Interestingly, the Bible is very silent on practical marriage cases. But we don’t even need any biblical practical marriage example, since the principles that are outlined in scriptures are enough to help couples to manage challenges and disagreements in a manner that won’t result in the wrong use of words.

“Do not let unwholesome [foul, profane, worthless, vulgar] words ever come out of your mouth.” – (Ephesians 4:29AMP)

Time and again, my experience with counselling couples proves to me beyond all doubt that the misuse of the tongue is perhaps the most significant source of crises in marriages. It is a pandemic and not an epidemic. Christian women who speak in tongues, pray and fast and who do all manners of spiritual activities still insult their husbands, curse the man and scourge him at will. And sadly, the men too who are even sometimes pastors and ministers use their tongues to pierce and damage their wives, given the slightest provocation. The scriptures are very clear! “If any man is in Christ, he is a new creature. Old things have passed away. Behold, all things have become new” (2 Corinthians 5:17). But what is the root cause of this sad development in Christian marriages? That is, what causes people who claim to be followers of Christ to find it hard to tame their tongues? I have found four main causes of these negative occurrence:

A lot of Christian men and women in marriages are not genuinely saved, as most are very religious but are really not in Christ; Some are saved, but are not discipled. Consequently, they are extremely carnal, behaving worse than unbelievers; There is a massive lack of growth-centered teachings in many of our churches. Rather, the messages in many of them are centered around success, positive thinking, psychological propping, prosperity, breaking generational curses, and so on; One party is genuinely saved, discipled but the other party is not, and out of pressure and frustration, the saved party caves in and also begins to scourge the unsaved party.

Except we don’t want to be honest, the strife of tongues within the marriage institution is the foundation of most other problems. How you use your words matter so much. Let’s make it more practical – couples often engage in the following scenarios that push out negative words from one party to the other:

When cases of infidelity occur, couples lose control and unleash the strife of tongues against one another; When finances are bad or when the family is struggling with income to meet regular needs, couples lose control and unleash the strife of tongues against one another; When one party feels cheated, used or there is an indication of favouritism of one in-law over the other, couples lose control and unleash the strife of tongues against one another; When there is a case of physical abuse, couples lose control and unleash the strife of tongues against one another; When couples engage in prolonged argument, they lose control and unleash the strife of tongues against one another; When one party mistakenly or intentionally uses a foul language against the other, the other party loses control and unleash the strife of tongues.

Interestingly, the Bible is very silent on practical marriage cases. But we don’t even need any biblical practical marriage example, since the principles that are outlined in scriptures are enough to help couples to manage challenges and disagreements in a manner that won’t result in the wrong use of words.

Let’s look at the Bible and glean wisdom from God’s word on the importance of the tongue:

Let no corrupt word proceed out of your mouth, but what is good for necessary edification, that it may impart grace to the hearers (Ephesians 4:29)

Look at the AMP version of the same scripture:

“Do not let unwholesome [foul, profane, worthless, vulgar] words ever come out of your mouth, but only such speech as is good for building up others, according to the need and the occasion, so that it will be a blessing to those who hear [you speak].

Also, look at what the Bible has to say about our tongues!

Your tongue devises destruction, Like a sharp razor, working deceitfully, Psalm 52-2; Keep your tongue from evil, And your lips from speaking deceit, Psalm 34-13; The mouth of the righteous speaks wisdom, And his tongue talks of justice, Psalm 37-30; The tongue of the wise uses knowledge rightly, But the mouth of fools pours forth foolishness, Proverbs 15-2; Whoever guards his mouth and tongue Keeps his soul from troubles, Proverbs 21-23; But no man can tame the tongue. It is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison, James 3-8; And the tongue is a fire, a world of iniquity. The tongue is so set among our members that it defiles the whole body, and sets on fire the course of nature; and it is set on fire by hell, James 3-6.

The best Institution for testing maturity is the institution of marriage. God designed it that way because of the complex nature of mankind. It’s an institution not just for producing babies or for having sex, but primarily for developing and sustaining kingdom virtues and values. It is tough, sometimes frustrating, but with time, efforts and sacrifices, the two people will grow and mature above the wrong use of tongues. You are a believer, and must display all the values and virtues of Christ towards your couple. It is therefore important for me to give the following remedies, if you are about to get married to someone or if you are already married and your spouse constantly scourges you with their tongue:

If you are not married yet, do no ignore any fiancé or fiancée who yells or screams at you at the slightest provocation. It is a red flag; There is what I call the five-minute rule; never engage in any argument with your spouse for more than five minutes. When they go high, you go low; Before you say anything or discuss any issue with your spouse, pray about it and ask the Holy Spirit to take control of his/her thoughts; You must pray for your spouse, every day, asking the Holy Spirit to subdue his/her mind, will and emotions; You must never take revenge against an abusive spouse; that if he curses me, I must curse him. It is hard, but doable by the Spirit; Naturally, women speak more words than men. 14,000 words per day, against men’s 2,000 words per day. You must invest in your wife by helping her to use these 14000 words for more productive things. Buy books for her; help her to develop a speaking platform. Just do something to help her convert her strength into something very productive. An idle tongue is a dangerous tongue. And it doesn’t mean that because a woman speak more words, men who don’t speak more words are better. There are men who are gentle devils. One word from their mouth can destroy a whole nation. The woman will need a lot of patience, prayers, counselling and the fruit of the spirit; Mental health also plays a role here. There are cases of severe mental illness like psychopathic tendencies, sociopathic tendencies, bipolar natures, and others. People who have such traits don’t have feelings for their spouses and always use terrible words. If you notice such traits in your spouse, you need to seek medical advice.

Let’s look at the Bible and glean wisdom from God’s word on the importance of the tongue.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.