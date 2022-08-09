…the ethnographic gaze cannot exist within the realm of the exotic when both subject and photographer exist at once, as witnessed in the photographs in this exceptional exhibition of the photographs of Nina Fischer-Stephan. The respectful gaze offered by Fischer–Stephan is refreshingly different from the more common and dominant gaze of pioneering colonial photography by the likes of Nortcote Thomas, which reinforced stereotypes of Nigerians, while dehumanising the individual and reducing him/her to a specimen to be collected and ordered by type.

There is a noteworthy and thought provoking photography exhibition at Tinubu Square, on Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos. “The Respectful Gaze”, the large scale open-air exhibition made up of seventy four printed 2×2 metres tarpaulin fabric mounted photographs installed around the Square presents the work of Nina Fischer–Stephan. This exhibition is important, as through its gaze it has successfully broken frame, revealing a strong social context. German born Nina Fischer-Stephan came to Africa in 1959 and spent more than ten years living in Ibadan with her son and her husband, Klaus Stephan, who was a broadcast journalist and a special correspondent in Nigeria. During this period, Nina Fischer–Stephan travelled extensively with her husband throughout the country and in the process, over time, amassed a rich documentation of early post-independence Nigeria.

The choice of a public space accessible to the average Nigerian citizen in the 2000 square metre, iron-fenced Tinubu Square is an interesting, much applauded and appreciated decision. The square has been an important site of history and contains a life-size statue of Madam Tinubu after whom the square is named. Madam Efunroye Tinubu was a powerful Yoruba anti-colonial activist, merchant and slave trader that is believed to have donated the land to the British colonial authorities. Tinubu Square was first called ‘Ita Tinubu’ before its name became Independence Square after Nigeria’s Independence in 1960, almost exactly coinciding with the year that Nina Fischer–Stephan first came to Nigeria. Independence Square, located in the heart of Lagos, later became Tinubu Square. The court of Assizes was the first structure that was built on this land. This court building was subsequently demolished for the construction of a water fountain to commemorate Nigeria’s independence.

The “The Respectful Gaze” exhibition reminds us that the history of colonialism, anthropology and photography are indeed intertwined. We are reminded by contrast that the “physical type” portrait epitomises the colonial anthropological gaze amongst the various genres of anthropological photography associated with Africa. Colonial authorities in Africa have historically used photography to examine ways by which race, gender and sexuality have been “looked at” in visual culture. The politics of looking in relationship to indigenous identities and culture has always been centred on the type of gaze through which the “other” is captured. The photograph as an archive and cultural artefact has critically been a site of the intersection of gazes that relate to the history, memory and structure of the society it references. The intersection creates a multidimensional yet complex object that allows viewers to negotiate multiple identities, histories and “journeys“, not just for the individuals in the photo but also for the viewers themselves. The politics of the significance of the “gaze” looking at or spectating at the other is at the core of what degree or extent difference defines the history of representation and distance within the colonial construct. When non-Westerners are photographed, the accentuation of the look becomes important.

The ethnographic gaze was the commonly deployed gaze of Westerners in approaching historical photographic images, especially photos taken by non-Westerners. The sort of exotic photographs famously taken by the British colonial government anthropologist, Northcote Thomas, in Southern Nigeria became the official gaze and albums of these physical type of photos were distributed to the colonial secretariat in Lagos. These numbered photos officially stripped their subjects of their names and individuality to representation of “particular types”.

However, the ethnographic gaze cannot exist within the realm of the exotic when both subject and photographer exist at once, as witnessed in the photographs in this exceptional exhibition of the photographs of Nina Fischer-Stephan. The respectful gaze offered by Fischer–Stephan is refreshingly different from the more common and dominant gaze of pioneering colonial photography by the likes of Nortcote Thomas, which reinforced stereotypes of Nigerians, while dehumanising the individual and reducing him/her to a specimen to be collected and ordered by type. Thomas’s type of colonial photography conveys and confirms the structural violence of colonialism, with photographs that raise the issues of the actual nature of Western colonialisation.

Nina Fischer–Stephan’s photographic archive highlights the importance of experiencing a photographic legacy that humanises and individualises the history and memory of a people, which cannot be overemphasised. In her images, it is clear and obvious that the gaze sensitivity taken was not one that aimed at primarily creating stereotypes and myths where the truth of daily existence would be distorted or even lost. It is important to note that this exhibition is also special and unique in the sense that no attempt has ever been made by Westerners on African soil to employ a public and easily accessible space to offer a counter-visual post-independence view to the gaze of the horrific histories of colonialism.

In the “The Respectful Gaze” exhibition, we can see how Nina Fischer–Stephan documented images that portray the beauty of the Nigerian personality. She took pains in trying to capture a clear representation of dignity, as opposed to capturing images that look like they are best comfortable in a museum. Her rare images of Northern Nigerian lifestyle and architecture compel one to rethink assumed and distorted stereotypes reinforced by colonial representation about people who obviously have their own wholesome civilisation and contributions to social knowledge.

The social context of the impact of this exhibition is quite noticeable and significant. An entire generation of young Nigerians, unfortunately, who do not have a sense of the written or visual history of the country due to a period in the recent Nigerian experience, whereby History as a subject was removed from the national educational curriculum, are now experiencing images that provoke deep provocative questions within them about the Nigeria they thought they knew. This is very important for young Nigerian children because much of Nigerian and indeed African history have been maligned, distorted, buried and subjugated to an extent that Africa’s collective history might have to be rewritten. Any visitor to Tinubu square would be amazed at how much disruption the exhibition has created (across diverse age groups) in terms of spontaneous street level dialogue, debate and conversation. Ironically, within Tinubu Square is a bronze sculpture by the artist Kenny Adamson that depicts the importance of being educated.

Hopefully, Nina Fischer–Stephan’s images would be viewed in a way that can influence and contribute progressively and positively by disrupting the current conversation on national cohesion and the concept of Nigerian citizenship. The photographs of this exhibition exude a rarely seen perfect visual sense of optimism and hope of the Nigerian people. The images depict a reassured and comfortable sense of self. As cultural memory is a function of political memory, the multivocality of the photographic archives of Nina Fischer–Stephan underlines the relationship between archived based knowledge and social memory that suggest alternative national narratives. Without doubt, Nina Fischer–Stephan’s photo archive of Nigeria is a spatial site that uncovers and recovers, as well as expresses and reveals individual and social pasts and futures. This exhibition acknowledges the complex and variegated paths to which society forms a sense of what the past used to be like and is now like.

Nina Fischer–Stephan would have been one hundred years old this year, 2022. Gisela Kayser and Akinbode Akinbiyi curated the exhibition, with the assistance of Mireya Palmeira.

The exhibition runs from 1st of July 1 to 14th of August. As part of the Lagos Photo Festival, “The Respectful Gaze” would be presented in October at Falomo roundabout. For those who do not have the opportunity to see the exhibition physically at Tinubu Square, it can also be viewed online.

Mudi Yahaya, a documentary photographer and film-maker, is also an art historian.