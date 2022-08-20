A measly seven-year jail term, courtesy of a federal court in Abuja, for a desensitised criminal whose atrocious exploits in one single night led to the cold-blooded murder of four persons, including three policemen, by a band of soldiers who had been hand in glove with him in sowing sorrow in Taraba State and the surrounding areas, must be a disturbing entry in the logbook of judicial charity.

The ridiculously lenient sentence recently slapped on Hamisu Bala, also known as Wadume, a broad-spectrum gangster whose specialty is kidnapping for ransom, is a travesty of justice on a grand scale. No question. A measly seven-year jail term, courtesy of a federal court in Abuja, for a desensitised criminal whose atrocious exploits in one single night led to the cold-blooded murder of four persons, including three policemen, by a band of soldiers who had been hand in glove with him in sowing sorrow in Taraba State and the surrounding areas, must be a disturbing entry in the logbook of judicial charity.

As lawyers are wont to say, justice is a three-way traffic: justice for the accused, justice for the state and justice for the society. However, given the shock and horror that have trailed this judgment since its delivery by Justice Binta Nyako, it is doubtful whether it satisfies this doctrine of trinity, with regard to some of the demands of definitive justice.

A background to this disheartening judicatory finale is necessary for a proper understanding of the people’s emotive reaction to not just a punishment considered to be a slap on the wrist, but also a deliberate, suitably devised scheme aimed at subverting justice.

On the night of 6 August 2019, a crack team of policemen from the intelligence response unit in Abuja, led by Felix Aidolije, an assistant superintendent of police, traced Wadume to Ibi in Taraba State and arrested him. And then as he was being ferried back in a bus to the state police command headquarters in Jalingo, the state capital, for onward transportation to Abuja, soldiers from the 93 battalion in Takum, manning the check points along the Ibi-Jalingo highway gave a hot chase and started firing at the bus. The soldiers were led by Tijjani Balarebe, a Captain.

Even after the bus was finally forced to stop, following a barrage of fire from the soldiers’ guns and the policemen promptly showed sufficient evidence of who they were and their mission, three of them and one civilian were instantly shot dead, while five others sustained injuries. Among the dead were Mark Ediale, an Inspector; Usman DanAzumi, a Sergeant; Dahiru Musa, a Sergeant, and one Jibrin, said to be a police informant. By the time the gun smoke considerably cleared, the soldiers had seized Wadume, who had been indicted for several high-profile kidnapping cases in the state, and sped off with him to their barracks. There they smashed the handcuffs and freed him to escape. The police later re-arrested Wadume in Kano.

The soldiers’ mindless killing of fellow security personnel in the line of duty triggered instant outrage across the country. Amid the widespread anger, the police and the army squabbled over who was right and who was wrong in the bloody encounter. While the police, through its spokesman Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, accused the army of knowing full well that Wadume was a wanted criminal and that its men had purposely attacked the police operatives to ensure the suspect’s freedom, the army, through Sagir Musa, a Colonel, countered that its soldiers merely responded to a distress call from locals who alerted them to the presence of kidnappers moving around in a white bus in the area. He said the soldiers never knew that they were policemen who had just arrested a kidnapper. The police charged back, saying the army lied and expressing significant fury at the army’s description of policemen performing a legal duty as kidnappers.

The army never admitted that its men did anything wrong, much less arresting the soldiers involved in a criminally disgraceful behaviour that resulted in THE loss of lives. As the embarrassing back-and-forth went on between the two security outfits, President Buhari stepped in to calm frayed temper by directing the Defence Headquarters to investigate the incident.

Godwin Onyeacholem is Senior Programme Officer at the African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) and Coordinator of the Whistleblowing Project, Corruption Anonymous (CORA).