It is quite clear that digital technology has a great role to play in national security in Nigeria. The growing importance of technology presents new opportunities to benefit society and brings challenges to the approach and methodology of securing that society from insecurities.

National insecurity, ranging from cybercrime to terrorism and kidnapping, has been a source of great concern in our nation today . Whilst government must do everything within its powers to curb the menace, this challenge is persisting, threatening lives and property, and creating financial losses for government and several organisations in the private and public sectors of the economy.

We live in a time when much of our lives, personal and professional, reside online. We do our banking, music purchases, bills payment, social planning, and even parts of our job, in the digital world. This increased reliance on the internet and digital networks brings risks along with the convenience it provides.

Online criminals, hackers, even just bored mischief-makers lurk in the shadows, waiting to rob, commit fraud, steal our identities, or simply embarrass us. Therefore, digital information security is of paramount concern.

I will reflect on digital security in order to give us an understanding of the subject and how it it relates to our daily lives today.

What is digital security?

What is the difference between digital information security and cyber security?

Why is digital data security important?

What kind of information is considered a digital security risk?

What are the different types of digital security?

What are some specific examples of digital security tools?

What is Digital Security?

This is the collective term that describes the resources employed to protect our online identity, data, and other assets. These tools include web services, antivirus software, smartphone SIM cards, biometrics, and secure personal devices. In other words, digital security is the process utilised in protecting our online identity. According to some research early this year, it is reported that over seven million data records get compromised each day, and incidents of cyber fraud and abuse increased by 20% in the first quarter of the year. Cyber criminals are opportunists attracted by the sheer volume, value, and variety of data available for exploitation. And all they need is just one opportunity to make their efforts worth it. If they can fool only one consumer — through a phishing attack, for example — hackers could reap the rewards of a stolen identity or a compromised account, from which they can then transfer funds.

Like we said earlier, our increased reliance on the internet means we have a lot more to lose. Since the stakes have been raised, we need reliable digital data security.

What Kind of Information is Considered a Digital Security Risk?

Not every bit (or byte) of your information is useful to cybercriminals. A total stranger finding out that you prefer the original Star Wars trilogy to the sequels is scarcely an earth-shattering revelation that could compromise your identity or financial security. So, what kinds of data are at risk?

Personal Identification Data

This data includes your name, phone number, address, email account name, IP address, and, most damaging, your Social Security Number. It also includes information that potentially pinpoints your location. Personal data is often used for identity theft and social engineering. Also, a hacker who has your Social Security Number (or its equivalent) can open credit card accounts in your name, thereby eventually destroying your credit score.

Personal Payment Data

If it has to do with financial transactions, it’s considered personal payment data. This information includes credit and debit card numbers (including expiration dates), online banking numbers (account and routing), and PIN codes. Criminals who gain access to your online banking information can even transfer funds out of the accounts or make purchases.

Personal Health Data

Also known as personal health information (PHI), this data type encompasses information on your health, including medical history, prescription drugs, health insurance subscriptions, and doctor and hospital visits. This information is precious to high-rolling cybercriminals since they can use your health information to file false insurance claims or order and resell prescription drugs.

What Are the Different Types of Digital Security?

As you can see, there is a lot that can go wrong if your digital data is compromised. Fortunately, security in the digital world comes in many forms, offering a wide choice of defence methods. These include:

Antivirus Software

Viruses delivered through malware and other malicious systems infect your data and bring your system to a screeching halt. A good antivirus program not only detects and cleans out these infections, but also keeps out suspicious programs and isolates likely threats.

Current, Updated Firewalls

This tool monitors web traffic, identifies authorised users, blocks unauthorised access, and — if current enough — will even protect against next-generation viruses. Firewalls have been around for years, and many cyber security experts dismiss them as obsolete. However, a state-of-the-art version is a potentially useful tool for keeping out unwanted users.

Proxies

These are digital security tools that bridge the gap between users and the internet, using filtering rules in line with an organisation’s IT policies. Proxies block dangerous websites and leverage an authentication system that can control access and monitor usage.

Remote Monitoring Software

Remote monitoring allows the data security team to collect information, diagnose problems, and oversee all the applications and hardware from a remote location. Remote monitoring provides flexibility and convenience, enabling administrators to resolve any issue anytime, anywhere.

Vulnerability Scanner

This tool detects, evaluates, and manages any weak spot in your organisation’s system. Vulnerability scanners not only identify flaws but also prioritises them to help you organise your countermeasures. IT security teams can use scanners for both web applications and internal systems.

ICT tools are the best solutions to fighting crime and insurgence attacks in Nigeria by providing a broad view of the Public Security Communications System (PSCS), Public Safety Networks (PSNs) and National Security Information Centre (NSIC).

The use of emerging technologies in combating insecurity remains a veritable tool which Nigeria will continue to explore, especially now that digital technology is the next available option to help reduce the scourge of insecurity in the country, rapid advancement of technology has brought about the term Emerging Technologies that are new and have not been fully explored or are still under development, and new cases are discovered every day.

Integrating digital technology and emergency management presents significant opportunities for innovation to tackle insecurity, as most technologies today are increasingly mobile, highly integrated, and inherently flexible. From social networking sites to geospatial imaging, society today can take advantage of emerging tools to address critical security needs. Some of these tools are highlighted below:

Installation of CCTV Devices

We need to install close circuit television (CCTV) cameras on major security check points, we also need to train security personnel on the proper use security gadgets. Security issues should be domesticated by using data to track the movements of terrorists.

Use Of Geographical Information System (GIS)

Utilising Geographical Information System (GIS) to tackle Boko Haram, Niger Delta militancy and other security challenges with enhanced efficiency and professionalism has become a matter of paramount importance. Some ICT experts suggest the need to expand the scope to see the use of ICT for national safety and security as an outstanding and indispensable revenue earner, job creator, youth developer, innovation enabler and growth stimulator.

The Use of Fifth Generation (5G) Network

The deployment of the fifth generation (5G) network in the country will promote remote surveillance where so many facilities such as robots attached to internet of things (IoT) and many more will be deployed with real time communication to places, including remote areas where operatives might not be physically present.

The Use of Autonomous Drones and Artificial Intelligence

Autonomous drones can cut back on human involvement in these often-dangerous situations also help cut costs while bolstering safety at the same time. In using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to interpret satellite images, experts have long been able to tap into satellite images to help their preventative and response efforts. Now, with the availability and quality of these images increasing, they offer an even more valuable resource for security.

Similarly, the AI video surveillance of today eliminates the need for humans to spend hours staring at screens. Instead, connected sensors, network storage, and AI-enabled systems can keep an autonomous, high-definition eye on things 24-7.

Security agencies can check familiar social networking platforms for information and share news and strategies for combating community security menace.

The Internet

Though this tool remain the most versatile medium of communication today, many have used it as a weapon of destruction but inherent in it is the potential to tackle major treat and communicate seamlessly globally. Information can be communicated to the remotest arears across the world within a short time.

Olumbe Akinkugbe is the chairman of the Ondo State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

This is the text of an address given on the occassion of the 2022 CIPM State Conference.