dawned.” (Matthew 4:16).

But there were complications. I was open to the positive spiritual, as well as the negative.

Spirit of error

Once I was in an anointed environment, my left leg would shake visibly. This gave me some concern because I knew I was not the one shaking my leg.

Then one day, an inner voice said to me: “Ask me anything you want, and I will answer you by shaking your leg. If the answer is yes, I will shake your leg. If the answer is no, I will not.”

And so began this amazing process whereby I would ask a question in my mind and the answer would be provided through my leg.

Let us say, for example, I was looking for my wristwatch. I would ask my invisible friend: “Is it in the bedroom?” If the answer were yes, my left leg would move up and down. If the answer were no, there would be no movement. Once I got to the right room, I would use the same question-and-answer process to identify the precise location of the watch.

This was all very exciting until my invisible friend started giving me wrong answers. When I get to the place he identifies, the thing would not be there. And when I wondered why this was so, it would tell me: “You are not supposed to question the holy spirit, you are just supposed to obey.”

After a while, I became totally confused.

Jesus says: “My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me.” (John 10:27). “They will by no means follow a stranger, but will flee from him, for they do not know the voice of strangers.” (John 10:5).

“God is not the author of confusion but of peace.” (1 Corinthians 14:33). He needed to resolve this situation for me in the process of learning to know His voice.

Spirit of truth

One day, the pastor of my church came to see me. He said the Lord revealed to him in a dream that the devil was laughing at me, saying he would drive me mad. He said the Lord would like me to fast for three days. If I did, He would explain to me what I needed to know.

I was very irritated by the pastor. I did not initially make a connection between his revelation and my lying spirit. I said to myself: “This is what is wrong with these pastors. They are always seeing idiotic visions about others, just to control their lives.”

But I thank God that, despite my qualms, I decided to fast. I felt I had nothing to lose by doing so.

The beginning of my fast coincided with a trip to Igbajo for the funeral of my sister-in-law’s mother. We had a driver, so I sat at the back of the car, reading my Bible.

Every time I looked up, I noticed he was driving too fast for my liking. I kept warning him that all the members of my family were with me in the car and that he should not go above 100 kilometres per hour.

Then suddenly, the Lord took me out of the vehicle. Whether in the body or out of the body, I do not know. (2 Corinthians 12:3). But I was on top of the car looking down and I saw angels surrounding the car in formation and flying with us. Then just as quickly, I was back in the car, with the Bible in my lap.

From then on, I stopped bothering about the driver and simply concentrated on my reading. I am not saying a believer can drive at any speed he likes. I am just telling you about the grace I received from the Lord on that occasion.

Spirit of revelation

When I came back from the funeral, on the third day of my fast, I was sitting in my study all by myself, when something mind-blowing happened. The power of God suddenly overshadowed the room like a cloud, and the Lord started to talk to me.

What was so dramatic about this, and it has never happened to me since that time, is that the voice came from “heaven.” It did not come from within me. It came from somewhere in the ceiling.

The Lord told me to take a pen and write down what He was going to tell me. And there started from that day recurring teachings from the Lord about the Kingdom of God. I have chosen to call these “kingdom dynamics.”

The Lord said to me: “Femi, there are two kingdoms, the kingdom of God and the kingdom of darkness. Everybody you are ever going to meet will come from one of these two kingdoms. It is your responsibility to determine which kingdom the person you meet is from.

If the person is from the kingdom of your Father, you must determine why I want you to meet him. Every person you meet, you will meet for a reason, and you will meet by appointment. Nothing that will ever happen to you will be coincidental. Nothing will ever happen to you by happenstance. Everything that will happen in your life will happen for a reason. It is your responsibility to determine precisely what the reason is.”

As I wrote this down, I was covered with tears. I wept uncontrollably because I could not understand why God would give me such privileged information in a one-on-one tutorial. What did I do to deserve that kind of visitation? I was overwhelmed.

Predestination

This is an amazing kingdom dynamic that goes to the heart of God’s providence. It means that everything about my life is working to a script: God’s script. As David told God by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit: “You saw me before I was born and scheduled each day of my life before I began to breathe. Every day was recorded in your book!” (Psalm 139:16).

If you stand on the street and a car passes by it did not just happen. The car was “programmed” to pass by. Everything happens by divine contrivance. God weaves the lives of everyone together as a weaver does the threads of a cloth. Combined, they all form a particular pattern.

The life of a man is like a jigsaw puzzle that God assembles. That jigsaw includes everything; every word we speak and everything we do.

So, you could not have been anywhere else except where we are right now. You could not have been doing anything else right now, except reading this article of faith.

