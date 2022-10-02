Friends, this is not the time to be apathetic. Also, this is not fear mongering, but a stark reality of what Satan is planning, and for which reason the church must wake up. If you know Jesus, this is the time to be serious with your walk with God. This is the time to spend time in prayer — for yourself, your family, the body of Christ, your nations, and the entire world, for the will of God to prevail on us.

I have suddenly begun to carry a burden for the body of Christ, and the world at large, on the need to sensitise us about the challenging times that have come upon the world. Maybe you don’t know what is potentially coming upon the world. Let me tell you some of these and save you the stress of digging into the internet on any personal research. This is not about “them” but about “us”.

For some of us who are Christians seem to be whispering an unspoken sentiment — “I wish I am not part of this, or maybe I could find solace somewhere where I and my family would never be part of this global mess”. Well spoken. But, in the 1940s, the Germans, in an attempt to annex Britain, invaded London in the UK and pounded the beautiful and picturesque city with bombs. Everyone scampered for safety to the nearest bomb shelter. A little girl and her dad were caught in the crossfire, running helplessly to avoid being shredded by the Nazi’s bombs. The young girl, in total exasperation, clung to her dad, “Daddy, can we please go somewhere else where there is no sky”. That is exactly what some of us are thinking now.

Since the Russia/Ukraine war began, the world has continued to reel in the turbulent ocean of economic and political upheaval. Global economies have continued to tumble, with many nations tightly held in the firm grip of economic crises, occasioned by rising energy costs, skyrocketing real estate interest rates, sharp decline in food production and supply, and a host of other things. Many of these problems had existed prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but were further amplified in the wake of the war. The US and the Western political hemisphere have pitched their tents on the side of Ukraine, while Russia has continued to play its nuclear card in an attempt to ward off incursions from the West. Everyone has been asking, “will a nuclear war breakout?” “Is Putin just bluffing the West?” “Will there be a full-blown World War III?”

The risks of global annihilation have reached an all-time high, except God moves against it, which is what we are all praying for. However, a new variable has just been added to the equation. Russia has just annexed four regions in Ukraine, and what that means is that those regions are considered by Russia as legitimate Russian territory that must not be attacked.

Things have never been this bad and tensed up in the world, with the worst hit of all being Africa, given its large scale dependence on importations from the West. Consequently, the economies of countries like Nigeria, South Africa and other African nations have continued their free falls with very visible attendant effects: massive unemployment, increased insecurity, political instability, and civil unrests. What is God saying about all of these? Will God allow the world to be hit by another world war? The Second World War led to the deaths of about 52 million people, and that happened at a time when advances in technology stood poles apart from today’s realities. Can you imagine if Hitler or Stalin or Churchill had nuclear weapons in the 1940s? Today, the reality is totally different.

The risks of global annihilation have reached an all-time high, except God moves against it, which is what we are all praying for. However, a new variable has just been added to the equation. Russia has just annexed four regions in Ukraine, and what that means is that those regions are considered by Russia as legitimate Russian territory that must not be attacked.

Otherwise, Russia would respond with a nuclear solution.

As a survival strategy, Ukraine President Zelensky has now submitted what is called an “accelerated” application for NATO membership, with the chances of Ukraine being accepted as a legitimate member of NATO now almost fully guaranteed. What this means is that the day after Ukraine’s membership of NATO is confirmed, Russia’s fight against Ukraine is deemed a direct confrontation and fight against the entire NATO member-states that include the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany, among others. That is a full-blown nuclear world war. Do you now see what is ambling towards our world? And it is almost certain that Putin is setting up NATO for a nuclear war. You should google the effect of the atomic bomb on Japan by the United States in the 1940s.

If God does not intervene, the chances of World War III have reached an almost certain level. Why? Russia’s annexation of four parts of Ukraine has now changed the whole game. You don’t have a choice. I don’t have a choice. We are all in this game. We either pray or become prey! God forbid. You and your family members will not become prey. Let us pray.

What do these things tell us? They bring to the fore the urgency of Christ’s return. A few years ago, Dr Tim Lahaye developed this sense of urgency and wrote the popular book, Left Behind, which became a series and a best seller that sold more than 30 million copies across the globe. He was motivated to write this book by an experience he had in a plane. He was flying across two US cities and right in the middle of the flight, he saw the pilot of the plane flirting with one of the hostesses. He said to himself, “what if the rapture happens now”? He disembarked from that plane with such an urgency to warn men of the imminent return of Christ, through the publication of the “Left Behind Series”. Although, Dr Lahaye passed on in 2016, leaving an indelible legacy of cutting-edge insight into the events of the end time, the urgency and fervour of his message have not diminished. Contrary to expectation, his messages have continued to rivet through history, leaving a track record of imminence and urgency in the way we understand, interpret, and relate to world events.

Friends, this is not the time to be apathetic. Also, this is not fear mongering, but a stark reality of what Satan is planning, and for which reason the church must wake up. If you know Jesus, this is the time to be serious with your walk with God. This is the time to spend time in prayer — for yourself, your family, the body of Christ, your nations, and the entire world, for the will of God to prevail on us. This is not the time to be serving money and chasing fame. We are living in an extremely dangerous time. If God does not intervene, the chances of World War III have reached an almost certain level. Why? Russia’s annexation of four parts of Ukraine has now changed the whole game. You don’t have a choice. I don’t have a choice. We are all in this game. We either pray or become prey! God forbid. You and your family members will not become prey. Let us pray. Let us take our walk with God very seriously. Run from sin. Build your family. Leave mammon, the worship of money, alone. It is time to return to God!

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.