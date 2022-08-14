Even though leaders still have their place and roles to play in the building of any kind of nation, yet in the modern world of the 21th century, the role that a leader plays in building a nation is no longer as paramount as it once used to be.

If I ask most of you reading this article to mention the names of the leaders of each European country, not many would be able to do that. Apart from the big and influential countries of the world like America, England, France, Germany, etc., most of you might not be able to name more than 10 of these leaders.

The lesson that history has taught us is that it is no longer strong men who build great nations; it is strong systems that build great nations. If you have strong men who refuse to build strong systems, their works would be short-lived and their memories soon forgotten. Our emphasis, therefore, should be in raising experts, technocrats, administrators, and leaders who are capable enough to build strong and lasting systems.

In most of the advanced countries of the world today, I cannot say they mostly have strong leaders. No, they no longer look for or depend on finding loving and caring leaders who will lead them to paradise. They have managed to build strong and reliable systems that function automatically, irrespective of who the leader is – strong or weak.

The truth is that all these countries asking for better leaders are not really ready for them. They mostly don’t know what they are asking for. Israel was a case study in the Bible. It had the best leader any nation could dream or think about. Its leader was so good and supreme that there was no other country on earth that could produce a leader as good as he was. Yet, because Israel did not know the value of such leadership, the people complained; they whined, murmured, grumbled and demanded for yet a better leader.

But the thing displeased Samuel when they said, “Give us a king to judge us.” So Samuel prayed to the Lord. And the Lord said to Samuel, “Heed the voice of the people in all that they say to you; for they have not rejected you, but they have rejected me, that I should not reign over them.” 1 Psalm 8:6-7.

My dear readers, I hope you see what happened there. The leader who the children of Israel had and were not satisfied with was the Lord God Himself. He was ruling over them through Samuel. But the people of Israel were still not happy, they wanted to have a leader according to their fantasies. They wanted a king, so God gave them a king. But soon afterwards, they were again dissatisfied with this king and demanded yet for another.

When people think that their only problem is leadership, that is a way of them saying, it is only the leader who needs to change. Meaning they don’t need to change. It is only the leader who must pay the price of growth and development. Meaning that they don’t need to do that. It is only the leader who must work out the means of their advancement and prosperity, while they just follow.

What happened in the above case was that the people abdicated their power to the leader. But that is not what democracy is all about. Democracy is all about the power of the people, for the people and by the people. In democracy, it is the people who take responsibility for the growth and development of their nations. They take responsibility for their economies. They take responsibility for their advancement and civilisation. Even though there is a place for leadership, yet this stops in the area of giving direction and casting a vision.

Had there been strong leaders in the world that worked the magic and succeeded in bringing the desired prosperity to their people? Yes indeed, but in every one of those cases, it’s either the leaders were eventually killed, betrayed or rejected. Most of these so called great leaders were only recognized as such after their death.

The truth is people who ask for good leaders, don’t know what they are asking for. Most of them do not understand what leadership entails. As a matter of fact, when they get these leaders, they don’t recognize them. In most of the cases, history tells us, the people end up rioting and protesting against the very leaders they once clamored for. In some cases these leaders don’t die a natural death. They are often killed by the very same people who will later build their monuments.

Ladies and gentlemen, let me take you to the class of history for a moment. A search for the greatest political leaders in human history, will give you this or a similar result:

ALEXANDER THE GREAT: He is arguably the greatest political leader the world has ever known. He built one of the largest empires in human history. Stretching from Greece to Egypt to India. He was such a leader and military commander that never once suffered defeat in battle. He was personally tutored by the great philosopher Aristotle. He achieved great success as a leader. He died at the age of 32 after series of mutiny and revolt in his army. The very people who rejoiced at his leadership, ended up revolting against him. Until he died a strange death at a very young age. NAPOLEON BONAPARTE: He was a French military leader, he rose to prominence during the French revolution. He was Emperor of France and dominated European affairs for nearly two decades. He ceased control of most of continental Europe. He is regarded as one of the greatest commanders in history. But despite all these, he still remains a controversial figure in most of history. He was hugely hated and had a lot of assassination attempts on his life before he mysteriously died at the age of 51. He was both loved and hated by the people he conquered and ruled. JULIUS CAESAR: He was a Roman General and Statesman. He played a prominent role in the rise of the Roman Empire. He extended the reign of Rome to England and invaded Britain. He like all other great leaders was very controversial despite his great success and power. He was assassinated by his close ally and friend Brutus Albinus. He died at the age of 55. ABRAHAM LINCOLN: He was the 16th president of the United States of America, he is probably the most popular and loved president in America today, but this is only after he was brutally assassinated in office. Even though he had a lot of success as a leader including winning the war and signing the emancipation proclamation to release black slaves, yet he was so hated that he was killed for it at the age of 56. GEORGE WASHINGTON: He was the first president of the United States of America and is probably the most accomplished of American leaders. Especially for leading United States to victory in the war against Great Britain, their colonial masters. He died at the age of 67. WINSTON CHUCHILL: A British politician. He was the prime minister of England from 1940- 1945 and 1951 – 1955. He was regarded as one of the greatest war time leaders of the 20th century, but despite all he did for his country, he still lost elections and saw himself as a failure towards the end of his life. Winston Churchill lived to the old age of 90 and was only hugely celebrated after his death. OTTO VON BISMARCK: He was a Prussian statesman who ruled Germany and European affairs in the 19th century. He is credited for uniting Germany, and made Germany a country to reckon with in Europe and the world. He was the first imperial counselor of Germany. But as much as he did for his country he was forced to abdicate his position and resign the leadership of his country. He died at the old age of 83. ADOLF HITLER: He was an Austrian born German politician who was a counselor of Germany from 1933- 1945. He rebuilt the economy of Germany and built Germany into a military might. But in the name of the greatness of Germany, he led his country to a war that resulted in the death of almost 30 million people. He committed suicide in 1945 during the war. He is probably the most hated leader in the world up till now. JOSEPH STALIN: He was the leader of the former Soviet Union. He turned Russia into a super power. He built a great country, but on the blood of millions. Today, his monuments are been destroyed and his name removed from history books. MAO ZEDONG: He was the communist leader of the People’s Republic of China. He turned China into a great industrial country. But in the process sacrificed the lives of millions of his people. Today, he is both loved and hated all over the world. He died in 1976 at the age of 82.

The history of these leaders proves the very same point that I have elaborated above. When people clamor for a good leader, the good leader would either eventually become bad, hated and rejected or he would be ousted by the same people who called for him. In most cases when we ask for great leaders, we are actually asking for dictators.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev, Ukraine.