Governments have inadvertently been complicit in the decay of society, because of the inability to develop a strategy for moral renewal. Now is the time to use the levers of the organs of the state. The state-owned media must develop special civic programmes for broadcast. Imaginatively done, they will attract and crucially hold the attention of the mass audience in targeted sectors. If effectively done, advertising support will follow.

The hijacking of the #EndSars protests, the reign of ‘cult’ groups, and accompanying disorientation amongst the youths in Yorubaland present a vivid testimony of the consequences arising from the development of a déclassé demographic. We now have on our hands strata of people lacking the skills set to subsist, let alone survive under the conditions of today.

The déclassé are so large that they cannot be classified as ‘deviant’ or ‘fringe: they have entered the mainstream. It is disturbing that they will continue to expand and be entrenched as a subgroup because of the present economic situation, given our undiversified economy, lack of competitiveness, and the fact that the terms of international trade are turning against us.

What went wrong?

The usual answers are the destruction of the rural agrarian economy, accelerating the rural to urban drift, as well as a political economy fixated on low skills and low wages. It is a combustible combination.

What is to be done?

I believe public enlightenment in terms of civic re-orientation will help. A combination of the bully pulpit – using the dominant faith based organisations, and the mass media, to celebrate excellence, educate and propagate traditional values, will go a long way. As much as I believe in public enlightenment and civic re-orientation, there are limits to what they both can do. Those actions will only be effective if they are anchored on real programmes. We cannot ask for changes in behaviour without creating the atmosphere for an environment that enables sensible behaviour.

Civic reorientation must include the revival and modernisation of the apprenticeship systems. It is open to debate, if those obtaining ‘freedom’ today from various trade groups actually have the skills and the tools to be competitive. In addition, there is the paucity of capital. Any repositioning must begin with access to capital. The absence of a connection between the education system and the apprentice framework is absurd and must be redressed.

The work of civic orientation must percolate down to the roots of structured poverty. Government must provide the basis for the ethical buffers of society before the cult gangs and the ‘Yahoo, Yahoo’ mendicants do. Government must work using trained orientation brigades, much like agriculture extension workers, to impart ethical values by working with the leadership of trade groups and providing incentives to them…

One would have thought that integrating the informal sector will be a key task of the polytechnics. Instead, they have become mini ivory towers, missing both the point and a crucial opportunity. Contrast this with Germany, where the polytechnics constitute the engine room of the economy. In the German peculiarity, university education is free but polytechnic education is not. It shows the importance they attach to training for skills acquisition. In addition, the trade groups must be a focal point for civic orientation.

Our efforts must be directed at developing strong ethical values as part of our business model, to take businesses from the informal sector and integrate them into structured and, eventually, corporate society. What I am recommending is not new. It is the kind of model that formed the centerpiece of the social cohesion programme of the much-admired government of former President Ignacio Lula da Silva in Brazil. For example, by organising artisan groups into ‘Builders Cooperatives’, skills were upgraded, capital provided, and as a precondition to access these groups, strong ethical values were emphasised. Programmes such as this provided the foundation for the uplifting of 40 million people out of poverty in eight years; an astonishing feat in a democracy!

In the words of Tony Blair: “We must be tough on crime and tougher still on the root causes of crime”. Civic orientation must stop being an elite, moralistic, ‘bleeding hearts’ thrust, but an anti-poverty tool for the practical demonstration that personal advancement can be made not on deviancy, but rather on ethical values. The informal sector, consisting of those leaving school and not going into tertiary education, are so predominant that the work and the programmes of reorientation must begin there.

From there we can move to evolving similar programmes for markets, transport sectors and students. Using all available media, especially the state controlled ones, the propagation must be that ethical values lead to abiding, rather than ephemeral, success. Again, elite targeting has ignored the strata which form the bulk of the direction of societal mores, and this must be redressed. I must stress it that every organ of the state has a critical role to play in the dissemination of ethical values.

In the age of new media, the conventional interpretation of ‘orientation’ is jaded and past it’s sell-by date. It must be reinvigorated with the fierce urgency of now as an imperative to redirect energies from deviancy into the direction of the good of society, for individual and group advancement. Ethical values must be spruced up as a ladder for self-fulfillment and advancement.

We should recall that in the 1950s and the early ’60s, government media incorporated traveling media troupes to stage morality plays in markets, to impart pro-society ethical mores and reinforce societal solidarity and tradition. This should be revived through the new forms of media, both mainstream and new media. Segmented group targeting of the key factor for effectiveness, as opposed to the current one-size-fits-all mantra, which has proved to be ineffective, must be discarded.

Civic orientation commences with a strategic redirection of the broadcasting organs of the state. A retreat must be organised with a keynote speech on “Orientation of the youth for sustainable development” and peharps a “Youth Quake” concert as a tool of mass mobilisation for enlightenment. There are cost-effective ways of doing this.

Bámidélé Adémólá-Olátéjú, an advocate, strategist and political analyst, is Commissioner for Information in Ondo State. Twitter: @BamideleUpfront; Facebook: facebook.com/Bamidele. BAO