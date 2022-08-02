Although the Nigeria Postal Services is improved, I believe for a better working system the postal and parcel services will need to completely rethink their last-mile delivery strategy and execution to increase efficiency and reduce emissions. They will put a lot of effort into either taking control of the customer relationship at the time of delivery or forming a partnership with those who do.

The constant advancements in technology have altered every aspect of our daily life. To remain competitive and satisfy client demands, firms must make every effort to stay abreast of the newest and most promising advancements.

Postal services have greatly improved the level of customer service it offers because of technological advancements. In terms of technology development, the postal service has concentrated on two things: mail innovations and data analytics.

Experts in the postal sector concur that these developments will continue to drive change within the sector. The Internet of Things, blockchain, and autonomous vehicles are further cutting-edge technologies that haven’t yet had a significant impact on postal service. Even though the postal service has just been researching and testing these technologies so far, with the rapid growth of the industry, I believe their impact will grow over the next few years.

The importance of all postal services and international mail systems has not diminished as a result of the increased use of electronic technology. Office administrators have the assurance that documents or packages would be properly delivered, thanks to the postal service’s certified mail and delivery confirmations. To speed up the professional process, postage costs and delivery times can be calculated online.

The postal and parcel sector has witnessed a significant transformation as a result of the growth of e-commerce, particularly cross-border e-commerce. At every stage of the customer journey, operators are putting a strong emphasis on customer involvement.

A basic element of success in any industry, maintaining a consistent and high-quality experience throughout the buyer’s journey, is no longer considered a competitive advantage. The distribution of mail and packages can also be automated.

Postal services must prioritise the protection of their core business to transform. To do this, they must improve operational excellence, create new revenue streams with creative service offerings, and give quality e-commerce and postal service experiences to boost customer loyalty and public demand for postal services.

Postal firms can use shipment tracking data to plan and strategically allocate space in their distribution centres. This information includes movement, location, and idle hours. Depending on the occupancy of distribution centres, shipments may be diverted, or letters and parcels may be better managed in distribution centres.

Customers’ interactions with digital services and businesses have influenced their expectations for postal and package delivery. Minimum wait times, maximum customisation, almost immediate response times, and completely transparent procedures are all requirements from shippers and recipients.

Postal workers’ jobs are coming under more and more strain. Global e-retailers may be converting last-mile delivery, the carrier’s primary service offering, into a commodity with no added value and which is vulnerable to fierce competition.

However, technology is having an impact in a variety of postal industry functions, primarily in sorting and delivering operations, assisting in enhancing the general customer experience.

The Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) has improved postal services by utilising renewable energy throughout the years by rolling out terminals. This evolution has resulted in a major improvement in electronic mail services.

Various types of technologies are enabling postal and package delivery services to improve efficiency and provide services with value addition. This is especially true in the parcel delivery industry, where volume growth necessitates more sorting, capacity, quicker handling procedures, and differentiation in quality.

A new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding technology-based delivery and self-service services was signed by NIPOST recently. The Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, NIPOST, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, said a strong technology system must be put in place as an efficient engine of digital economy growth.

He said this is a fact that has been recognised by the driver of the national digital economy policy and strategy of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mallam Isa Pantami.

Although the Nigeria Postal Services is improved, I believe for a better working system the postal and parcel services will need to completely rethink their last-mile delivery strategy and execution to increase efficiency and reduce emissions. They will put a lot of effort into either taking control of the customer relationship at the time of delivery or forming a partnership with those who do.

Fom Gyem writes from Abuja.