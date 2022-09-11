God wants us to take this matter of our tongues very seriously. A lot of us are suffering from the strife of tongues. You have either spoken evil about another person or another person has spoken evil about you. It goes beyond repentance. Sometimes, you may need to carry out restitution; call the person and apologise where possible, or go back to the same people you spoke to and tell them that what you said is not true.

The spirit behind the tongues that scourge others is the devil, and never God. You can be saying the right thing by the inspiration of an evil spirit. This is what a lot of Christians don’t know. It is a very terrible and wicked spirit that has the potential to destroy lives and do all of the things I mentioned above. It destroys marriages, ministries, careers, nations, and relationships. Many must therefore take this matter very seriously. Let’s look at people or nations who were messed up as a result of how they used their tongues or how others used their tongues against them.

Note that the Bible calls Satan the accuser of the brethren; recall how he accused Job before God in Job 1:

“And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night” (Revelations 12-10).

The strife of tongues made Jacob to inadvertently placed a curse on his wife, Rachel: Genesis 31:32, “with whomever you find your gods, let him not live, for Jacob did not know that Rachel stole his father’s gods”. It appeared like nothing would happen, but in Genesis 35:18-19, Rachel died while giving birth to Benjamin; The strife of tongues made Joseph to give a bad report about his brothers to his father; Genesis 37:2. This was the root of Joseph’s troubles and 13 years crises; The strife of tongues made Potiphar’s wife to lie against Joseph; Genesis 39:16-19. This sent Joseph into prison. For many of us, our tongues have sent many people into various prisons of hopelessness; The strife of tongues made Israelites to write themselves off and call themselves grasshoppers; Numbers 13:33. In Numbers 14:28, God said to them: ‘as you have said in my ears so will I do to you’, and all of them perished in the wilderness; God was angry with Job’s friends for how they used their mouths. God just had mercy on them as He told them to offer sacrifices to him, so He would not judge them for not saying the right things about Him to Job; Job 42: 7-9; The strife of tongues made Haman to speak evil of Mordecai to the King. Harman spoke evil about Mordecai to the King in Esther 3:8, but God turned things around and judged him for the evil things he said about the Israelites.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.