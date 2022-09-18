If there’s any time we will need to be competent and keep working on ourselves, it’s when things are hard. The person who knows will always know what to do to get ahead, the one who knows will always be competitive, the one who knows will always earn more and, finally, the one who knows will have solutions to different problems at his or her fingertips. You cannot have the ability to solve problems and remain poor. It’s not possible.

We have been looking at how to overcome the hardship and difficulty that recession brings. I will want us to look at the four C’s that will help us to easily deal with any tough period. We must remember that tough times don’t last, only tough people do. Take note of the four C’s that can be used to navigate and overcome tough times.

The first C is competence. If there’s any time we will need to be competent and keep working on ourselves, it’s when things are hard. The person who knows will always know what to do to get ahead, the one who knows will always be competitive, the one who knows will always earn more and, finally, the one who knows will have solutions to different problems at his or her fingertips. You cannot have the ability to solve problems and remain poor, even in a recession. It’s not possible. So, the question is, what do you know? What competence do you have? What problems can you solve? It’s very true that if you learn more, you will earn more and if you can keep learning, you can keep making money. It therefore means that the more you learn, the more you will have the capacity to solve problems that will put money into your pocket. If you can pour wisdom into your mind, your mind will pour gold into your pocket.

The second C that we will be considering is community. Who are your friends, who do you roll with? You friends have the capacity to add and multiply you, they have the ability to divide and subtract from you. What are your friends adding to you? What are they multiplying you to become? Are they subtracting value or vices from you? To really survive hard times, we need good, quality and positive friends around us. The simple truth is that we cannot be better than the quality of friends we have. To live a life of quality, keep quality friends. Ensure that positive people are around you always. You cannot be better than the friends you keep.

Excellence, diligence, industry, resourcefulness, justice, love, responsibility are among the values that will make your life rich. Cultivate and promote them. Any individual or nation that imbibes values like the aforementioned, will be developed and stand tall among peers, but if otherwise, penury and hardship becomes the experience of such a person or nation, whether there’s a recession or not.

The third C is culture! This refers to the way we live, and the values we have imbibed over time. And your life is a simple reflection of the kind of culture you have imbibed. If you want to see better results in life, you must imbibe the values that will make this possible. What are your values, for values are products of culture? What are your beliefs? You cannot be better than them. Resolve to believe in yourself, resolve to believe you will always come out strong and successful, no matter what happens around you. If you believe in yourself, even if no one does, you will end up very successful. But if everyone believes in you but you don’t believe in yourself, no one can help you from failing. So, my dear friend, believe in yourself, during difficult times and always. And you will see yourself succeeding. Excellence, diligence, industry, resourcefulness, justice, love, responsibility are among the values that will make your life rich. Cultivate and promote them. Any individual or nation that imbibes values like the aforementioned, will be developed and stand tall among peers, but if otherwise, penury and hardship becomes the experience of such a person or nation, whether there’s a recession or not.

The last C is character. Nothing should make anyone become dishonest. Joseph was thrown out of the house and into slavery by his brothers. That in itself can be devastating. But Joseph overcame all that and was able to come out strong and successful. When his master’s wife even asked him to sleep with her, he bluntly refused and didn’t mind suffering for it. The period of suffering got him into the Pharaoh’s palace. If you want to end up fine and successful, develop your character. Things may be initially rough but royalty, promotions and progress are the result of people who have character.

Let me end by sharing my recent experience with you. I went to the market recently and saw this young man looking sad. I asked what the problem was and his response was that he needed money. I informed him that it’s wrong to think of money in isolation of work. Money is the end result of work. It is the end result of solving a problem. Products and services are what makes money possible. So, if you want money, think of problems you can help people solve, think of work, think of the service that you can render. If only we can think correctly, we will not only solve problems and thrive in a recession, we will always make money and thrive through life. You will succeed!

Yemi Adetayo, a success strategist, leadership expert, corporate trainer and minister of the word, can be reached at: counseloryemi@gmail.com.