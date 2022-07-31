Before Dr Dahiru’s announcement, concerns had been raised about the prolonged delay in implementing the Climate Change Act, especially considering the five-year Action Plan timeline, with projections that the first plan should be produced no later than 12 months from the commencement of the Act. The legislation places climate change action in the broader context of efforts to achieve inclusive green and sustainable economic development for the most populous black country in the world.

On Monday, 25 July, Dr Salisu Mohammed Dahiru became the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), following his appointment by Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari.

In a role that he is expected to occupy for the next four years, Dr Dahiru will be responsible for driving the implementation of Nigeria’s Climate Change Agenda, National Climate Change Action Plan, the development of a carbon market framework, and a National Adaptation Plan, which will be in sync with the aspirations enshrined in Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, in confirming this announcement, said this appointment will signpost the beginning of the implementation of the Climate Change Act, which was signed on 18 November 2021.

Along with the establishement of the National Council on Climate Change, other key objectives of the climate law include providing an overarching legal framework for achieving Nigeria’s long-term climate goals, including a net-zero carbon emission target, national climate resilience, an adequate volume of climate finance, and the mainstreaming of climate change actions into national development priorities.

About Dr Salisu Mohammed Dahiru

Until his appointment, Dr Dahiru was the National Project Coordinator of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) for Nigeria. ACReSAL Nigeria is a six-year World Bank-assisted project that seeks to increase the implementation of sustainable landscape management practices in targeted watersheds in northern Nigeria and strengthen Nigeria’s long-term enabling environment for integrated climate-resilient landscape management.

Before this appointment, Dr Salisu Dahiru was equally the National Project Coordinator for the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), also funded by the World Bank. Dahiru pioneered and led Nigeria’s Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) Programme, while he has also been a lead negotiator for Nigeria in the Agriculture, Forest and Other Land Use (AFOLU) sector under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). As part of his thirty-seven years of cognate experience in environmental management, sustainable development, and academia, Dr Dahiru served as the Federal Director of Forestry for eight years and is a Fellow of the Forestry Association of Nigeria (FAN).

Concerns About Delayed Implementation of Nigeria’s Climate Change Act

Before Dr Dahiru’s announcement, concerns had been raised about the prolonged delay in implementing the Climate Change Act, especially considering the five-year Action Plan timeline, with projections that the first plan should be produced no later than 12 months from the commencement of the Act. The legislation places climate change action in the broader context of efforts to achieve inclusive green and sustainable economic development for the most populous black country in the world.

On Thursday, 21 July, a few days before the announcement, House of Representatives member, Sam Onuigbo, the sponsor of the climate change bill, had expressed dismay at how bureaucratic processes have stalled the appointment of the Director General, in line with the climate change act. “I don’t know what has been delaying this. We have done our part in developing a reasonably comprehensive guideline and having seen it through to the point of becoming an Act. Now is time to implement the Act and stop committees and reviews. If there are gaps to be taken care of, that can be done at a later time”, he said.

Sharon Ikeazor, the former Minister of State for the Environment, now Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, described the president’s initiation of the Act as Nigeria’s “loudest” statement on fighting climate change and was looking forward to fully operationalising the council/secretariat.

Expectations from the Director General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC)

The Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change’s secretariat draws power from the Presidency and is in a position to aid the Council in the performance of its duties and objectives. It is stated that the Council shall be headed by the President as its Chairman, the Vice President as its Vice Chairman and a cross-section of other players in government and stakeholders, which include the Ministers of Environment, Budget and National Planning; Power, Transportation; Petroleum Resources; Agriculture and Rural Development; Water resources, among others.

The Council is empowered to perform a number of functions which, amongst others, include: the mobilisation of finance for climate change adaptation, overseeing the country’s carbon tax regime, implementation of the country’s climate change plan, etc.

Under his watch, the secretariat is enabled to secure funding for the NCCC through fines and charges issued to private and public entities from flouting climate change mitigation and adaptation obligations. The fines may arise as a result of public and private entities not creating measures to achieve targets in line with the action plan, as well as failing to report on its climate emission reduction and adaptation plan.

Seyifunmi Adebote, an environmentalist and Host of the Climate Talk Podcast. He writes from Abuja and can be reached via seyi@climatetalkpodcast.com