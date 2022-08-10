…the book offers a straightforward introduction to cyber security and its supporting technology, the internet, making it simple to understand. It also includes distinctive tactics that may be employed by any nation to combat cybercrimes.

The book Cyber Security Initiatives for Securing a Country, authored by Mallam Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) provides practical approaches to ensuring safer activities on cyberspace.

Pantami, who recently emerged the first African Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec) is Nigeria’s Minister of Communication and Digital Economy.

With various activities taking place online on regular basis, one must remain vigilant in this time and age of technological advancements. The world is now considered a small digital village because all information can be found on the internet, and to have access to the internet, one is prone to the risks of cyber threats.

Scores of people have examined the subject of cybercrime from a variety of perspectives, with most of them approaching it from a different angle than the others. Cybercrime have advanced past traditional crimes and now pose a threat to the national security of every country, including technologically advanced nations like the United States of America.

Pantami provides an in-depth look at cyber security. The book is written for everyone who has access to the internet, which is presently 98% of the world population. The book has a total volume of seven chapters and 78 pages, excluding the index. The book has a lot of diagrams and illustrations for easy understanding.

The author states the meaning of cyber security and also the reasons why cybercrime is rampant. He also explains the difference between cybercrime and physical crime. According to him, the high dependence on online platforms has increased the level of exposure to cyber threats, which undeniably, is a daily occurrence in our everyday life.

The book also entails a vivid difference between cybercrime and physical crime, providing statics illustrated in a bar chart of industrial cyber attacks from 2014-2019. Furthermore, it expands on the different types of cyber threats we have and the economic cost of cybercrime.

The book then discusses how the internet relates to cyber security and how it facilitates both cybercrime and cyber security. It gives a brief history of cyber security and the internet, and goes on to explain the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Pantami gives a brief on his role in leading national cyber security efforts when he served as the Chief Information Technology Officer of Nigeria. He writes about developing a roadmap with cyber security as a pillar when he was appointed as the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NITDA.

He explains how he created a roadmap with seven pillars for NITDA in 2021, among which he insisted cyber security must be included and he also gives a detailed illustration of the NITDA strategic roadmap and action plan, while also relating how he established a department dedicated to cyber security and their objectives, which are stated in the book. He then discusses the policies and initiatives on cyber security as a serving minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It isn’t news anymore that Pantami is a man of identity. He wants a functional and registered system that can be accounted for, so every database must be accurate.

One of his first achievements when he resumed office as minister was to ensure all unregistered SIM cards be cut off the system or properly registered under the coordination of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC). ,The book also exposes the development of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) and its eight pillars led personally by the author.

As a minister, the author recognised the importance of cyber security response and has implemented it in significant economic areas. He also details his achievements in establishing emergency communication centres (ECC) and the 112 Toll-Free number to promote cyber security and so many other accomplishments, with illustrations.

Pantami calls the attention of the government efforts on citizen data harmonisation for enhanced national security and also brings up his role as the chairman of the technical committee for securing Nigeria’s cyberspace. The government has been able to address some concerns regarding Nigeria’s data systems management through the presidential committee constituted by President Buhari.

Following the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to his ministry, Pantami has emphasised the relevance of legal identity. He discusses how the national identification number supports economic and security values and the function of digital identity in cyber security, as well as the National Policy on SIM Card Registration.

He asserts that the revised National Digital Identity policy for SIM Card registration was prepared in response to the new problems that emerged as part of efforts to improve the National Policy on SIM Card Registration. He outlines the steps taken to establish a functioning legal identification system in the nation and notes a few advantages associated with the introduction of the NIN.

In order to create a model that can be used to secure the nation, the minister works hard to combine efforts to produce policies, initiatives, and strategies. He acknowledges that Nigeria’s cyberspace has grown stronger.

In conclusion, the book offers a straightforward introduction to cyber security and its supporting technology, the internet, making it simple to understand. It also includes distinctive tactics that may be employed by any nation to combat cybercrimes.

I have to add that, in the end, this book is highly recommended to both corporate organisations and governments, with its aim to reduce cybercrime because it contains information on how to set up structural frameworks in all areas of endeavours.

Fom Gyem writes from Abuja.