Demand for sexual gratification by persons in authority in exchange for access to resources and opportunities is not new across the world. However anti-corruption efforts have rarely focused on these sort of crimes, as corruption is largely seen from the financial crime lens. Dr Uche Igwe, Visiting Fellow at Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa argues that there is a need to incorporate sexual extortion as a form of bribery. He insists that the subject deserves adequate attention from anti-corruption scholars and practitioners as a harmful form of corruption that ought to be reported and punished.

Sometime in 2012, while on a road trip to Lagos, a young man narrated a touching story of how his mother, a peasant farmer and petty trader, was almost raped by his uncle. He was a student of the University of Ibadan and had returned home on a mid-semester break. At the expiration of the break, he needed money for transportation back to the university and for upkeep, and his mother had to approach his uncle for a loan. After many days of delay, the uncle finally decided to invite his mother to come around on an the evening when most of the villagers had gone to the market. During the visit, the uncle attempted to force her to have sex with him in order to grant her the loan. The boy’s mother did not accept the amorous request, and the loan offer was immediately declined.

Juliet is a new employee in a big multinational firm. She was posted to the office of the Chief Executive Officer as an assistant but had not travelled abroad before her employment. However, she would be entitled to travel abroad three times yearly when she gets promoted to senior officer after ten years. Her boss, the organisation’s CEO, noticed her and decided to include her name for a conference in Paris. She was very excited about the opportunity. On arrival in Paris, her boss invited her to his hotel room and made sexual advances at her. She was initially reluctant but could not refuse, probably as her way of ensuring that her name is included on foreign trips in the future.

Those Who Perpetrate Sexual Exploitation Abuse their Positions of Authority

During the 2015 elections, Halima considered herself popular among the grassroots and wanted to represent her constituency in the Nigerian parliament. She approached one of the political parties to seek its nomination. The Chairman of the party became interested in her and promised to help her secure the nomination. A few weeks after the final nomination exercise, she was invited to a three-day meeting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city. On the second day, the party’s Chairman asked her to come over to his hotel and coerced her to spend the night with him. After they had sex several times, the Chairman assured her that her name would be put forward as the candidate. Two weeks later, Halima’s name was missing when the list was published. When she tried to reach the Chairman, he did not pick up her calls. For fear of stigmatisation, she could not report the matter to anyone as the scandal would hurt her reputation and marriage.

Women Are More Vulnerable To Abuse, But Men Are Not Exempt Either

Juliet and Halima are victims of abuse of authority for sexual purposes. Such stories are familiar in Nigeria and many African countries like Tanzania, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Sextortion may be a relatively new term, but the crime is pretty common and takes different forms. Perpetrators usually have one form of authority and exercise it for their gain. Yet it is not limited to region or industry. Those with fewer alternatives – due to poverty, limited education, lack of political power or other factors – are most vulnerable to sextortion.

Interestingly, sextortion stigmatises the victim rather than those in authority who solicit sex. There are those who perceive it as consensual bargain, even when carried out under duress. Culturally ingrained power asymmetries between men and women produce and reinforce gender roles that make women more exposed to common abuses of power in the form of sexual exploitation. Anytime a woman’s welfare and opportunities hang on a balance, she may be confronted with demands for sex. If she refuses, she risks being denied the means to achieve her aspiration. If she accedes, whatever benefits she receives come with a huge cost.

Sextortion Is Not New, But It Is Mainly Underreported and Unpunished

Demand for sexual gratification in exchange for access to essential resources and opportunities is both an infringement of human rights and an obstacle to achieving Sustainable Development Goals in gender equality and transparent, sustainable governance. Efforts to designate sexual exploitation as a form of corruption are not new, but anticorruption efforts have rarely focused on sexual bribes. Globally, corruption is narrowly associated with the abuse of power for financial gain. Sometime around 2008, the International Association of Women Judges coined the term ‘sextortion’ to describe a form in which sex is the currency. This definition is inadequate and obscures other forms of corruption. The 2020 Transparency International report paints a sobering picture of this increasing yet ignored, underreported and unpunished worldwide phenomenon.

International Agencies Are Not Immune To the Scourge

With the unemployment rate rising to 33.3% in Nigeria and 33.9% in South Africa, people are getting more desperate in the search of jobs. In many cases, women are asked to provide sexual favours as condition for receiving employment and often do not get it even after granting such requests. In the cases where they receive employment after sexual acts, they were forced to continue providing sexual favours regularly to keep their jobs. This was the case in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) among the staff of the World Health Organisation who were recruiting locals for the Ebola crisis response. About 80 cases of sexual abuse and exploitation were uncovered, implicating at least 20 members of the organisation.

Attention is increasing to how the problem of sextortion hurts ordinary people. The scale of the problem is not getting any lesser, yet scholarly insights into this challenge remain conceptually and empirically underdeveloped. Systematic studies are scant, and there is little knowledge about the phenomenon’s scope. This might be because many people who are harmed by sextortion do not report it. After all, they fear prevailing cultural taboos and social stigma, which make them prone to being shamed or even attacked. The nature of sextortion tends to mask it, making it difficult to properly ask the right questions to understand the offence. This often leads to poor handling of the complaints and failure to achieve justice.

Those Who See Corruption Only From the Financial Crime Lens Must Rethink

Justice systems and legal framers are poorly equipped for prosecuting sextortion. Many people see corruption mainly as a financial crime and find it difficult to incorporate other crimes such as sexual exploitation. Many anticorruption frameworks do not explicitly criminalise coerced sexual acts as forms of bribery, abuse of authority or wrongdoing. Transparency International’s recent report acknowledges challenges in prosecuting sextortion under existing anti-corruption and gender-based violence legal frameworks. However, the Nigerian Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Miscellaneous Offences Commission (ICPC) has employed innovative approaches that led to the successful prosecution and conviction of one Richard Akindele, a lecturer at Obafemi Awolowo University Ife, on allegations of sexual extortion. Another lecturer Dr Olaniran Balogun of the Tai Solarin University of Education is currently on the watch list of an anticorruption agency for a similar offence. Although the punishment so far meted on them remain a slap on the wrist, such efforts must still be commended. Sextortion in Nigerian universities remain rampant and are not limited to females alone, as shown in the case of Dr Gambo Abdul, a gay lecturer.

A Clear Legal Framework For Combating Sextortion Is Needed, But Victims Must Learn To Speak Out

A clear legal definition and framework are needed urgently. The Nigerian National Assembly introduced a bill in 2016 to criminalise sextortion in Nigerian Universities and punish this with a jail term of five years. Still, lecturers insist that such legislation could violate university autonomy. The bill was re-introduced in 2019 and passed by the Senate in 2020 but has not yet been signed into law. Although sex-for-mark is a crucial area, more far-reaching legislation is necessary to ensure every sexual predator, wherever they are, from workplaces to worship centres, is found and made to face the wrath of the law. Recognising sextortion as a form of corruption is an essential first step toward treating this abuse of power with the seriousness it deserves. Adequate and holistic strategies must be urgently developed to combat it. It is an essential pathway towards incorporating contextual flavour into the global corruption debate. Awareness raising must continue through effective reporting, and robust data collection must be knitted together to inform strategy. To bring sextortion higher on the policy agenda, victims and survivors must cooperate by breaking through cultural inhibitions and speaking out.

Uche Igwe is a Visiting Fellow at the Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa, London School of Economics (LSE). He can be reached through u.igwe@lse.ac.uk.