Sometime early this year, in company of a friend, I was introduced to the former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni , who was then contesting for the state governorship seat again on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP) at his residence in Ifaki-Ekiti. On getting to know that the former governor of Katsina State, Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema, is my oga (boss), Chief Oni received me warmly and made the following remarks in the presence of the people gathered: “Shema is a refined politician, a special breed, an honest, perfect gentleman; his types are very rare in Nigeria political space.”

That was a testimony from a man who left the main opposition party, PDP, where Shema is a strong pillar, out of frustration and disappointment within the local politics of his state. I was not surprised by Chief Oni’s remarks because that has been a popular remark about this illustrious son of Dutsin-ma in Katsina State, anywhere I mentioned his name, most especially outside the northern part of Nigeria.

On 22 September, Shema whose indelible marks as former governor of Katsina State is still shining, will clock 65. As governor of a state with a low source of income, Shema, through prudent management of resources, without obtaining any loan from either local or foreign sources, provided free education for all students in primary and secondary schools, and paid WAEC, NECO and NABTEB fees for students in public schools, including non-indigenes. He provided sbuses to convey students to their various schools in the state, increased scholarship allowances of Katsina State students in tertiary institutions, ensured implementation of minimum wage and prompt payment of workers’ salary between the 22nd and 24th of every month, throughout his eight years as governor of the state.

The Shema administration did not only sponsor over 800 Katsina State students to study abroad in critical areas like Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Dentistry, Computer Engineering etc, he also established a Youths Craft Village where more than 4,000 youths were trained annually in various skills like auto mechanic repairs and auto electronic work, computer networking, programming, film-making and photography, shoe making, paint and chalk making, etc. Also, he provided free medicare to women and children, dialysis and malaria patients, accident victims, etc. He increased the salary of health workers; rehabilitated all major general hospitals in the state and supplied new equipment; and introduced a Rural Ambulance Service Scheme in 34 local governments of the state.

Despite being the most vilified former governor by APC led administration, as a result of his intimidating record of achievements in office, loyalty and commitment to his political party, Shema still remains a rising star from the northern part of Nigeria. He promoted the educational advancement of Katsina State through the establishment of ICT and the Business Institute (now renamed Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management by the APC government), and 34 girl child primary schools across the state, alongside over 100 ALLO model schools to support Almanjiri education, with a total population of over 17,000 students as at 2015 (with free feeding, uniform, hand craft training and stipends to teachers). He built the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, established over 200 new secondary schools, and facilitated the establishment of Federal University of Dutsin-ma with a huge financial support.

If Nigeria is a country where things work efficiently without political colouration, bickering and rancour, Shema should be a classical case study of service delivery and good governance in an atmosphere of scarce resources. For instance, without any loan facility, it remains a mystery how as a governor he built the 35,000 sitting-capacity Kankada Stadium (now renamed Muhammadu Dikko stadium by the APC government); the new ultra modern Government House (Alumma House), now renamed Muhammadu Buhari House by APC government; over 3,500 houses in the capital of Katsina, and in each of the 34 local governments in the state and Karfe District, Abuja. He built over 3,000 kilometres of roads; dualised the township roads of Malumfashi, Kankia, Mani, Dutsin-ma, Daura, Funtua/Sokoto road bye pass; built a ring road around the capital of Katsina; the Katsina City Mall; Dubai International market; 34 model markets in all the local governments of the state; and provided 3000 boreholes across the state, while also building over 100 semi-urban water schemes. Shema expanded the Katsina State International Airport ; procured and distributed 340 Messi Ferguson tractors at discounted price to farmers; established Katsina Songhai agricultural projects in three senatorial districts of the state; provided fertiliser to farmers at the cost, less than N1800, throughout his eight years tenure etc.

Surprisingly, despite all these laudable projects recorded, the Shema administration was not owing civil servants or contractors as at 29 May, 2015. He did not borrow money to implement any project, did not indebt the state, and also, he left over N14 billion in the coffers of the state government and local governments as at 29, May, 2015. It is instructive to note that Shema has continually declined the pressure brought on him to contest any elective postion since he left office as a governor. He was appointed as Katsina State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice between 1999 and 2003. In 2003, after the re-election of the then Governor Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Shema was considered to be re-appointed as the Commissioner for Justice or Secretary to the State Government, but he declined and pleaded with his leader, the late Yar’adua, to allow him to return to his thriving private law practice, although fate late beckoned on him to become the state governor in 2007, after a stint as Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party from 2005 to 2007.

Although Shema has suffered political intimidation, harassment from the ruling APC government, in addition to a series of betrayals he experienced from his political family, all in the attempt to wipe out his towering legacies, but the legacies of legends will always speak out, even after their exit from the world. It will be in the overall interest of Katsina State and Nigeria for critical stakeholders to encourage and support the likes of Shema to remain active participants in the political space, as it appears he is gradually losing interest in it.

Shema studied Law and graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1983 at the age of 26. He was called to Bar in 1984 at the age of 27. His foray into business was a success, where he served as the managing director of conglomerates such as Solidarity Holding Limited, and Tools Manufacturing Ltd., Lagos. He was once a dealer for Crown Flour Mill, WAMCO Nig Plc (manufacturers of Peak milk), WEMPCO (manufacturer of building materials), etc. He built his first house in Kaduna in 1987 at the age of 30 through hardwork and discipline, and by 1997, he had already built four blocks of flats in the Wuse Area of Abuja, among other assets. In the legal profession, Shema is a success. He established a law firm, Shema, Oscar Blonwu & Co in Lagos, and later when his partner relocated to the Eastern part of Nigeria due to the demise of the partner’s father, Shema established Shema Ibrahim & Co, with concentration on international aviation and corporate law, while representing numerous international companies.

Happy birthday my oga, the apostle of good governance, honesty and integrity!

Olawale Oluwabusola is a spokesperson to former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.