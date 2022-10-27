Societies do not exist in bits and pieces. They are complete systems. Following many years of looking at societal leadership in different contexts and circumstances, I have come to the view that successful societies usually have leaders and followers who are WISE (Wholesome, Innovative, Selfless, and Entrepreneurial) in approach and outlook. And here are my reasons.

First, wholesome leadership from a societal perspective entails the ability of a leader to see and appreciate a society as an entity made up of many complementary parts. It is an inclusive form of leadership and requires system thinking capability to be effectively actualised. The opposite is a leader who sees and treats a part as something bigger than the whole. The preponderance of ethnic and religious cleavages and propensities in our leaders and leadership, for example, is a clear manifestation of the lack of wholesome leadership, which has produced a lot of anomalies in our society. To overcome these entrenched dichotomies and their attendant anomalies requires a significant dose of innovation.

As such, wise leaders are equally innovative. Innovation here entails the ability to drive change in both tried and untried ways. Innovative leaders do not necessarily and completely rely on the status quo. The status quo is assessed on its merit. If it is still relevant, fine. Otherwise, it must change to fit with the new direction of travel. Although change is the only constant, this is where many leaders struggle. The weight of the status quo – i.e., entrenched interests – can either make or mar any leader. So, it requires a lot of wisdom and innovation to navigate.

For instance, many Nigerians always complain about the mono-product economy, which is heavily dependent on oil and gas. However, different successive governments have been unable to deal with the issue of diversifying the economy away from oil. The other issue, which has continued to plague the country, is the inefficient power sector. Each government throws huge sums of money at it but with very inconsequential results. Both examples are believed to be the engine room of corruption in Nigeria, which will take a lot of institutional innovation as well as selflessness to maneuver.

It is particularly difficult to resist corruption in the face of weak institutions if one is not selfless. A wise leader applies his/her entire self in the act and is consumed by the act. Through this process, the self is emptied in the service of others. This is exactly what it means to be selfless. Selflessness does not prioritise self-interest. It is not about what I gain from society, but what I gain through the gains of others. Selfless leaders succeed when those they serve succeed. In that sense, selflessness is the ability to assist others to be even better than we are.

In some traditions and cultures, many parents exhibit this sense of selfless leadership in relation to their children. The opposite is where leaders simply go for self-interests. It is either they win, or nobody wins. Imagine a situation where a governor or president interferes in a commercial contract bidding process because he/she does not want a member of his/her society to get the job for fear of empowering the wrong person, even if this person has the best solution at hand.

As banal as this might sound, it looks like a regular occurrence and often manifests when there are economic gains to be exploited. Selfless leadership is not scared of such if the people served are willing to reciprocate the goodwill. In many successful societies, the reciprocal goodwill is institutionalized through the denigration and curtailing of the influence of money in politics. Instead, ideas, ideologies, and the ability to positively influence others are favoured through the process and apparatus of democracy. This ability to positively influence is an act of entrepreneurship.

Leadership in successful societies requires a lot of entrepreneurial efforts to remain effective. Beyond the ability to positively influence others, it is the role of societal leadership to create enabling environments for the entrepreneurial potentials of societies to be unleashed. The notion of “the entrepreneurial state” captures this elegantly. It is a recognition that governance and leadership are not exclusive to the government. They can be both collaborative and inclusive with other non-State actors such as the private sector and the civil society. That is why private sector development, has become an integral part of many successful societies.

In this case, the private sector is not merely seen as an inferior part of society, but a credible and legitimate development partner. The opposite of this approach is a situation where the private sector is often hounded with all sorts of aggressive and non-conducive policies. To avoid this ugly and anti-development scenario, positive entrepreneurship is a capability anyone aspiring to lead a society should have. It is not an optional competence.

As Nigerians prepare for the polls, it is important to bear these characteristics of leaders and leadership in mind. The tough question is who amongst the major contestants is closest to these ideals or is the ideal president still a far-fetched expectation? This is a question we cannot escape from. Therefore, let us think through and rethink our options carefully. And when we make our choices, we should learn to ensure we do everything possible to hold our chosen leaders to account. Without accountability and transparency, good governance will remain elusive.

The best presidential aspirant should be WISE. It is always easy to fall into the trap of doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting change. If we do not change this approach, our disappointments shall have no end, irrespective of how genuine our expectations are. To be forewarned, is to be forearmed, as they say. And the rest is usually history!

Kenneth Amaeshi is a public philosopher, professor of sustainable finance and governance at the European University Institute, Italy, professor of business and sustainable development at the University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom, and visiting professor of leadership and financial markets in Africa at the London School of Economics, United Kingdom. He tweets @kenamaeshi