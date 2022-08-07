You are not alone. You are in the company of people on a journey to a new season. Jesus was omniscient. He knew that there would be a storm. So, He didn’t sleep inadvertently. It was a deliberate approach to teach and train the apostles on a vital lesson of life, the ability to wait and trust God even when it does not make sense to do so. It is one thing to trust God when it makes sense to do so. It is a harder thing to trust God when it no longer makes sense. And that is the eve of new seasons.

And there arose a great storm of wind, and the waves beat into the ship, so that it was now full. And he was in the hinder part of the ship, asleep on a pillow: and they awake him, and say unto him, Master, carest thou not that we perish? – Mark 4: 37-38

Jesus was the one who instructed them to go on that journey in Mark 4:35; but then, He was sleeping on them right inside a storm. Have you been there before? Has it appeared like God is sleeping on you? You need to ask many giants of faith in the Bible.

God appeared to have slept on Joseph, and to make matters worse, God was bringing two people to him in the prison – the butler and the baker – to help them interpret their own dreams. Had his own dream been interpreted yet?

God appeared to have slept on Job in Job 23:8-10.

God appeared to have slept on Abraham for 25 years.

God appeared to have slept on Zechariah, Hannah and many other giants of faith in the Bible.

Many of us are depressed, frustrated, and tired — having waited for God to answer your prayers, and still, nothing seems to be working. You are almost doubting the reality of God. Why?

You have prayed and prayed to God to change your spouse, but he seems to be growing worse. Your wife seems to be growing worse, after several years of waiting and praying; You have prayed and given and fasted for weeks and months for your ministry to grow, but it seems like God is sleeping on you; You have prayed, sowed, fasted and done virtually all that is possible to see that your delinquent son come back to God, rather the body that was smoking cigarette before is now doing cocaine.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.