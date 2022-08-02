And there arose a great storm of wind, and the waves beat into the ship, so that it was now full – Mark 4: 37

What makes this story to be very interesting is that they had left their original destination but had not reached their final destination. The storm happened in the middle of the road. This is really instructive. This is exactly the experience of many people. If the storm had come before we began the journey, we would not have gone. And that is why in many cases, God will not allow these storms to come at the beginning so we don’t give up. This same experience happened to many people in scriptures.

The storms came in the middle of the road. Middle storms are worse. Why? You may not be able to turn back and may not be able to go forward. And that is what brings many people to the place of stagnancy. They are stuck. In the name above every other name, every storm that has stagnate you gives way for your progress in Jesus mighty name. Let’s look at some great guys in scriptures who were cornered in the middle of their journey to their new season

The Israelites had left Egypt but had not reached Canaan. Pharaoh then came after them, and right before them was the red sea. What a great storm — Exodus 14. If God did not intervene, they are finished Joseph had left his fathers house but had not reached his new season — and storms hit him very badly for 13 years David was anointed by Samuel in 1 Samuel 15, but never ascended the throne because Saul was after his life. He fought battles and storms for a whole 13 years

A lot of factors are responsible for storms on the way to new seasons. Let’s look at three of them:

Self-inflicted causes, some people are in God’s plan and with their own hands, invite storms into their lives. For example, there are men and women who get into extra marital relationships. One casual sex throws them up into crises, messing up the plan of God for their lives. And for some people, it is disobedience or rebellion that invites troubles, storms and crises to their lives, An example is Jonah in Jonah 1 Demonic causes, this is the most common on the path of God’s champion. They don’t have to do anything, Satan just shows up with troubles, crises and storms just to distract and discourage them from reaching their destination. An example is Job in Job 1 and our Lord Jesus in Mark 4:37. And sometimes, Satan raises up people, families, friends, mentors, bosses etc. to stand in your way and foment trouble just to make it difficult for you to enter a new season Natural causes, Storms that hit a nation will hit the individuals in that nation who may not necessarily have done anything wrong. For example, see what is happening in Ukraine. Many families have been ruined. Many businesses and ministries have been destroyed.

Different people go through different storms on their way to their new seasons. In fact, storms are some of the best revealer of change of seasons. Let’s look at some common types of storms:

Marital storms, where marriage to a man or a woman becomes an obstacle to moving to your new season. Some marriages are graveyards. You enter them, you die!. In some extreme cases, God may remove some spouses that have become full blown devils like He removed Nabal from the life of Abigail. But in most cases, prayers, counselling and temporary separation may resolve some of these issues. Health storms, This one is very severe. Jesus healed so many people that later on became evangelist. Such was the story of the mad man of Gadarene in this story. His destiny was tied down by Satan through a mental illness, and not until he was healed was he able to enter the fullness of his ministry Immigration storms, a lot of Africans seeking greener pastures in the diaspora are tied down. Many are not going forward and are not going backward because they don’t have the papers to work and live legally in those countries. Financial storm, This to me is one of the most severe of them all. Many Christians and ministers are facing this storm. They are practically locked down in various degree of poverty. They have left their original destination but cannot arrive because of financial scarcity. It is a terrible storm. Relational storm, some people are practically dying silently in life because they have no access to the right people that can help them. Their gifts are dying. Their anointing is dying. They are locked down in the middle of the road—not able to go forward or backward. Such was the story of the man at the pool of Bethesda in John 5. The man was there for 38 years. Can you imagine that? When Jesus confronted him, he said, “I have no man”. So, his lack of right people became a stumbling block on his path to victory and destiny fulfilment. Lack of right relationship or dearth of right relationship can be a severe storm.

The list is endless. God does not introduce storms into the life of His children, but he may allow them for preparation and for pruning. But those storms are always temporary measures. Any storm that is perpetual is from Satan. But whether perpetual or temporary, your storms must disappear.

Today, God has sent me to tell you that every storm that is standing on your path, tying you down in the middle of the journey comes to an end in Jesus name. Like the Israelites made their way through the sea to their new season, You will go through the storm unhurt, unstopped; unhindered and unaffected in Jesus name,. Rather than bringing you down. Those storms will give you accelerated progress and speed into your new season in Jesus name.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.