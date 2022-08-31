Something new is in the offing in Nigeria. We are not yet sure in which direction this wind is blowing. But one thing is certain, Peter Obi has woken up the massive energies of the Nigerian youth. And they are now propelling his campaign. One of them told me this morning that Peter Obi is a movement, and we the Nigerian youth are his structure.

Something new is happening in Nigeria. The tectonic plates are shifting. The analysts are adjusting their seats. The tremors are being felt. It is like Poseidon rising from the sea. It seems that the bottled anger and frustrations of the oppressed, exploited and marginalised Nigerian youth is being channelled into political action, for the first time in the history of our country. All at the instance of one man, who came preaching the political gospel of integrity, probity and incorruptibility, in a country notorious for corruption, political simony and kleptocracy at all levels of government and governance.

This man is Mr Peter Gregory Obi, a 60-year-old former governor of Anambra State, a Nigerian state in the South-east of the country. Mr Obi, a business man, and banker, came into political prominence as an unwilling politician. He was virtually drafted by the elites of his home state, Anambra, to come salvage a state laid prostrate by a vested thieving cabal, running a prebendal and neo-feudal politics, popularly known as Godfatherism in Nigerian parlance.

Godfatherism is the system whereby a group of wealthy robber-baronial crooks, capture a state for their own profit. This they do by sponsoring a politician into office, and leaning on him with mafiosi tactics to make sure that the government official then channels a percentage of the state’s resources and monthly allocation into their bank accounts. The percentage is so high that most states with godfathers are no longer able to pay the salaries of their workers, or embark on any serious project to better the lives of their people. The states are run at the good pleasure of these cabals. The political office holders become dogs, and the puppet masters hold the leash ad nauseam.

Anambra State was held hostage by a cabal for two administrations, which culminated in a member of this cabal kidnapping a sitting governor and forcing him virtually at gunpoint to resign his office.

Peter Obi ran for the Anambra State governorship election in 2003 on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), a Nigerian political party. He won the election but was rigged out by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its godfathers in Anambra State, who had fielded Dr Chris Ngige as the governor. Mr Obi, a dogged fighter and firm believer in the rule of law, headed to the courts. He was frustrated every inch of the way, as the case dragged on for three years, during which the usurper of that post held office for three of the four-year tenure stipulated by the Nigerian constitution. Obi won the case and was rightly declared winner of the election on the 15th of March, 2006. He took office on the 17th of March, 2006.

Scarcely had he settled in, exactly eight months into his tenure, than he was impeached by the State House of Assembly populated by the mandarins of the same godfathers who had initially stolen his mandate. That was on the 2nd of November, 2006. His crime was the accussation of saving state money without the permission of the House of Assembly. They replaced him with his deputy, Mrs Virgy Etiaba, the first woman to become a governor in Nigeria. Obi headed for the courts again, successfully challenged his impeachment, and was reinstated as governor on the 9th of February, 2007 by the Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu.

Obi had to leave office again on the 29th of May, 2007, following the general elections, in which Andy Ubah was declared winner of the state gubernatorial election. He returned to the courts once more, with the contention that the four-year tenure he had won in the 2003 elections only started to run when he took office in March 2006. On the 14th of June, 2007, the Supreme court of Nigeria sided with his contention, and returned him to office to complete his tenure, which the Court held should have remained undisturbed till March, 2010. This set a precedent in Nigerian legal history. Mr Obi hit the ground running after being restored in office, after the Court had asserted that his tenure actually began on the day he reclaimed his mandate, and not the conventional four-year electoral cycles.

His government was noted for the frugal management of state resources. He plugged all the loopholes through which the state was haemorrhaging money into corrupt channels. He was able to pay and clear the arrears of debts, salaries, pensions and gratuities owned civil servants in the state. He was also able to invest in education, equipping all High schools in the state with computers, improving teachers and students’ welfare; so much that his state that lagged behind in WAEC (West Africa Examination Council Examinations) became first in Nigeria. He returned the schools to the church institutions that owned them, and was directly on hand to take up their problems and ensure a speedy resolution. He invested and wisely managed Anambra State’s resources, and saved up a huge capital base for his state. He became the first governor in Nigeria’s history to leave money he saved up for his successor. He saved up to N75 billion, which he handed over to his successor. This was a first in Nigeria. He did two terms of four years each in office and handed over on 17th March 2014.

On leaving office, he became a Special Adviser on Finance, to the then Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan. He vied for the office of the Vice President under the platform of the PDP in 2019, but he and his principal then, Atiku Abubakar, lost to the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari. He was in the PDP, which has been Nigeria’s main opposition party since 2015, till a few weeks ago. He was among the frontrunners for the party’s presidential primary ticket. He had to leave the PDP because he refused to bribe delegates with dollars to vote for him. He decamped to the Labour Party, which welcomed him with open arms and offered him its presidential ticket.

Prior to the PDP primaries, Nigerian youths organised themselves and staged a protest action before the PDP secretariat, asking the PDP delegates to give them Peter Obi as their presidential candidate, since he is the man without traces of corruption to his name, as well as the candidate who speaks to the crucial issues. PDP is alleged to have succumbed to the pressures of the massive dollarisation bribery during its primaries, a process Peter Obi is said to have refused adamantly to participate in, stating that he would rather lose doing the right thing, than win doing the wrong thing. This resonated deeply with Nigerian youths, who are now driving a massive movement to get him elected as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

This man has in a few months ushered in a new narrative into the Nigerian political discourse, enroute to the 2023 Nigerian presidential election. His resonance has been unprecedented, even though the major political parties have now woken up to attempt throwing the kitchen sink at him.

In a few short weeks, his entrance into presidential politics has thrown up a volunteering fever that Nigeria has never seen before. Youths are volunteering to his campaign in droves. Some are using their own money to print campaign materials for him, and distributing them. Many others are designing online campaigns and deploying the power of the internet to push his vision. Every word that emanates from him is trending ad infinitum in the Nigerian cyberspace. Nigerian comedians are pillorying other candidates with incinerating jibes issuing from Peter Obi’s analysis of the Nigerian state. His words like ‘I will not give anyone a cent to vote for me’, has been translated into the Nigerian street-speak, “I no dey give Shishi”, which is a version of pidgin English. Campaign slogans like “Peter is better”, “Peter will prevail”, and many others, are currently trending in the Nigerian cyberspace.

The major political parties are criticising Obi’s chances, with the claims that he has no structure to win the presidency. ‘Structure’ in Nigerian political parlance, is the network of party acolytes, and entrenched interests, who determine what happens at the local level. In Nigeria’s political conceptual scheme, structure is a blackhole of political henchmen, who are ready to rig, and steal votes for their candidates, as several Nigerian elections have shown. Peter Obi countered by telling them that over 100 million poor Nigerians, who are not sure where the next meal is coming from, are his structure. And this message is seriously resonating with the people.

To this end, there has been a massive and unprecedented drive by first time voters registering to vote. It is so massive that some Christian churches have excluded some of their members from church services until they get registered to vote. And almost all of these first-time voters are massively in support of Peter Obi. Most of the agitations in South-east and South-west Nigeria have taken the back-bench at this time. Peter Obi is the trending issue.

Is this going to be the end of prebendal politics in Nigeria, that would free Nigeria from the captivity of the cabal that has been holding her hostage since 1960?

Only time will tell.

Onyemaechi Ogbunwezeh is a Nigerian and a Senior Research Fellow and Director for Genocide Prevention at the Christian Solidarity International, Switzerland.