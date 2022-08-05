Hussein, it is too late to pray for you because there is no repentance in the grave. I only advise those of us at the helm of affairs in LASU to please keep the surgery work going on, alongside the removal of all the removable, and planting of all the plantable, while being heaven conscious, and knowing fully well that we will all give account someday.

Lateef Akanni Hussein, you happened to be the sixth Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU). You were “imposed” on LASU when the existing professors wished that the new VC should emerge from among them. You came from the University of Ibadan (U.I.) and within a few years did great work, though efforts were said to have been made to force you out of office by some groups.

When we saw and reported that the front gate to your office was decorated with fetish sacrifices (juju), all this was done to prevent you from the promised surgical operation you wanted to carry out on LASU. But in the end, you accomplished great and mighty things.

Hussein, you did great work in LASU. It Is on record that you promised in the interview I had with you on our campus’s monthly newspaper (CW news) that, ”LASU will be under surgical operation”. During my days as a student and also a campus news publisher, you completed the operation in all areas.

We saw results with the transparent theme members you appointed to head various campuses and departments. It will interest all to be told that it was during Hussein’s era that one of the professors appointed to head the GNS department (Dapo Asaju) returned unspent cash. That was thee first time in the history of LASU that would happen, and he still made profits in the department. You fought sex-for-marks. We all remember how your resolved the sex-for-mark scandal of “Mr Gori”, the lecturer in English. How many aspects should we start mentioning about that successful surgery operation you carried out, dear departed VC Hussein? What about the activities of cultists that you brought almost to a halt.

Like people undergoing physical surgery feel, the pain truly was much then, but like the Yorubas will say, “O un tami, o un romi, lafinkola, to bajina tan adi oge”, meaning “the planting days are always painful, while harvest time is sweet.”

Hussein, it is too late to pray for you because there is no repentance in the grave. I only advise those of us at the helm of affairs in LASU to please keep the surgery work going on, alongside the removal of all the removable, and planting of all the plantable, while being heaven conscious, and knowing fully well that we will all give account someday.

Yemi S. Aselebe, of the Department of Theatre Arts between 1998 and 2007, and the proprietor of Astute Minds Schools, writes from Ogun State.