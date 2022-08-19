I rejoice with him that he exited without any injury, even as I can’t help but say bye to a tragic joke. The notion of a 52 year-old playing competitive football for a Nigerian club was always enough to demarket not just the NPFL but Nigerian football.

First, let me flaunt the credentials that I bring to the positions I’m taking in this article.

Beyond actively playing it on the street and for my Apostolic School team, my childhood interest in football at the national level had to do with the exploits of then popular, but sadly defunct, clubsides. They included Stationery Stores, Leventis, Iddo Tigers, Western Rovers, Aba Giant Killers, etc. These exploits were as mostly as reported by Daily Times, the only newspaper in circulation in my Urhonigbe village (town, before my contemporaries eat me raw!) in those days.

Later, in 1968, came the Nigerian Observer, the paper that triggered my desire to be a journalist.

As a student of Ika Grammar School, Agbor, the Challenge Cup final between Bendel Insurance of Benin and Mighty Jets of Jos, played at the King George V stadium, Onikan, Lagos and Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, so captivated me that I stole out several times from the radio commentaries to pray to God to grant my favourite Bendel Insurance side the day. After a controversial stalemate in Lagos that ended the career of Sunny Badru, He did, as we won 3-2 through Sebastian Broderick’s free kick.

Reti Uzzi, reporting the first match in Lagos, in the Sunday Observer, screamed one of the most poignant headlines ever: “Eyo Essien, referee make Cup Final a Draw!” Eyo Essien was the goalkeeper of the Bendel Insurance side, while Sunny Badru was the referee of the match.

On top of my head, I can reel off the lineups and benches of the gladiators of both teams in those epic claches. But let’s save that for the memoirs in the work.

Let’s just welcome Bendel Insurance back to were they belong – the Nigerian Professional Football League.

For a long time, I nursed a grudge against Phillip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo State. He was 47 in 2016 when Godwin Obaseki became governor of Edo state.

With Shaibu as his deputy governor, the fight to bring Bendel Insurance back to the mainstream of club football in Nigeria began and culminated in the club’s promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in 2018. But, sadly, the club went back relegated in the following season.

One of the very unpleasant issues pertaining to the club was the registration of a 48-year old Phillip Shaibu as a player on the team. Nobody could do anything about the liability that he constituted by his stubborn insistence on being a player.

To be honest, with Shaibu wrapping himself like a millstone around the neck of the club, I switched of from following their games.

However, two related pieces of good news have broken.

Bendel Insurance is back in the Nigerian premiership. And the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has announced his retirement from professional football!

Nobody is going to contest the truism that Philip Shaibu deserves commendation for the the fact that “football is coming home” to Edo State again.

So thank you, Mr Shaibu. And thank you for ending the costly joke of continuing to don the jersey of our darling club!

Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Friday, announced his retirement from professional football

at a news conference, shorty after Insurance’s last match in the Nigerian National League (NNL) against Vandrezzer FC of Lagos, which Insurance won by a lone goal to end the 2021/2022 soccer season, amidst jubilation among fans at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Until his retirement, Shaibu, 52, was a signed player of Bendel Insurance FC, a club that he helped to secure a ticket to the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

The credentials that he felt entitled him to do this consisted of his stints in Abuja with YSFON U-20 and Foreign Affairs FC; as well as with the defunct Ijesha United and Nigerian Prisons FC. He also lists among his soccer accomplishments winning a gold medal for Edo during the 20th National Sports Festival.

Having said this, I reserve a place for the Phillip Shaibu-type passion. However, it’s the kind of passion that needs to be redirected. If he weren’t high-up in the Edo establishment, he would never have made it to the team list of the flagship of club football in the South-South geopolitical zone. Having used his exalted position to contribute to the revitalisation of Bendel Insurance FC and gracefully bowed out of the scene, how best should, and can, he deploy his passion?

To help him going forward, he should understand that the road that Nigeria has taken in the development of football, nay sports – that of government’s direct involvement in the running of clubs – is the wrong route.

Having featured prominently in the National Assembly and the administration of his kinsman, Adams Oshiomhole, which ushered him into the Godwin Obaseki regime, he has definitely mustered enough resources to enable him put his money where his money (passion) is. From this perspective, I propose to him the following actions:

(a) He should influence his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki to relinquish the government’s ownership of Bendel Insurance FC by opening it’s shares to the public;

(b) He should establish a football club and get it run as a private business. Without meaning to sound like an ethnic chauvinist (indeed those who know my relationship with Etsako will not allow anyone to question my motive or insinuation), an Auchi-based club would be the more demographically and commercially best option.

Thank you, Phillip Shaibu. Welcome to Godwin Obaseki’s transformative action on sustainable sports development in Edo State – beyond a refurbished Ogbe Stadium and willingness to secure hosting rights to external sports tournaments.

Tommy Odemwingie, a former features editor of The Guardian, has worked for several UN agencies.