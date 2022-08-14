Today, we want to examine the dynamics of kingdom obedience. In other words, we want to answer the question, “what does obedience entail for a believer in Christ?” I call the three dimensions of obedience ‘the dynamics of obedience.’ You cannot claim that you are obeying God when you are lacking in any of these three areas…

“If they obey and serve Him, They shall spend their days in prosperity, And their years in pleasures.” – Job 36:11.

The genuine Christian life is rooted in obedience. All through the Bible, there is no virtue or character trait that’s greater than obedience. Obedience is the trigger that unlocks every other virtue. God demanded complete obedience from the Old Testament saints. And similarly, grace has not diminished the need and role of obedience under the New Testament.

Everything rises and falls on obedience. From Genesis to Revelation, God never excused disobedience under any guise. The blessings of obedience are clearly and evidently seen. Similarly, the consequences of disobedience are clearly and evidently seen. This teaching will position us to understanding the blessings of obedience and the consequences of disobedience.

To start with, God, the maker of heaven and earth, is not begging for obedience from mankind. He deserves to be obeyed. The Bible says in Psalm 100:6, “Know that the Lord, He is God; It is He who has made us, and not we ourselves; we are His people and the sheep of His pasture”. It is this lack of value and respect for God in our society that has produced a generation of rebellious people who do not want to be subject to the principles of God. In fact, some don’t even believe that there is a God, because if they have to agree that God exists, then they will not be able to sin peacefully.

According to Romans 1: 19-21, “because what may be known of God is manifest in them, for God has shown it to them. For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse, because, although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful, but became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened.”

But the focus for today is not to dispute the reality of God, as such exercise is beneath us. We are too sure of His existence. We are too persuaded, and in fact, God is too God to need men to validate Him. He doesn’t need your validation. Any side He takes, He is still the winner. God does not need to win on earth to win eternally. Believe in Him. Good for you. Reject Him. Good for you. After death, it will be clear to everyone whether there is God or not. But today, we want to examine the dynamics of kingdom obedience. In other words, we want to answer the question, “what does obedience entail for a believer in Christ?” I call the three dimensions of obedience ‘the dynamics of obedience.’ You cannot claim that you are obeying God when you are lacking in any of these three areas:

1. To obey God or to live in obedience to God is to allow the logos in His word, the Bible to influence or shape your choices in life;

2. To obey God is to submit yourself to any specific rhema or personal revelation or personal instruction you get from Him (that is in line with His word). Now the logos and the rhema are always connected. They are inseparable!

3. To obey God is to submit yourself to the authority of every body He has placed over you (when they are in line with God’s word), be it your pastor or parent or employer or even the government.

Under these three dimensions, a believer can live in disobedience, partial obedience or complete obedience.

If you look at the Bible, particularly if you start from the book of Genesis, you will see trails of obedient and disobedient people in the scriptures:

1. Noah, in Genesis 6, started the roll call of obedient people, and later on in Genesis 12, Abraham jumped in and took it to another level;

2. Isaac obeyed God’s personalised and customised instruction in Genesis 26;

3. Adam and Eve disobeyed God in Genesis 3;

4. David obeyed God at a time and also disobeyed God when he numbered Israel;

5. Saul disobeyed God in 1 Samuel 15;

6. Balaam disobeyed God in Numbers chapter 21;

7. Jonah disobeyed God in Jonah chapter 1;

8. Elijah obeyed God in 1 Kings 17;

9. Moses obeyed God for the most part of his life, but disobeyed God when he smote the rock, rather than speak to the rock in Number 20:11-12;

10. Uzzah disobeyed God by touching the ark.

If you look at all of these people, the dynamics of obedience in their lives were mainly in the three different areas listed above:

1. Obedience to God’s written laws;

2. Obedience to God’s personal instructions;

3. Obedience to God’s authority over their lives.

The greatest challenge we are having in these last days is in the area of obedience among Christians. A large proportion of professing Christians are rebellious people. This issue is really serious because this is exactly why many Christians are powerless, ordinary and in some cases, living worse lives than unbelievers. Many of these unbelievers are loyal to their idols. They never break their instructions.

These are the three main pillars on which obedience rests. And the New Testament reinforces obedience as much as the Old Testament does:

1. Acts 5:29 says, “But Peter and the other apostles answered and said: “We ought to obey God rather than men”;

2. 2nd Corinthians 10:6 says, “and being ready to punish all disobedience when your obedience is fulfilled”;

3. Romans 1:5 says, “Through Him we have received grace and apostleship for obedience to the faith among all nations for His name”;

4. Paul was talking to Philemon in Philemon 1:21 he says, “Having confidence in your obedience, I write to you, knowing that you will do even more than I say”;

5. Romans 16:19 says, “For your obedience has become known to all. Therefore I am glad on your behalf”;

6. In Acts 26:19, Paul says, “Therefore, King Agrippa, I was not disobedient to the heavenly vision”.

The greatest challenge we are having in these last days is in the area of obedience among Christians. A large proportion of professing Christians are rebellious people. This issue is really serious because this is exactly why many Christians are powerless, ordinary and in some cases, living worse lives than unbelievers. Many of these unbelievers are loyal to their idols. They never break their instructions. They give them all that they desire of them. And consequently, the idols give them what they want. Satan stole that principle. Christians distort grace — and are taught that they can live anyhow and still maximise God's blessings and God's power in their lives. Perish the thought. If you don't obey God's word or any of His specific instructions or you live in rebellion under any of the authority he's placed over you, you can never maximise His blessings and power in your life — that is if you even experience them in the first instance.

Apostle Paul says in 2 Corinthians 10-6, “and being ready to punish all disobedience when your obedience is fulfilled”. So, if there is complete obedience, there will be incomplete obedience. Even our Lord Jesus learnt obedience through the things he suffered. God wants His blessings to be maximised in your life in this new month. He wants His power to flow through you. Why don’t you make up your mind to shun rebellion and start to obey Him? Start by obeying the logos, the Bible, and then you will grow in capacity to obey Him in bigger things, and your life will be a huge blessing to the world for God.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.