Last week, I treated the first five of the ten factors, I will deal with the remaining five today.

6. Demonic Affliction

Some cases are actually the result of demonic affliction. We cannot shy away from that. There are cases where some women are being held down by a specific demonic opposition and they need to pray and break free from such affliction. In fact, many of them get suitors, but something will just happen, and the relationship will break down. If you notice such a pattern in your life and three, four, five men are coming into your life but still dumping you, even when you have been very good to them, you need to pray about this very seriously or talk to a mature believer or your pastor. Do not forget that you are getting older each year. The rate at which men are coming to you will be dropping as you grow older. Do not allow Satan to waste these valuable opportunities for you.

Speak out and expose any unusual pattern of failed relationships to matured and trusted Christians around you or even your pastor, if you trust him.

7. Physical Attribute

Some cases have to do with the physical attributes and looks of the women. The woman’s body is the first thing that men look at, regardless of how anointed the men are. A lot of Christian men may pretend that they closed their eyes while assessing their wives. But that is a lie. Men are driven by what they can see. We have recently discovered cases of senior Christian leaders who are having challenges in their marriages because the women no longer looks attractive to them, now that their ministries has gone global. Some of these servants of God shunned the physical attributes of the women when making their choices, hinging their choices only on, “The Lord Said”. Having said these, the truth must be told, “some women are not well kept”. They do not manage their weight; they do not dress well; they do not look attractive, and given these, a lot of men are put off. I have spoken against body-shaming women in several of my teachings. I stand against every form of abuse, including emotional abuse that arise from body-shaming women.

But the truth must be told: if you do not package yourself very well, and look very fit, a lot of men will be put off. Shed some weight; eat well; wear sparkling beautiful and decent clothes (not revealing clothes) and with a right attitude and a good spirit, you will be findable.

8. Strategic Positioning

Some Christian women are not strategically positioned; they are not findable. They spend the whole of their times at work, and then at home, and then again at church, and again back to work and again back to their homes. Where will the man find you? These women are not strategically positioned to be found. They do not socialise. I did not say you should be going to clubs or to places where your brand and value will be corrupted as a daughter of God. I am speaking about how you relate to people outside of your normal schedule. Examples could be joining social groups; Christian committees; WhatsApp groups; or regularly attending community events; weddings; birthday parties, and other online and offline platforms, where they can meet with people. Some women do not even have any functioning Facebook page with their pictures on it. They want to keep a low profile but are looking for husbands. No man lights a candle and puts it under a bushel. You want to keep a low profile when you need to be shining your light to the whole world to see?

9. Addiction to Comfort Zones

The fact is, some Christian women do not want to leave their comfort zones. The men who are asking you out are based in America, have better jobs than you, but you do not want to relocate to America because of your circle of friends and social status in the UK. Of course, it is also possible for your husband to relocate to your own place too. But that depends on who has the better profile. He is a manager of a bank in New York, and you are doing a per hour job in Canada, with far less income and financial capacity. Then, you are asking him to relocate to Canada and abandon his better-paying job? It means you are not ready to get married. Location has grounded a lot of women. Your husband can be in Congo or in Dallas, USA. Do not be a lord of geography, always stamping your feet on the ground that you can never leave your location. You may be grounding your marital destiny with such an attitude.

10. Past Exprience of Failure

Some women have just come out of very bad experiences of abuse from previous relationships. Some are actually victims of abuse. Then, to them, all men are bad. Consequently, they do not open up to suitors. They frustrate all men who come around them. They cut the phone on them; insult them; block them on social media; and transfer the aggression of previous relationships to them. Yet, they are still praying for the right man to come. If you are in this condition, you may need to see a psychologist or a mental health counsellor to help you overcome the past pains and hurts. Some do not even think they are under any form of trauma. But if you notice that you have become very irritable, angry, negative, abusive, and acidic towards men, or you have a friend who is behaving like these to men, it may most likely be a mental health issue arising from past experiences of failure. Help them by connecting them to a psychologist.

Above all, the God factor is non-negotiable. Remaining prayerful while doing your best, as explained above, will certainly open you up to a God-fearing relationship. Learning to forgive and moving on will also help you. Have a positive attitude; look good and make yourself to be very smart; be respectful to all men. All men are not devils. All men are not evil. I am not perfect, but I have never used foul language on my wife in nearly 15 years of marriage. Not even saying to her, “don’t you think”? Neither has the smallest finger of my hand ever touched her in any form of physical abuse. That does not mean that we do not quarrel or disagree. But God has helped me with a very strong capacity for self-control. The truth is, there are millions of much better men than me out there. Not all men are evil and terrible. You will be surprised at how things will work out and the right man will locate you if you could only make some little changes here and there.

