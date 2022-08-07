…what have you learnt in times past that you can start as a business or service to weather the storms? Some years ago, I happened to learn about the printing process. It has always come handy this season. This is among other practical skills that I learnt growing up.

Nigeria is going through challenging times. The continual rise of foreign currencies like the dollar against the naira has made life unbearable, while the exploitative attitude of Nigerian traders and middlemen has even become worse. They have arbtarilty increased the prices of their goods and services in order to expoilt the economic situation. The absence of a working price control board has made it easy for this abnormality to go unchecked.

What can one do to overcome this difficult times? Most Nigerians would have loved to ‘Jappa” (elope) to any possible part of Europe. Unfortunately very few people have the means to realise their dream of leaving the country.

How do we overcome the challenging times? An elderly minister of God discovered that his bills was more than his income. This got him really worried because he discovered he started borrowing and paying back became a problem. He had to look inwards to find what he could do to augment his income. He remembered that he was very good at washing clothes in his youthful days. He called a family meeting and told hs people he was going to start a laundry business and they must keep shame aside in order not to be really put to shame. They resolved to tell friends and neighbours. It sounded ridiculous at first that a whole reverend minister would be washing clothes as a means of livelihood. He didn’t mind what people thought about his move. He has made up his mind to do what he had embarked upon well. He started and in a short while was able to pay his bills and have good savings. Thank God he wasn’t ashamed, thank God he put his hands to work.

My friends, you have to do a similar thing, dig into yourself and answer the following questions: First, what do you enjoy doing?

Secondly, what have you learnt in times past that you can start as a business or service to weather the storms? Some years ago, I happened to learn about the printing process. It has always come handy this season. This is among other practical skills that I learnt growing up.

What problems do you help people solve? Do people come to you for advice? If they do, you may think of counseling or consulting. There are several things to be learnt but at least, you can begin to learn what to do in the discovered field.

Another important question: Do you have a certificate? Because you can easily leverage your certificate to get a job and continue your business in the evening or during weekends. What is the pride of sleeping through the week because of low patronage? A friend got a teaching job and retires to her shop after resting for a while. That way, she was able to really assist the husband financially.

My friends, the simple key that we have looked at is to look inward. Nigeria is going through difficult times, my simple prayer for you is may your family not go through unnecessary pains. The simple first solution is “Look inwards” and explore your inner gold. I am sure you will find gifting, a knowledge base, connections that can be used to create the needed wealth. To avoid pains, explore your gold mines. You will succeed!

Yemi Adetayo, a success strategist and leadership expert, can be reached at: counseloryemi@gmail.com.