

Religion has become a major factor in Nigeria’s electoral process as part of the identity politics that our politicians play to gain an advantage over their opponents. This is not just about politicians anymore. The average Nigerian tends to see everything through the lens of religion.

My organisation is putting together a webinar on the topic: Spotlighting the Vicious Cycle of Poverty and Insecurity in Nigeria. Someone sent us a direct message asking that we include a northern Muslim, specifically from Borno State as one of the speakers. While there is nothing wrong with diversity in terms of region, I didn’t understand why the person had to be a Muslim as if insecurity and poverty are biased against religion.

For so long, the majority of Christians have stayed away from politics because of the perception that “Politics is a dirty game”. However, over the years, there has been an increasing call for Christians to be involved in politics. I have also written several articles on the Role of the Church in Nation Building where I argued not only for the active participation of Christians in Politics but the impact that can be made in promoting good governance and development if we live true to the tenets of our faith.

As the country prepares for the 2023 General Elections, religion has once again dominated the conversation, particularly because of the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket. The issue of Muslim-Muslim tickets is infuriating some Christians and Christian leaders. Some have come out to speak vehemently against it and have vowed to work against the party.

While it’s good that Christians are now interested in politics and governance, I think it is important for church leaders to focus more on the critical issues of nation-building, good governance and development that can resolve the plethora of challenges confronting the country. Religion has not anyway helped to promote good governance and development. If anything, it has become a tool of manipulation, suppression, incessant crises and in some instances waste and corruption, like in the case of state-sponsored pilgrimages.

Rather than focus on the religion of the candidates, I would rather that these Christian leaders focus on the fundamental challenges that are confronting the country. The question we should be asking is who is best to help resolve these issues. We should be scrutinizing the programmes of these candidates and where possible find out from each one of them how they intend to resolve the pressing and fundamental problems we are facing as a people.

Poverty, insecurity, poor healthcare system and other social problems we are confronted with do not discriminate in terms of religion. Nigerians all across the country are suffering from the effect of poor leadership. Both Christians and Muslims, in the North and South, are all suffering and groaning. I believe we should make a case for the well-being of every Nigerian irrespective of the religion they practice or the part of the country they hail from. Religion would not have overshadowed the core issues if that were the case.

I believe pursuing any religious agenda would not save our country. If anything, it would continue to plunge us into crisis and impede the development of the country. I believe the suffering Muslims of the country deserve rescuing like every other person. And if that is the case why should religion be a dominating factor in our conversation around the elections at the expense of the core issues?

One of the arguments that have been made for religious balance in the tickets of the various political parties is so that the interests of Christians can be protected. We don’t need leaders who would protect the interest of Christians. We need leaders who would protect the interest of the common Nigerians irrespective of their religion or ethnicity. Politicians have typically and largely protected their own interests and those of their cronies

It has also been said that Christians should vote in defence of their faith. I believe this is in response to some of the sense killings of Christians that we have witnessed in parts of the country. A recent example is Deborah, who was accused of blasphemy in Sokoto State. As sad as this reality is, I don’t think the protection of our faith lies in the hands of politicians. This recent incident happened with a Pastor as Vice President. Since the start of the fourth republic, we have had either a Christian President or a Christian Vice President. How has that improved the socio-economic conditions of Christians in particular or Nigerians as a whole?

Religion is a highly sensitive subject in Nigeria. Those who use it as a lens to view the world around them often become emotional, which makes them sensitive, sentimental, biased and sometimes angry. All of these can blind them to the core issues of fairness, fundamental challenges that are confronting us, the well-being of the generality of all Nigerians as well as the competence and capacity of those running for office. As long as these core issues are not on the front burner, the church will not make the desired impact on the development of the country.

I don’t know for how long we can continue like this as a country. Nigeria has to come out of the doldrums, and for that to happen, we must focus on the core and critical issues. How do we resolve our polity’s fundamental and structural defects that have stifled good governance and development over the years? Can insecurity, poverty and other social-economic challenges be adequately resolved without resolving these fundamental issues? Which among the candidates that are presently running can resolve these issues? I believe these are what we should focus on in place of religion.

Frederick Adetiba is a transformation specialist, social reformer, management consultant and the lead pastor of The Finishing Church, Abuja. You can connect with him via www.fredadetiba.com and @fredadetiba on social media.