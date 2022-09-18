I believe in Nigeria, that is why I would not compromise nor refrain from speaking the whole truth and nothing but the truth. The truth that will be able to set us free from the shackles of our weaknesses and inadequacies and propel us into our glorious destiny.

The best bet Nigeria has to lead the world, however, is in its young people, which it has in abundance. The trend seems to be that whenever Nigerians are given the right environment to function, they tend to exceed their contemporaries and colleagues. I would like to mention a few stories of outstanding young individuals who left the shores of Nigeria to become the best in the various nations they found themselves in.

1. A 22-year-old Nigerian, Emmanuel Ohuabunwa, made history at John Hopkins University, United States of America. Ohuabunwa from Arochukwu, Abia State, did the nation proud by becoming the first black man to make a Grade Point Average of 3.98 out of 4.0 to bag a degree in Neurosciences in the University. He was also adjudged as having the highest honours during the graduation.

2. A genius could be referred to as an exceptional child who is academically sound. But, how would you describe an individual who never misses a point in his examinations from the first year in the university to the final year? If there is any adjective to qualify such a person, that word could best describe Tunji Olu-Taiwo, an Engineering student of Eastern Mediterranean University in the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus who obtained 4.0 CGPA out of 4.0 CGPA; the first ever in the department.

3. Over the past five years, Nigerian students at the Russian National Research Medical University have consistently topped the graduation chat, bagging honours and contributing their wealth of knowledge to the University’s academic status.

4. Olalusi, who for three years represented Nigeria in the University’s Hall of Fame, delivered valedictory speech as the best graduating student in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences with a grade point of 5.0CGPA out of 5.0CGPA possible.

5. In the same University in 2012, another Nigerian student, Ganiyu Sanusi, bagged the “Best Student of the year” award at the University’s quiz competition. He graduated as the best student in the Faculty with first-class honours and a CGPA of 5.0.

6. Another Nigeria-born Alonge Olanike Omotola, who in 2010 represented the country on the Russian National Research University Hall of Fame, bagged a first-class honours degree in Medicine and Surgery. She was the best graduating student and valedictorian for that year.

7. A 24-year-old Nigerian, Uwa Osamede Imafidon, graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) in the US with a Masters in Microbiology and made a 4.0 CGPA out of the maximum 4.0 CGPA.

This is just a small list of incredibly talented young Nigerians who are scattered all over the world pursuing their dreams and proving to be best in their fields. In the next 20 years, these people will be leading the world for sure. Friends, I don’t have any doubt in my mind about the place and future of Nigeria among the comity of nations.

Finally, and in all humility, I am not going to allow anybody to forget about Pastor Sunday Adelaja. The only black man in the world who leads a congregation of mostly Caucasians in 50 countries. Below are some facts about Pastor Sunday’s life and ministry.

Pastor Sunday is the pastor of the largest Evangelical Church in Europe with a population of 99.9% white Europeans in Kiev, Ukraine;

His ministry has over 500 hundred government officials holding different government positions in Ukraine; He has written and published over 300 books and recorded thousands of messages.

Many have challenged me to come to Africa to contribute my quota. Have no doubt about it, I am coming sooner or later. Right now I am busy fighting the demons, forces of evil and principalities of Europe and Russia. But, in the meanwhile, I am also thinking about my beloved country Nigeria and mother Africa for which I am developing some grand plans and projects. By the grace of God, by the time I am privileged to come to Africa, everything I have achieved so far would be dwarfed in comparison to what I would be doing for the African continent by God’s grace.

Now on a personal note, I would like to say that when I was growing up in Africa, I never saw anything special about myself that could distinguish me from the millions of kids in my nation. As a matter of fact, there are still so many millions of Sunday Adelajas wasting away in their villages and hamlets without any sort of recognition whatsoever.

I was destined to be in their number, if not for divine grace. Whenever I visit Nigeria I see myself in all those young men. I see myself in those barefooted boys and girls running about the streets with protruding stomachs without shirts, hawking one product or the other for survival. That was me!

In fact, I still count it the biggest miracle of my life when a distant relative paid off my fifty naira WAEC fee (final high school exams). Otherwise I was on my way out into the world without a high school certificate, because of fifty naira that my whole family could not come up with. Friends, believe me, mine was not the only case. Cases like this abound in their millions all over Nigeria and Africa.

Many of them are wasted in the villages and farms of the continent. The Adelajas, the Chimamandas, the Ogunlesis, the Dangotes, the Imafidons, the Okoyas etc. Imagine what awaits Nigeria when all our potential is harnessed towards the development of every citizen, Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

I HAVE NO DOUBT THAT NIGERIA WILL ONE DAY LEAD OUR WORLD!

This article is called “When Nigeria Teaches America”. But in the same vein, it could easily be called: ‘The Next World Super Power’ or ‘When Africa Leads the World.’

Nigerians are resilient, hardworking, passionate, enterprising and aggressive even though most people tend to unfairly emphasise only our negative parts, but there is much more to Nigerians than such tendencies. I admit we are not without our demons, yet as said by Mario Andretti, “If everything is under control, you are not going fast enough.”

I see that many people who read my articles can’t seem to understand the reason for my passion about Nigeria. I have seen the future of this country.

“Let others lead small lives, but not you.

Let others argue over small things, but not you.

Let others cry over small hurts, but not you.

Let others leave their future in someone else’s hands, but not you.” – Jim Rohn

Besides I have been privileged to compete in universities where we had students from 99 countries of the world and a Nigerian led the pack. This is not unusual as seen in the stories above. In over 60 countries of the world where I have been, Nigerians are always the head and not the tail, the first and not the last.

I remember in 2005 while in Seoul, South Korea, some South Koreans scientists told me they carried out an experiment which showed that Nigerians have one of the three top IQ’s in the world.

Can you imagine, a country where there is NO functioning electricity 24 hours? What will begin to happen if all our citizens have a 100% electricity supply? If Nigerians could come top in all the above listed areas of life, without any basic amenity. Imagine then what will happen if they were to have all these things.

Friends, can you imagine what would happen if every Nigerian child, in every village is raised up in a sanitised environment, with good nutrition, libraries, water supply, transportation system, equal opportunities, access to money, education, good health facilities etc. We don’t have much yet, still we are leading the world. What will happen if all the above mentioned facilities are in place?

We know the long list of our failures, despite all the things we lack as a nation, yet we perform. Now imagine what could have been. Today Nigerian’s economy is ranked number 26 in the world.

But many that are first shall be last; and the last shall be first. – Matt 19:30.

I am convinced that if we get just one thing right, which is electricity, our GDP growth will double from 6% yearly to 12%, which will propel us to become one of the top three countries in the world in the next 20 years.

I believe in Nigeria, that is why I would not compromise nor refrain from speaking the whole truth and nothing but the truth. The truth that will be able to set us free from the shackles of our weaknesses and inadequacies and propel us into our glorious destiny.

NIGERIA SHALL INDEED ONE DAY TEACH THE WORLD.

So help us God!

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev, Ukraine.