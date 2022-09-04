“I am very impressed by the decision of INEC to use technology in this election. The Permanent Voter’s Cards are very high-tech, they are more high tech than my voter’s card from the state of Virginia in the US. My voter’s card does not have biometrics. It does not have my fingerprint. The high-tech gives the process more integrity. I congratulate INEC on taking the part of high-tech. I think we need to come and study it so that we can use it in my country.”

It sounds like a fantasy or a fairytale, but this is the kind of fairytale that could soon become a reality. WHEN NIGERIA TEACHES AMERICA!

The United States of America, the most powerful nation on earth, which controls one quarter of the world’s economy, stands so tall that it doesn’t look possible for an African nation to be able to teach it anything, at least in the near 100 years. Anybody who has been to the United States or lived there would tell you that its colossal status in the world is not by accident. Surely, America is a great nation.

Let’s check out some statistics about the United States of America:

America is the father of our modern democracy. America was the first to put a man on the moon. Coca cola, the world’s most known soft-drink product, comes from America. America created the modern movie industry, Hollywood. America is the mother of the modern day technological age, with companies like: Microsoft, Google, Yahoo, Apple, Internet, Facebook, Twitter, etc. America is a land of opportunities and equality. America a country of religious liberty. The country is the inventor of the airplane through the Wright Brothers. The American dollar is the most popular and most traded currency in the world. America has produced the highest amount of Nobel Prize winners in history at 270.

I can guess what is going on in your mind. What is Dr Sunday after? How is this guy going to write his way out of this? How is he going to top what is already stated, to make Nigeria teach America? Ok, here we go.

Let’s start with the event of recent weeks. James Entwistle was an American ambassador to Nigeria. After being an observer and a witness at Nigeria’s last elections, he made a remarkable statement that could signal the greatness that Nigeria possesses as a nation.

Despite our inadequacies and failures, even in the recently concluded elections, the Honourable Mr Ambassador still made this compelling statement:

Could this be the proverbial cloud in the sky in the shape of a man’s hand that made Elijah to outrun King Ahab’s chariot? (1 Kings 18:44, 46)?

Brethren, I see a picture of things to come for our beloved nation. Somehow I can see afar off, a day when Nigeria would arise as the leader of the black race, and one day when it will outrun the technologically advanced nations of the first world, including America.

Mr James Entwistle might not have had this in mind when he simply pointed out a visible fact during Nigeria’s last election, but beyond the visible, God sometimes allows us to perceive in the spirit things that are to come.

To anyone who has ears, let him hear today that America would eventually be referred to as the SETTING SUN, while the most populous black nation on earth would soon be referred to as the RISING SUN (Star).

Glimpses of this truth abound for those who have eyes to see. Allow me to share with you some of those facts that are already visible for everyone to see.

A big news hit the news rooms of the world media in the first quarter of 2015. Stars were born. Munira Khalif from Minnesota, Stephan Stoykov from Indiana, Victor Agbafe from North Carolina and Harold Ekeh from New York received multiple admission offers in all eight Ivy League schools in the United States of America: Brown University, Colombia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, Preston University and Yale University.

This type of feat is recorded yearly in the United States of America. A semester before, Kwasi Enin, 17, a Ghanaian immigrant attained the same height. Still a few years earlier another Nigerian prodigy, Saheela Ibraheem attained the same height and ended up going to Harvard at 15. She is regarded as one of the 50 smartest teenagers in the world. She was treated to a dinner by no less a person than the then President of the United States, Barack Obama.

What makes this story of interest today is that of the four outstanding students this year, TWO OF THEM ARE NIGERIANS, while all four are immigrants. Victor Agbafe and Harold Ekeh where born to Nigerian parents. This goes to prove my point that Nigeria is the rising star of the future world. While the fact that all the prodigies are immigrants shows that America is taking a nose dive and is becoming the setting star of the future.

America is a melting pot where all nations and tribes under the sun collate. Hardly can you find a better platform to access practically every nation on earth.

Friends, listen to this: Nigerian immigrants have the highest level of education in Houston and in the United States of America in general, surpassing Whites and Asians, according to a census data bolstered by an analysis of 13 annual Houston-area surveys, the Houston Chronicle reports. According to a 2006 American Community Survey conducted by the US Census Bureau, 17% of all Nigerians in the US hold Master’s degrees, 4% hold doctorates and 37% have bachelor’s degrees.

In comparison, 8% of the White population in the US hold Master’s degrees, 1% hold doctorates and 19% have bachelor’s degrees.

Let’s face it, the education facilities in Nigerian schools, from primary school to the university level are inferior to those of the US. Also, the level of preparations in Nigerian universities are relatively low. Students are trained to know what is in the book. The practical area is weak, but in spite of all that, when a Nigerian leaves our substandard schools to a very competitive school environment like America, s/he still beats the rest of the world.

For all these Nigerians to excel in a very competitive society and environment like America, it goes a long way to point out the potential of our people.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev, Ukraine.