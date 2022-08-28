…is leadership the biggest problem of Nigeria or Africa? My answers is No! Our faulty value system is where the problem is. Until we change the value system of the populace and the masses, we would always have bad leaders and corrupt politicians. It does not matter how many years we wait. We have already waited for 55 years. Another 500 years will not give us a better result than we presently have.

Corruption is probably as old as Nigeria. It has enjoyed free accommodation in the lives of Nigerians that it appears too impossible to deal with it. This is very pathetic. One of the cardinal reasons for past military coups has always been the resolve to fight corruption. Even democratically elected governments are sometimes sent packing democratically as a result of endemic corruption. Apart from rapid population growth accused of causing poverty in Nigeria, corruption is popularly known to be a great contributor to poverty.

The late Kofi Annan, the former Secretary General of the United Nation, described corruption in the best way when he said, “Corruption hurt the poor disproportionately by diverting fund intended for development, undermining a government’s ability to provide basic services, feeding inequality and injustice and discouraging foreign investment and aids.”

Corruption of the system, as well as the people, encourages system failure: bribes, stealing, embezzlement, mismanagement, denial of justice and manipulation of truth, among others, etc.

All we have been doing for ages is to complain against corruption, and against leaders as the actors of corruption, neglecting the followers who are equally perpetrators at the receiving end of spilled ill-gotten wealth. For this reason and many more, we have neglected the main work and deviated from the primary focus of finding an end to it. But how do we find an end to what we also enjoy?

You have to take personal responsibility and do something differently.

I still remember the popular adage of the olden days: “If a big thief goes into the ceiling to steal palm oil stored in a 20 litre keg, he needs a ground support thief to collect it and put it on the ground.”

Every nation deserves its leader, because leaders emerge from the populace. A righteous people would chose righteous leaders, but a corrupt people would be easily compromised into choosing corrupt politicians. Everything depends on the value system of the nation.

Just imagine the man on the ground accusing the big thief as a criminal all because he did not climb up into the ceiling! Something must be wrong because they are both culprits of the crime.

The system empowers the rich against the poor; the poor cry while the rich fly. Civil rights and privileges are normally exclusive preserves of the rich. The poor continue to complain while the rich become wealthier, riding on the ignorance of the poor masses.

But come to think of it, the followers, in the category of the poor, are also part of the corruption undertaken by the rich and powerful. Take for instance, who collects money from politicians during elections? Who sings praises to the powerfully corrupt leaders? The poor followers, of course! As such, it is imperative to accept that corruption is a shared phenomenon.

“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” – Prov. 14:34

I therefore stand to call for a revolution of virtues, morals and values in our nation and continent. I hope our new government listens, but even more importantly I hope every conscientious Nigerian and African listens.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev, Ukraine.