Countries around the world have embraced the concept of the ‘Digital Economy’ and the evolution of the Internet has resulted in an exponential growth of the digital economy. The World Economic Forum, in one of its reports, posits that by 2022, over 60% of the global GDP will be digitised. The report further predicts that over the next decade, digital platforms will be used to create close to 70% of new value. This is a clear indication that the digital economy is here, there and everywhere. Therefore Nigeria, being the largest economy in Africa, cannot afford to be left behind.

Nigeria’s transition towards the digital economy was formalised on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 with the Federal Executive Council’s approval for the re-designation of the Federal Ministry of Communication to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. This was followed by the launching and unveiling of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS, 2020-2030) by President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) on the 28th of November 2019 at the e-Nigeria International Conference and Exhibition. The NDEPS, as a strategic document, focuses on eight pillars, which are critical to the success of Nigeria’s transition towards the digital economy.

From 2019 till date, significant achievements have been made. However, achieving the digital economy is not what can be done in isolation but collaboratively at various levels. On our part at the National Information Technology Development Agency, we have been doing our best to respond to the demands of the transition appropriately. This has been demonstrated in the strategic actions we have taken in the implementation of critical areas of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria.

The recently released book, Building a Safer Digital Economy in Nigeria: Musings of Young Female Writers, offers exploration into the disruptive impact of digital technology and entrepreneurship in the nation’s ever-expanding digital economy. It succinctly captures the giant strides being made by both public and private sector players towards the realisation of Nigeria’s digital economy. Topics such as Digital Economy, Cybersecurity, Digital Infrastructure, National Policies on Emerging Technologies, Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship, e-Governance, Digital Transformation, Evolution of Start-ups, Digital Literacy and Skills, and a host of others have been covered, in a style that will captivate the reader’s attention.

It is highly encouraging to read this inspirational work of the two others, Fom Gym and Zeenat Sambo. They represent a new crop of young female tech enthusiasts set to give impetus to advocacy for creation of more opportunities and enabling platforms for women and girls to flourish in digital inclusivity. They have undertaken to gift their contemporaries this masterpiece, written for stakeholders across the digital tech ecosystem as well as the general public.

First, it was Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria by Inyene Ibanga, from the stables of Abuja-based, multi-award winning Public Relations and Media firm, Image Merchants Promotion (IMPR) Limited. In continuation of its tradition of celebrating hard work and excellence, IMPR Limited has taken it a notch higher with this masterfully crafted book.

The efforts of these talented techie writers deserve commendation as they highlight the prospects, achievements and surmountable challenges in Nigeria’s journey into the centre stage of global digital economy.

While congratulating Fom Gyem and Zeenat Sambo for a doing an excellent job, I also commend their mentor, Mallam Yushau A. Shuaib, the founder of IMPR, for his uncommon interest in grooming and inspiring young talents to achieve their full potential. On our part, we are highly motivated by this work and are redoubling our efforts in implementing initiatives that will facilitate Nigeria’s transformation into a leading digital economy that provides quality life and digital economies for all.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE, is Director General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency.