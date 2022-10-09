I want to use this opportunity to appeal to President of Nigeria, General Buhari and his Vice, Professor Osinbajo to please heed the call to help our vast number of Nigerians in Diaspora come back to contribute something for the development of their motherland.

I think patriotism is like charity — it begins at home. – Henry James

7. Biki John is the head of the Marketing Communications department for a Port Harcourt-based, international school called Greenoak International School (GIS). In addition, she also runs an independent consulting company that specialises in crafting communication strategies for companies in the fashion industry.

Her formative years were first spent in Nigeria and then the UK. For university, she continued her studies in the UK and attended King’s College London (KCL), where she studied Law and graduated with a 2:1.

Upon graduating from KCL, she completed her LLM (Master of Laws) at Nottingham University. Biki decided to leave the United Kingdom and come back for greener pastures in Nigeria, where she is not just contributing to developing the economy, but is also making it as a professional. She is also finding fulfillment in impacting the younger generation.

8. After completing his studies at Harvard Business School, Tomiwa Igun and some friends established the organisation “Young African MBAs” with the aim of closing the gap of management talent in Africa. Now boasting thousands of members, the organisation fosters ties between the continent’s young talents and also assists its members in career transitioning to Africa. This is a practical way of building a new Africa. These young men are showing us the way. Bravo!

9. Tari’s primary focus at the moment is baking. She bakes under the Honey’s Cupcakes brand, which she founded a few years ago. Besides that, she does some freelance writing, though she writes primarily on africanhadithi.com, an online reader that focuses on issues that matter to Africans, written by Africans based in the diaspora, and on the continent. Her writing focuses on real life experiences – mostly hers – written and experienced through a gendered lens and finished with a sprinkling of academia.

She went to Cambridge, England for her A-Levels at the Cambridge Centre for Sixth-Form studies (CCSS). After this, she moved to Boston for her undergraduate degree at the University of Massachusetts, Boston graduating with a B.A. in Liberal Arts in 2007.

There is no business that doesn’t sell in Africa. Some Israeli expatriates that I meet in Lagos Sheraton hotel, once told me only fools can’t make millions in Nigeria. All these young men and women are proving that to be true. Million dollar opportunities abound all over Africa waiting to be tapped by her enlightened citizens. Thereby contributing to making Africa a first world continent.

10. Professor Vincent Chinedum Anigbogu is the director general, Institute for National Transformation, which has centres in Atlanta, Nairobi (Kenya), Kampala (Uganda), and Lagos (Nigeria). He is also the president and CEO of the consulting firm, JC (Jesus Christ) Quality Management Group in US, Nigeria, and Uganda. He speaks to both presidents and leaders of the above mentioned African countries teaching them on National Transformation.

In 2004 Professor Anigbogu moved back from the USA to give back to Nigeria his motherland. He has a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Alabama in 1986. He also obtained his M.Sc. in Analytical Chemistry and B.S. in Chemistry from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, in 1981 and 1978, respectively. He has taught, conducted research, and published in the field of analytical Chemistry for nearly 20 years at several universities including Agnes Scott College, Decatur, GA (1992-95) and Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, GA (1995-2004).

Professor Anigbogu’s dream is to see the development of purposeful leaders who will impact their generation and Africa. Anigbogu is a wonderful example of a Nigerian from the diaspora who is taking the continent by storm.

THE WORLD IS WAITING FOR YOUR STORY. PLEASE, DO SOMETHING WORTH WRITING ABOUT!

My dear readers, especially those of you in the Diaspora, as you go through this article, I hope God is starring something in you. It is not by accident that you were born a Nigerian or an African. Please don’t leave this earth without contributing your quota. It doesn’t matter if you go back home or not, but leave your mark.

“Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” – John f. Kennedy

“A man’s feet must be planted in his country, but his eyes should survey the world.” – George Santayana

My dear brothers and sisters, I don’t believe anyone of you traveled out of Nigeria to die there.

“Instead of your shame you shall have double honor, and instead of confusion they shall rejoice in their portion. Therefore in their land they shall possess double; Everlasting joy shall be theirs.” – Isa. 61:7

My prayer is, you will fulfill the destiny and purpose for which you left your native land and return with a smile on your face and also put smiles on the faces of those you love.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev, Ukraine.