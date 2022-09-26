… in Nigeria, a country under threat of brazen conflict entrepreneurs and armed, audacious non-state actors, the incontestable authority of the state must be imposed. State security outfits backed by law, whether in the Western Nigeria, Katsina, Borno, Benue or any Northern state, must have access to the same sophisticated weapons that the marauders have. Anything else is a contradiction in terms.

The Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun Corps, as a response, is now not just the first line of defence, but the ultimate bulwark in the protection of a way of life and of a civilisation. The efforts of our determined and valiant Amotekun personnel since inception must be underscored, encouraged and highly commended. We must all rise at this time to acknowledge their efforts.

On our parts, we will continue to support the operational capacity of all security agencies in the State both in terms of equipment and the welfare of their personnel. The recent donation of 50-fitted patrol vehicles is a testament to our resolve to be up-to-date in fighting crime and criminality because without a secure environment, there can never ne visible and sustained development.

The Amotekun Corps must be given the tools to carry out its now pivotal, indispensable duties. For centuries, we have been admonished that “a bad workman blames his tools,” yet in the case of Amotekun Corps the workman is expected to function without good tools. It is not only absurd, but also a dereliction of duty and a cause of disaffection. Dissatisfaction is induced by a feeling of unfairness. The crises in the conventional wisdom is life-threatening and nationwide. Therefore, it is unacceptable if the state sanctions differing rules of engagement for different sub-national governments.

The fight back against marauders committing crimes against humanity must allow subnational and regional authorities to have the tools, the most sophisticated weapons available which the marauders already have in abundance.

Without providing the sub-national security forces to be a counter-balancing force, we have a crisis which strikes at the heart of the conception and definition of the state itself. It is not just the definition of the state, the state itself is under existential threat. The modern state is defined by treaties. The conception of the modern state beatified by these treaties gives it “an incontestable monopoly of the means of violence, intimidation and coercion.”

It is evident that the current internal security framework in the country is ineffectual. The response of the subnationals by setting up their own outfits is welcome, necessary, and has become indispensable. Everyone must be given the same access to outgun the criminals. Without uniformity nationwide, the threat to the cohesion of the state will continue.

Those passing out today have undergone rigorous training at great expense to the state. The training will not end here it will be continuous. However, no amount of training will mask the debilitation of fighting with one arm tied against implacable foes. Amotekun must therefore be armed and will be armed and be backed by law. Otherwise, the training will be inadequate and we will be placing the lives of these great patriots in danger.

Finally, let me, in very clear terms, charge all of us to do nothing that will soil the image of Amotekun Corps. I enjoin you to take your assignment seriously because much is expected from you. The key guiding principles which you must adhere to at all times include spartan discipline, zero-tolerance to bribery and abuse of power, prompt response to distress calls and display of professionalism in the discharge of your duties. No form of misconduct shall be tolerated.

Rotimi Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is governor of Ondo State.

This is excerpted from an address delivered at the passing out parade of Courses 3 and 4 of Ondo State Amotekun Coprs held at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade, Akure, on Monday 26 September.