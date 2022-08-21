We need to ask ourselves these hard questions because, in most cases, those are what it means to have a strong leader rule over a country. That is why I said earlier that we simply don’t know what we are asking for. Let us begin to ask for more of structures, systems, due processes, rather than strong and powerful leaders. Again, let me say there is a place for good and powerful leaders, but systems and structures are more important.

Most of the people mentioned in the last article were actually dictators. The example of Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore, who built his country from Third World to First World, is a modern example that you cannot have a great leader without some excesses. He was a dictator who ruled Singapore for over 30 years. If anybody does that in Africa, he is castigated and hated for it.

Even though all these people are now regarded as some of the greatest political leaders of their nations and in the world, yet they were as controversial as they were great. In most cases, they were only recognised as great only after their deaths.

Our challenge is when we say leadership is our main problem. Are we sincerely ready for what it takes to have a great leader? Are we ready to pay the prize of sacrifice of some basic human rights? Are we ready to pay the prize of dictatorship? Are we ready for repression? Are we ready for the mass death of our populace?

If we are to have strong leaders, then it should be only for one purpose, to build strong structures, systems and processes. But even more than that, we need leaders who would build strong value systems.

In Nigeria, if one may ask, which is the greatest government we have ever had? You would be probably told it is the government of Murtala Mohammed. Students of history and those who lived during the period of his short reign, will tell you that in his brief span as the leader of Nigeria, he was so controversial, especially among the elites, civil servants and journalists, that they called for his head.

Any leader who wants to do the right things would need to enforce right principles upon the people. In so doing, people become offended and they revolt. People want the benefits of change, but they themselves don’t want to go through the process of change. They don’t want to pay the prize for the progress they wish to have. That is why they ask for great leaders who could pay that prize for them, without him touching them. Once he begins to step on their toes, they call for his head. We have gone through that many times in our short history as a nation in Nigeria.

Probably most Nigerians would agree that another government that was reputed as the most orderly and disciplined in Nigeria was that of the military government of Generals Buhari/Idiagbon. They too were forcefully removed from office. Because any government that desires to do what is right, would need to correct the habits and lifestyles of the people, which always brings about anger and revolt. That government lasted for less than two years before they it was overthrown by General Ibrahim Babangida.

…instead of us waiting for a good and kind leader, we must know that change has to begin with each and everyone of us. We all as citizens must get rid of our wrong mindsets. We must individually take responsibility to reform our lifestyles. We must intentionally declare war against our own wrong attitudes and actions. If this change does not happen first in the populace, this same populace with their wrong value systems would crucify any leader who comes to rule them with the right values.

Anytime the right leader comes to a country, the people of the land would most often revolt and fight his government. Why? Because any government that comes to do the right thing would call for changes in the lifestyles of the people, which equals conflict. The reason for the conflict is often because the same people who clamour for change and reform, always don’t realise the prize they themselves would have to pay for the change they are clamouring for.

The point I am trying to make is that the biggest problem of a nation is not in the leadership of that nation, but it is always in the (corrupt) value system of that nation.

For an example, if the Lord Jesus Christ becomes the president of Nigeria today, I hope we all agree that he is a righteous and upright leader, and the best that any nation could ask for. Yet, I am sure he would not last more than two years as the leader of Nigeria. The same people who called for good leadership would also call for his head. Why? Because he would demand for the right things to be done. That would bring discomfort to the people in those things which they are already used to. For example, it might require everyone not to jump queues. He would definitely stop all the corrupt practices in the land, which the people will interpret as taking away their bread, etc.

“So if you see no one like you, no one who agrees, don’t worry. There are actually hundreds of people like you, and they’re waiting for a leader. That person is you.” – Julien Smith.

Most of the time, nations have good leaders, but the corruption in the mindset of the people does not give them the chance or the will to carry out the necessary reforms the country so badly needed.

Even if we assume that we have bad leaders in Nigeria or Africa, my question is: Where do we get those leaders from? Leaders of any country always come from among the people. Every country only produces leaders in correspondence to its value systems. So, if we produce corrupt leaders at every level, it means that is who we are as a nation. If most of us are given the opportunity to occupy the same position, we will also be corrupt. It is not that we are bad, it is because we have the wrong value systems. That affects our thinking. When we think wrong, then we act wrong.

“Become the kind of leader that people would follow voluntarily; even if you had no title or position.” – Brian Tracy.

The greatest challenge for any government in Africa that desires to see a changed society, is to focus first of all on the value system of the people. If this is right, they would not select corrupt or bad leaders. For example, in societies where there are healthy moral values, people would not elect corrupt politicians or collect money to get the wrong people into office.

For example, if a community hears that one of its sons has just been elected to a high governmental position, the natural response in Africa is that the whole community begins to jubilate. Because they know that now they are going to have a share of the national cake. If the man now decides to live by the law and refuses to steal, the same people who put so much pressure on him to get involved in corrupt practices, would call him names, and most likely they wouldn’t re-elect him again into that position.

Who would they elect next time? The one who would bring the largesse of a stolen national cake! In this case, who is corrupt, the politician? Yes, but even more than him, the people are corrupt. When an entire people are corrupt, it is because of the wrong value system that is influencing the way of thinking of the people in the wrong direction.

“No man is good enough to govern another man without that other’s consent.“ – Abraham Lincoln.

“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” – Proverbs 14:34.

As such, what needs to be changed, therefore, in a country, is not just leadership, as we have been doing in the past 55 years in all the 54 countries in Africa. What we really need is a change in our value systems!

On the other hand, if a corrupt politician finds his way by hook or by crook into the government, since the moral values of the masses contradict the corrupt values of the politician, he would be exposed and easily dismissed. Therefore what we need in Nigeria and Africa in general is not just good leaders, but good sets of virtues and good value systems in the masses, which would make them abhor and reject any manifestation of corruption in their leaders.

It is my belief that the most significant emphasis of the new Nigerian government should be an emphasis on national orientation. A revolution of values that would bring every Nigerian back to the basic moral value system upon which our nation was built.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev, Ukraine.