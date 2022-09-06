We sometimes hear that we live in a “post-fact world,” where people are more likely to accept an argument based on their emotions and beliefs, rather than one based on facts. That suggests a vicious cycle in which audiences’ and voters’ beliefs are further reinforced by unreliable information.

I have been in Nigeria for not quite one month yet. But one thing is already very clear to me: The United States and Nigeria have much in common.

We are both large and diverse democracies, with open media debate and active public participation in all aspects of civic life.

Thus it is also not surprising that our countries face common challenges.

One of those is certainly the challenge that disinformation and misinformation pose to our civic and democratic institutions.

Why is that?

For one, ours are both countries that have widely adopted communications technology to stay connected, do business, and receive news.

But, just as technology is networking everyone together, it is also making it much easier to take advantage of the fact that people form opinions through a combination of knowledge and emotions.

That creates fertile ground for the use of technology to advance disinformation and misinformation.

As you know, this is a widespread, virtually ubiquitous phenomenon.

A recent Oxford study found that, in 81 different countries, there were developed, industrial, and professional groups focused on manipulating the public with media.

It happens in the United States and it happens here.

My president, President Biden, spoke about this challenge in his inaugural address, warning: “There is truth and there are lies. Lies told for power and for profit. And each of us has a duty and responsibility, as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders […] to defend the truth and to defeat the lies.”

While President Biden was referring, of course, to American citizens, I know you here today agree that Nigerians too have this duty and responsibility.

In learning about the media and communications environment here, I saw estimates that there are now more than 100 million people online – double the number a decade ago.

And Nigeria’s digital advertising market is valued at over $130 million.

At the same time, experts tell us that disinformation and misinformation thrive in interconnected communities that are emotionally charged and divided.

You know what that means: Nigeria’s wide-open media environment, the upcoming national election, and growing security concerns, all make the coming months fertile ground for the spread of disinformation.

My colleagues and I in the US Mission in Nigeria are committed to supporting your work to address this challenge, including in the months leading up to the national presidential election.

We have humbly developed a number of programmes and initiatives to advance this goal.

All the way back in 2018, the United States supported the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) in its development of a media and information literacy curriculum. With that, we trained 1,000 young Nigerians to recognise the signs of online and media misinformation and disinformation.

Earlier this year, our Consulate in Lagos collaborated with the West Africa Broadcast and Media Academy and the Enugu Literacy Society to launch “Project Fact Check Nigeria,” to train more than 170 radio hosts, producers, and reporters on fact-checking skills.

Also this year, we supported the Nigeria Guild of Editors in convening town hall meetings and workshops for editors in the six geo-political zones. The workshops in Lagos, Kano, Yola, Abuja, Enugu, and Port Harcourt addressed how to counter misinformation, including in the context of the 2023 election.

And just two weeks ago our visiting Regional Public Engagement Specialist, Michelle Cloud gave a talk on media literacy at the American Corner here in Abuja.

Going forward, we are now planning to commence a series of “Train the Trainer” workshops teaching 40 journalists, content creators, and activists (half of whom will be women) from Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, Zamfara and Katsina how to identify, investigate, and report misinformation. They will also get expert advice on how to create and disseminate “edutaining” digital videos that promote media literacy. Those trainers will then conduct 10 trainings in Northern Nigeria for 200 local participants over a period of 18 months.

All of you here today, I know, are equally dedicated to this cause – to maintaining a free and vibrant news media.

Indeed, your organisations represented in today’s conference are among the vanguard in this effort.

Why do we – why do you – believe we can make a difference against the tide of misinformation and disinformation?

We sometimes hear that we live in a “post-fact world,” where people are more likely to accept an argument based on their emotions and beliefs, rather than one based on facts. That suggests a vicious cycle in which audiences’ and voters’ beliefs are further reinforced by unreliable information.

However, research and practice regularly demonstrate that this is a myth.

Several large studies by universities across the world have found that when misled audiences are given facts that correct the record, they have, more times than not, changed their views.

The take-away from such studies is that while people like to feel they are right, they don’t like to be manipulated – they want the truth.

I know you all are committed to that end. You are doing great work to that end. And you are dedicated to a thriving and democratic Nigeria.

Robert Gabor is the Press Attaché to the United States of America’s Mission in Nigeria.

This is the text of his remarks at the Nigerian Fact-Checkers Coalition Conference on Tuesday, 6 September, 2022.